-- The Canadian Competition Bureau has launched investigations into two of the three major grocery chains, Loblaw and Sobeys' parent company Empire, for alleged anti-competitive conduct, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

-- The Canadian Press reports that the commissioner of competition claims grocery giants inserted controls in their lease agreements which aimed to restrict other potential tenants and their activities.

-- The report cites federal court documents that show the commissioner launched the investigations on March 1, suggesting that there is reason to believe that these property controls limit retail grocer competition.

Full article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/competition-bureau-probe-sobeys-loblaws-1.7213543

