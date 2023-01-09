Advanced search
Empire : Farm Boy opens their 16th location in the GTA on January 19th, 2023

01/09/2023 | 06:19am EST
Aurora location marks Farm Boy's 46th location in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON (January 9, 2023) - Ontario's fastest-growing local fresh food retailer, Farm Boy, announced today it will be opening its 46th fresh market location on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 in Aurora.

"We have received so much support from our GTA customers and are excited to open a new location in Aurora." said Shawn Linton, Farm Boy President and General Manager. "Those visiting the new store can enjoy the same fresh market experience Ontarians have come to know with a wide variety of fresh and unique Farm Boy products, along with best-in-class customer service."

Located at 10 Goulding Ave. (Unit 1A) at Wellington St. East, the new 28,200-sq.-ft. location will employ 125 people in the community and illustrate Farm Boy's 41 years of grocery retail experience and customer service excellence. The new store will feature a fresh stir fry station, as well as a salad and hot bar, catering to customers' varying lifestyles and shopping needs. Additionally, the store's extensive grab-and-go selection will complement its renowned offering of fresh produce, quality meat, and Farm Boy private-label grocery items.

Farm Boy currently operates 45 locations in Ontario and will open more stores in Ontario.

Highlights - what's in store at Farm Boy:

  • Local farm-fresh produce with organic in-season products.
  • Hundreds of Ontario-sourced, fresh dairy, meat, and grocery products.
  • Hormone-free, organic beef, pork and chicken.
  • 100% Canadian AAA beef, deeply marbled and aged a minimum of 14 days.
  • Plenty of plant-based, vegan and vegetarian fresh foods.
  • A hot bar, salad bar and grill station for outstanding options whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack on-the-go.
  • Hundreds of exclusive, popular Farm Boy private-label products throughout the store.
  • A wide variety of local farmstead, international, and Canadian cheeses.
  • Reusable bag options to accommodate customers' shopping needs.

About Farm Boy Company Inc.

Farm Boy provides a unique and friendly, fresh-market shopping experience featuring signature farm-fresh produce, butcher quality meats, artisan cheese, fresh dairy and popular private label products. Farm Boy has grown from a small produce stand starting in Cornwall in 1981 to 45 stores located across Ontario with further expansion plans underway.

For a full list of future store locations, please visit our

website www.farmboy.ca/future-store-locations/

For more information contact:

Jim Empey

Farm Boy Company Inc.

1427 Ogilvie Road, Ottawa, ON K1J 8M7

jempey@farmboy.ca

farmboy.ca/media-kit

