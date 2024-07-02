Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris White as Chief Operating Officer.Chris has 25 years' experience commercialising and developing Australian onshore unconventional gas resources.Chris joins Empire following 18 years at Origin Energy in the roles of General Manager Upstream Growth, General Manager Exploration and New Ventures, Group Manager Field Development Optimisation, Production Optimisation Manager and Petroleum Engineering Team Leader. Prior to Origin, Chris was a Project Manager for gas infrastructure projects at Laing O'Rourke UK, and a Petroleum Engineer at Queensland Gas Company.Chris has a demonstrated track record leading multidisciplinary teams. He has been instrumental in proving the commerciality of onshore unconventional gas resources in Queensland, driving rapid reserves growth, building production to export scale, delivering production outcomes exceeding FID assumptions to fill two Australia Pacific LNG trains at Gladstone, delivering successful exploration campaigns across multiple basins including the Beetaloo Basin, and helping deliver multibillion dollar investments by attracting joint venture partners.Chris will play an important role in Empire's transition from explorer to producer focused on the Beetaloo Basin.Chris has a Bachelor of Engineering (Petroleum) from the University of NSW.Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:"The Empire team is delighted that Chris is joining us as our Chief Operating Officer. His skills and experience are perfectly suited to drive forward the successful execution of Empire's staged growth strategy focused on unlocking the enormous potential and scale of Empire's Beetaloo Basin assets.Following Empire's recent successful capital raise, the team is actively preparing for our upcoming 2024 pilot development drilling program. We expect to make further announcements to the market soon as we finalise gas sales negotiations, execute drilling and stimulation contracts, and prepare to commence field activities. Chris' addition to the team will benefit these initiatives."





Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.



Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.





