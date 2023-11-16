Empire Energy Group Limited announced that Mr. Paul Fudge and Ms. Jacqui Clarke have retired as a Non-Executive Director and alternate Director of the Company. Mr. Fudge is Empire's larger shareholder and the founder of Pangaea Resources ("Pangaea"). Mr. Fudge is one of Australia's most successful investors in unconventional gas development and was one of the early movers into the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Sub-basin.

Empire also announced the appointment of Ms. Karen Green as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 17 November 2023. Ms. Green will also be appointed Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee. Ms. Green will stand for election at Empire's 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held during May 2024.

Karen has 36 years' experience in business advisory services in Western Australia and Northern Territory ("NT"). She has lived in the NT since 1991 where she was an equity partner in the Deloitte Australian partnership for over 20 years. Karen was the Office Managing Partner of Deloitte in the NT for several years and the 5th female ever to become a Partner in the Deloitte Australia partnership.

Following her resignation from the Deloitte partnership in 2020, Karen established Advisory HQ which is a collective of highly respected long-term residents of the NT delivering growth for Northern Australian businesses and organisations. Karen has worked alongside a number of family groups as their trusted business advisor and acted as an advisor to numerous public and private sector clients in Northern Australia, including consultation, facilitation, and development of strategic plans and financial strategies. Karen has extensive experience in providing business plans, stakeholder engagement, development plans, strategic planning, and investment attraction to the private and public sector.

Karen has also been an Advisory Board Member of a number of emerging companies. Karen is recognised for her strategic direction and leadership through a variety of board roles including currently as a Non-Executive Director of the Airport Development Group Pty Ltd. (the long term lease holder of Darwin International Airport, Alice Springs Airport and Tennant Creek Airport), NT National Security Advisory Group, Member of Investment Advisory Group for Department of NT Chief Minister and Cabinet, Chair of the NT Screen Industry Advisory Committee and the NT Council of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.