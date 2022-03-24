Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Empire Energy Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEG   AU000000EEG4

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(EEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire Energy : Energy Club NT Event Presentation

03/24/2022 | 06:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

ASX:EEG

Empire Energy - Sights on Early Production in the Beetaloo

personal use

For

Energy Club NT Event Presentation - 24 March 2022

Corporate Snapshot

For personal use only

Capital Structure

Shares on issue1

613.3M

Share price

$0.335

Market cap

$205.5m

Net (debt2) / cash

~$17.5m

Enterprise value

~$188.0m

Cash at bank3

~$25.6m

100%

100%

100%

EMPIRE ENERGY USA

IMPERIAL OIL & GAS

IMPERIAL OIL & GAS

PTY LTD

A PTY LTD

ASX Share Price

Top Shareholders

Pangaea (NT) Pty Limited4

19.5%

Elphinstone Holdings Pty Limited

8.7%

Global Energy and Resources

5.3%

Energy and Minerals Group

4.3%

Macquarie Bank Limited

4.3%

Board of Directors5

21.6%

  1. Empire has 14.3m unlisted options on issue with an average exercise price of ~A$0.63 per share. In addition, there are 13.2m Share Rights on issue to members of the management team and Board. Most of the Share Rights have performance hurdles tied to total shareholder return.
  2. Empire has a US$7.5 million debt facility (drawn to US$5.85 million) with Macquarie Bank maturing in September 2024 which is secured against the Company's USA gas production assets. Under new management, total debt has been reduced by over 80% since 2018
  3. Cash as at 31 December 2021

4.

Pangaea shares total 140m, which will be issued subject to Pangaea not holding an interest of more than 20% in Empire's ordinary shares at any point in time. Currently there are 119,894,868 issued shares held by Pangaea, with 20,105,132 being unissued

1

5.

Board shareholding includes Mr Paul Fudge (Pangaea) and excludes options and MD Rights

Empire's Board of Directors

For personal use only

Paul Espie AO

Chairman & Non- Executive Director

Founding principal of

Pacific Road Capital,

a resources investing

manager of private

equity funds

Former Chairman of

Oxiana Ltd during the

development of the

Sepon copper/gold

project in Laos

Former Chairman of

Cobar Mines Pty

Limited after a

management buyout

Former Head of Bank

Alex Underwood

Managing Director

Associate Director

Energy Markets Division

of Macquarie Bank

Limited (Sydney and

Singapore)

Director Natural

Resources Division of

Commonwealth Bank of

Australia (Singapore)

Financial Analyst BHP

Billiton Petroleum (Perth)

Experience investing

debt and equity in the

upstream oil and gas

sector and identification

of value creation

Peter Cleary

Non-Executive Director

  • Distinguished 29-year career representing Santos, the North West Shelf Venturers and BP in Asia. His executive career was in LNG, pipeline gas and chemicals operations
  • Member of the Executive Committee of the Australia Japan Business Co-operation Committee and the Australia Korea Business Council

Louis Rozman

Non-Executive Director

Former Managing

Director of CH4 Gas

which merged with

Arrow Energy and later

acquired by PetroChina

and Shell

Founding principal of

Pacific Road Capital, a

resources investing

manager of private

equity funds

Former Chief Operating

Officer of AurionGold

Limited

Chairman of the

VALMIN Code

Prof. John Warburton

Non-Executive Director

  • Highly regarded petroleum geoscientist experienced in big fields
  • 30 years technical & leadership experience in leading E&P companies including BP, LASMO-Eni and Oil Search
  • Previously Chief of Geoscience & Exploration Excellence for Oil Search
  • Non-ExecutiveDirector of Senex Energy

Paul Fudge

Non-Executive Director

  • Controlling shareholder of Pangaea
  • Significant investment experience in onshore Australian oil & gas, including being an early mover in the Queensland Coal Seam Gas industry and in the Beetaloo Sub- Basin
  • Paul brings significant business and investment experience to the Board of Empire

Jacqui Clarke

Alternate Director

  • 30 years professional services experience, with over 15 years as a Partner at Deloitte.
  • Jacqui is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Graduate of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors), Chartered Tax Advisor and Justice of the Peace

of America operations

in Australia, New

Zealand and PNG

opportunities for

upstream oil and gas

development /

production assets

Committee for the

AusIMM and Australian

Institute of Geoscientists

Pangaea Representatives

2

Industry leading Management

For personal use only

Kylie Arizabaleta

Financial Controller

  • Longest serving Empire management team member
  • Prior to joining the Company, Kylie worked in the Audit division of Chartered Accounting firms as a senior and lead external auditor where she gained broad experience in Audit and other Assurance Services

Ben Johnston

Vice President Business

Development

  • Director, Natural Resources & Energy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  • Vice President, RBC Capital Markets energy investment banking team
  • Chartered Accountant and MBA (Australian Graduate School of Management)
  • Energy sector specialist across M&A, ECM and debt / project finance transactions

Sonia Harvey

VP Community and

Government Relations

  • Based in Darwin
  • Joined Empire from the Energy Club NT where she was the founder and served as Chief Executive. In this role, she built deep relationships across
    Empire's stakeholder groups including with Northern Territory Government and Shadow Ministers and Department leaders, service providers and peers in our industry.
  • These relationships will be invaluable to Empire as we progress through to development and seek to raise our profile in the Northern Territory.

Charles Dack

Environmental and

Compliance Reporting Officer

  • Environmental manager with qualifications in environmental engineering and environmental law.
  • Extensive experience as the environmental regulator of the petroleum industry for the NT Government
  • +6 years at the Northern Territory Government, employed as the lead Environmental Engineer for the NT Government to regulate the upstream petroleum industry.

Dr Alex Bruce

Chief Geoscientist

  • PhD from the University of New South Wales (2001) in machine learning applications to geology
  • 20 years experience across onshore and offshore projects from exploration to development and conventional and unconventional oil & gas
  • Has held similar positions with other ASX oil & gas mid-caps including Drillsearch (acquired by Beach), AWE (now Mitsui), Roc Oil (now FOSUN) and Bridgeport Energy (part of New Hope Corporation)

Daniela Garrad

Geophysicist

  • Over 35 years' experience with international and Australasian projects, including everything from basin scale regional studies, exploration and detailed field evaluation and development
  • Started as a seismic interpreter with Esso Australia, and since worked in technical roles for diverse companies ranging from minnows, mid-caps to majors, most recently with Oil Search Alaska.
  • Special interests and expertise in structural geology and sequence stratigraphy in both carbonate and clastic sedimentary systems.
  • Holds a BSc(Hons) from The University of Newcastle and is a member of PESA, the AAPG and the EAGE

Todd Hoffman

Consultant

Geoscientist

  • Over 15 years experience across onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas exploration and appraisal projects, including geoscience operations
  • More than 12 years working on Proterozoic shales in the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins
  • Involved in large CSG and shale discoveries in the Queensland and Northern Territory
  • Previous roles with privately held Pangaea Resources

3

Industry leading Operating Team & Consulting Support

For personal use only

Dr Simon Hann

Principal Engineer

  • Founding partner of inGauge and a well engineering professional with over twenty years' operational experience including conventional oil and gas, geothermal, HPHT, and coal seam gas drilling and completions.
  • Fourteen years' management experience with Santos, Woodside and Shell including roles as Operations Manager, Drilling Team Leader, Drilling and Completions Manager and Production Manager;

Qualifications

  • PhD Materials Science University of Queensland, 1998
  • Masters of Engineering Science, Qualifier University of Queensland, 1993
  • Bachelor of Engineering, Manufacturing and Materials, University of Queensland, 1992
  • Shell International Exploration & Production (SIEP) Round I and Round II Well Engineering Competency Certification SIEP

Kelvin Wuttke

Principal Engineer

  • Over 24 years of industry experience ranging from conventional onshore oil & gas to CSG and international offshore operations at Santos and Chevron.
  • Technical expertise includes drilling & completions design, workovers, well testing, artificial lift, pipelines and surface facilities, across conventional and CSG environments.
  • Experience includes managing combined drilling, completion and stimulation projects, remediation workovers, snubbing, fracture stimulation, underbalanced operations, and a wide variety of artificial lift projects.

Qualifications

  • Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland, Mechanical & Petroleum
  • Chartered Professional Engineer (MIE Aust CP Eng), Mechanical
  • MBA, Queensland University of Technology, 2003
  • Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical, University of South Australia, 1992

Jordan Bunning

Principal Engineer

  • Founding member of inGauge. Over 17 years' operational experience at Santos, Oil Search, Roc Oil and Origin in complex well execution and project management, this includes projects in conventional oil and gas, HPHT, coal seam gas and deep water bores.
  • Jordan has experience in roles such as Drilling Manager, Drilling Team Leader, Senior Drilling Engineer and Drilling & Completion Engineer.
  • Has been the lead in some of inGauge Energy's most successful projects including as in situ Drilling Manager for Westside Corporation, Comet Ridge and most recently Empire Energy's
    Northern Territory Carpentaria 1 well.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Engineering, Petroleum Engineer (Hons), University of New South Wales, 2003

Jon Bennett

Project & Construction Manager

  • Jon has 25 years operational experience, including twelve years management experience at Santos in roles such as Pre-Development Manager, Construction Manager, Civil Construction Manager and several management roles in large scale Agriculture.
  • Jon is an experienced professional with a strong focus on business outcomes. Offering experience in planning, design, and construction of gathering, power, well-pad, civil and other CSG facilities. Proven strengths in business and project management and driving efficiencies through innovation and simplification over a range of industries.
  • In his management roles Jon has proudly achieved and maintained industry leading EHS performance across operations.

Daniel Kalinin

Stimulation Consultant

  • 28 years of international experience in Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, the Middle East, China, and Australia.
  • 20 years Schlumberger career included starting several new locations in Russia, business development in Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan, project engineer at Karachaganak, G&G/stimulation support for an integrated well construction project in Mexico
  • Unconventional experience includes shale & tight gas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, China, and various basins in Australia. He has designed the fracturing stimulation of the maiden horizontal Velkerri discovery well.
  • Degrees in Geology, Economics; post-grad Integrated Reservoir Management from IFP & Imperial College; ResEng program at Tulsa University.

Holds several patents and

published a few SPE technical

papers.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:55:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
06:56pEMPIRE ENERGY : Energy Club NT Event Presentation
PU
02/22EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Replacement Beetaloo Drilling Grant Agreements Execute..
AQ
02/16Empire Energy Group Increases Resource at Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin
MT
02/15EMPIRE ENERGY : Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase
PU
02/15Empire Energy Group Limited Announces an Update to Its Beetaloo Sub-Basin Contingent an..
CI
02/15EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase
AQ
01/30EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2021EMPIRE ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - EEG
PU
2021Empire Energy Group Ltd Federal Court Proceedings Result
AW
2021Australian court permits re-issue of shale drill grants to Empire Energy arm
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,54 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,24 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales 2022 28,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Empire Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 0,79 $
Spread / Average Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Underwood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Robertson Espie Non-Executive Chairman
David Evans Chief Operating Officer
John Warburton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Cleary Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-1.47%159
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.60%135 632
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.68%73 582
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.09%72 325
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY40.10%61 892
CNOOC LIMITED27.02%58 199