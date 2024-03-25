https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QXL3KM4G

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - APA Group (ASX:APA) and Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) have executed an agreement for the establishment of midstream gas infrastructure furthering the memorandum of understanding announced by Empire on 27 October 2021.APA will spend up to A$5 million under a proposed early works agreement on Engineering and Design Concepts for midstream gas facilities associated with Empire's Carpentaria Pilot Project, which would materially reduce the capital requirements for Empire to commence commercial production.APA and Empire are also working on open-access pipeline concepts to transport large volumes of gas from the Beetaloo to Australian east coast markets (in excess of 500 TJ/d / 476 mmcf/d). The leading concept considers the potential construction of a new pipeline connecting the Beetaloo to APA's existing Carpentaria Gas Pipeline between Mount Isa and Ballera (Queensland).Negotiations with NT Government owned utility Power and Water Corporation under the existing MOU are advancing to facilitate access to the McArthur River Pipeline.Empire is currently in active gas sales negotiations with multiple parties for supply of gas in both the pilot phase and full development phase.To view the Presentation, please visit:





About Empire Energy Group Ltd:



Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.



Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.





Source:

Empire Energy Group Ltd





Contact:

Empire Energy Group Ltd E: info@empiregp.net T: +61-2-9251-1846 F: +61-2-9251-0244 WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net