Empir Group AB, formerly MSC Group AB, is a Sweden-based company active within the information technology (IT) sector. The Company operates as a parent for the Group, which serves a range of industries, from e-health to construction industry. The Group is active within such areas as mobility and telematics, product and article information, as well as database information management with fast search engines. The business segments comprise Solve, Apply and Serve. The Solve segment includes application and system development capabilities with the brands Frontwalker, Racasse, Generic System, MSC Solutions and Capo. The Apply segment reports product companies with the brands Advoco, Portify and Designtech Solutions. The Serve segment reports application management and service organization with the Appnode and Frontnode brands.