Statement of Clarification: Fake "Emperor International" Website

It has recently come to our attention that there is a website (http://sgtt753.com/) which provides gambling information and operates

online betting activities using the name of "英皇國際".

We hereby declare that Emperor Group (the "Group") and any subsidiaries of the Group including Emperor International are in no way affiliated to the above website and are not affiliated to and have no business dealings with its distributor. The Group and Emperor International have never provided any online betting services through any websites.

We are greatly concerned that the goodwill of the Group was used to mislead the general public for profit. We hereby urge the public to take caution to avoid any financial loss.

If you require any further information, please contact Communications Department at:

Tel : (852) 2835 6633

Address : 28/F., Emperor Group Centre, 288 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Email : enquiry @EmperorGroup.com