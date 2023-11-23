* TSX ends up 2.7 points at 20,116.66

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday as industrial and energy shares climbed, but a pullback in the consumer staples sector limited gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 2.7 points at 20,116.66, marking its second straight day of modest gains.

Trading activity was lighter than usual with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Industrials added 0.5%, while the energy sector was up 0.3%, even as the price of oil fell nearly 1% to $76.35 a barrel.

"There's speculation that certain OPEC+ members, specifically smaller producers from Africa, are struggling to agree supply cuts," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

The consumer staples sector gave back some of the previous day's advance, falling nearly 1%.

Empire Company shares were down 3.5% after National Bank of Canada downgraded its rating on the food retail and distribution firm's stock.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also ended lower, down 0.3%.

Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 1.1% in October from September, a preliminary estimate showed, adding to recent evidence of a slowdown in the economy. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bill Berkrot)