Empire Energy : Energy Club NT Event Presentation

Empire Energy - Sights on Early Production in the Beetaloo
Energy Club NT Event Presentation - 24 March 2022
Corporate Snapshot
Capital Structure
Shares on issue1
613.3M
Share price
$0.335
Market cap
$205.5m
Net (debt2) / cash
~$17.5m
Enterprise value
~$188.0m
Cash at bank3
~$25.6m
100%
100%
100%
EMPIRE ENERGY USA
IMPERIAL OIL & GAS
IMPERIAL OIL & GAS
PTY LTD
A PTY LTD
ASX Share Price
Top Shareholders
Pangaea (NT) Pty Limited4
19.5%
Elphinstone Holdings Pty Limited
8.7%
Global Energy and Resources
5.3%
Energy and Minerals Group
4.3%
Macquarie Bank Limited
4.3%
Board of Directors5
21.6%
Empire has 14.3m unlisted options on issue with an average exercise price of ~A$0.63 per share. In addition, there are 13.2m Share Rights on issue to members of the management team and Board. Most of the Share Rights have performance hurdles tied to total shareholder return.
Empire has a US$7.5 million debt facility (drawn to US$5.85 million) with Macquarie Bank maturing in September 2024 which is secured against the Company's USA gas production assets. Under new management, total debt has been reduced by over 80% since 2018
Cash as at 31 December 2021
4.
Pangaea shares total 140m, which will be issued subject to Pangaea not holding an interest of more than 20% in Empire's ordinary shares at any point in time. Currently there are 119,894,868 issued shares held by Pangaea, with 20,105,132 being unissued
1
5.
Board shareholding includes Mr Paul Fudge (Pangaea) and excludes options and MD Rights
Empire's Board of Directors
Paul Espie AO
Chairman & Non- Executive Director
•
Founding principal of
Pacific Road Capital,
a resources investing
manager of private
equity funds
•
Former Chairman of
Oxiana Ltd during the
development of the
Sepon copper/gold
project in Laos
•
Former Chairman of
Cobar Mines Pty
Limited after a
management buyout
•
Former Head of Bank
Alex Underwood
Managing Director
•
Associate Director
Energy Markets Division
of Macquarie Bank
Limited (Sydney and
Singapore)
•
Director Natural
Resources Division of
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (Singapore)
•
Financial Analyst BHP
Billiton Petroleum (Perth)
•
Experience investing
debt and equity in the
upstream oil and gas
sector and identification
of value creation
Peter Cleary
Non-Executive Director
Distinguished 29-year career representing Santos, the North West Shelf Venturers and BP in Asia. His executive career was in LNG, pipeline gas and chemicals operations
Member of the Executive Committee of the Australia Japan Business Co-operation Committee and the Australia Korea Business Council
Louis Rozman
Non-Executive Director
•
Former Managing
Director of CH4 Gas
which merged with
Arrow Energy and later
acquired by PetroChina
and Shell
•
Founding principal of
Pacific Road Capital, a
resources investing
manager of private
equity funds
•
Former Chief Operating
Officer of AurionGold
Limited
•
Chairman of the
VALMIN Code
Prof. John Warburton
Non-Executive Director
Highly regarded petroleum geoscientist experienced in big fields
30 years technical & leadership experience in leading E&P companies including BP, LASMO-Eni and Oil Search
Previously Chief of Geoscience & Exploration Excellence for Oil Search
Non-ExecutiveDirector of Senex Energy
Paul Fudge
Non-Executive Director
Controlling shareholder of Pangaea
Significant investment experience in onshore Australian oil & gas, including being an early mover in the Queensland Coal Seam Gas industry and in the Beetaloo Sub- Basin
Paul brings significant business and investment experience to the Board of Empire
Jacqui Clarke
Alternate Director
30 years professional services experience, with over 15 years as a Partner at Deloitte.
Jacqui is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Graduate of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors), Chartered Tax Advisor and Justice of the Peace
of America operations
in Australia, New
Zealand and PNG
opportunities for
upstream oil and gas
development /
production assets
Committee for the
AusIMM and Australian
Institute of Geoscientists
Pangaea Representatives
2
Industry leading Management
Kylie Arizabaleta
Financial Controller
Longest serving Empire management team member
Prior to joining the Company, Kylie worked in the Audit division of Chartered Accounting firms as a senior and lead external auditor where she gained broad experience in Audit and other Assurance Services
Ben Johnston
Vice President Business
Development
Director, Natural Resources & Energy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Vice President, RBC Capital Markets energy investment banking team
Chartered Accountant and MBA (Australian Graduate School of Management)
Energy sector specialist across M&A, ECM and debt / project finance transactions
Sonia Harvey
VP Community and
Government Relations
Based in Darwin
Joined Empire from the Energy Club NT where she was the founder and served as Chief Executive. In this role, she built deep relationships across
Empire's stakeholder groups including with Northern Territory Government and Shadow Ministers and Department leaders, service providers and peers in our industry.
These relationships will be invaluable to Empire as we progress through to development and seek to raise our profile in the Northern Territory.
Charles Dack
Environmental and
Compliance Reporting Officer
Environmental manager with qualifications in environmental engineering and environmental law.
Extensive experience as the environmental regulator of the petroleum industry for the NT Government
+6 years at the Northern Territory Government, employed as the lead Environmental Engineer for the NT Government to regulate the upstream petroleum industry.
Dr Alex Bruce
Chief Geoscientist
PhD from the University of New South Wales (2001) in machine learning applications to geology
20 years experience across onshore and offshore projects from exploration to development and conventional and unconventional oil & gas
Has held similar positions with other ASX oil & gas mid-caps including Drillsearch (acquired by Beach), AWE (now Mitsui), Roc Oil (now FOSUN) and Bridgeport Energy (part of New Hope Corporation)
Daniela Garrad
Geophysicist
Over 35 years' experience with international and Australasian projects, including everything from basin scale regional studies, exploration and detailed field evaluation and development
Started as a seismic interpreter with Esso Australia, and since worked in technical roles for diverse companies ranging from minnows, mid-caps to majors, most recently with Oil Search Alaska.
Special interests and expertise in structural geology and sequence stratigraphy in both carbonate and clastic sedimentary systems.
Holds a BSc(Hons) from The University of Newcastle and is a member of PESA, the AAPG and the EAGE
Todd Hoffman
Consultant
Geoscientist
Over 15 years experience across onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas exploration and appraisal projects, including geoscience operations
More than 12 years working on Proterozoic shales in the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins
Involved in large CSG and shale discoveries in the Queensland and Northern Territory
Previous roles with privately held Pangaea Resources
3
Industry leading Operating Team & Consulting Support
Dr Simon Hann
Principal Engineer
Founding partner of inGauge and a well engineering professional with over twenty years' operational experience including conventional oil and gas, geothermal, HPHT, and coal seam gas drilling and completions.
Fourteen years' management experience with Santos, Woodside and Shell including roles as Operations Manager, Drilling Team Leader, Drilling and Completions Manager and Production Manager;
Qualifications
PhD Materials Science University of Queensland, 1998
Masters of Engineering Science, Qualifier University of Queensland, 1993
Bachelor of Engineering, Manufacturing and Materials, University of Queensland, 1992
Shell International Exploration & Production (SIEP) Round I and Round II Well Engineering Competency Certification SIEP
Kelvin Wuttke
Principal Engineer
Over 24 years of industry experience ranging from conventional onshore oil & gas to CSG and international offshore operations at Santos and Chevron.
Technical expertise includes drilling & completions design, workovers, well testing, artificial lift, pipelines and surface facilities, across conventional and CSG environments.
Experience includes managing combined drilling, completion and stimulation projects, remediation workovers, snubbing, fracture stimulation, underbalanced operations, and a wide variety of artificial lift projects.
Qualifications
Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland, Mechanical & Petroleum
Chartered Professional Engineer (MIE Aust CP Eng), Mechanical
MBA, Queensland University of Technology, 2003
Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical, University of South Australia, 1992
Jordan Bunning
Principal Engineer
Founding member of inGauge. Over 17 years' operational experience at Santos, Oil Search, Roc Oil and Origin in complex well execution and project management, this includes projects in conventional oil and gas, HPHT, coal seam gas and deep water bores.
Jordan has experience in roles such as Drilling Manager, Drilling Team Leader, Senior Drilling Engineer and Drilling & Completion Engineer.
Has been the lead in some of inGauge Energy's most successful projects including as in situ Drilling Manager for Westside Corporation, Comet Ridge and most recently Empire Energy's
Northern Territory Carpentaria 1 well.
Qualifications
Bachelor of Engineering, Petroleum Engineer (Hons), University of New South Wales, 2003
Jon Bennett
Project & Construction Manager
Jon has 25 years operational experience, including twelve years management experience at Santos in roles such as Pre-Development Manager, Construction Manager, Civil Construction Manager and several management roles in large scale Agriculture.
Jon is an experienced professional with a strong focus on business outcomes. Offering experience in planning, design, and construction of gathering, power, well-pad, civil and other CSG facilities. Proven strengths in business and project management and driving efficiencies through innovation and simplification over a range of industries.
In his management roles Jon has proudly achieved and maintained industry leading EHS performance across operations.
Daniel Kalinin
Stimulation Consultant
28 years of international experience in Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Middle East, China, and Australia.
20 years Schlumberger career included starting several new locations in Russia, business development in Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan, project engineer at Karachaganak, G&G/stimulation support for an integrated well construction project in Mexico
Unconventional experience includes shale & tight gas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, China, and various basins in Australia. He has designed the fracturing stimulation of the maiden horizontal Velkerri discovery well.
Degrees in Geology, Economics; post-grad Integrated Reservoir Management from IFP & Imperial College; ResEng program at Tulsa University.
Holds several patents and
published a few SPE technical
papers.
4
