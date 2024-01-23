Empire Company Limited is a Canadian company engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company's principal business segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food retailing segment operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sobeys Inc. (Sobeys). The Food retailing segment comprises three operating segments, namely Sobeys National, Farm Boy and Longoâs. Sobeys serves the food shopping needs of customers with approximately 1,600 retail stores (corporate, franchise, affiliate) as well as over 350 retail fuel locations. The Investments and other operations segment principally consists of investments in Crombie REIT, real estate partnerships and various other corporate operations. Crombie REIT owns, operates and develops a portfolio of grocery and pharmacy-anchored shopping centers, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canadaâs urban and suburban markets.