Effective October 30, 2023, Empir Group AB will change its name to mySafety Group AB.
Empir Group AB will Change its Name to mySafety Group AB
October 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|10.65 SEK
|-2.29%
|+8.67%
|+50.42%
|05:00am
Effective October 30, 2023, Empir Group AB will change its name to mySafety Group AB.
