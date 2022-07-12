Log in
    EEG   AU000000EEG4

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(EEG)
12:23 2022-07-12
0.2050 AUD   -4.65%
Empire Energy Group Ltd Beetaloo Operations Update

07/12/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Beetaloo Operations Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to advise that the fracture stimulation of Carpentaria-2H ("C-2H") has commenced. C-2H is located in Empire's 100% owned and operated EP187 Beetaloo Sub-basin acreage. The first of 25 planned stages across the horizontal section has been successfully pumped within the Velkerri B Shale.

As previously announced, the stimulation has been designed to utilise several fluid mixes to assess which design results in the best production performance to enhance Beetaloo specific completion designs. The C-2H well production test will also provide an early production type curve and a better understanding of gas composition for development planning.

A period of flowback of hydraulic stimulation fluids is anticipated prior to gas production as each of the treated stages progressively cleans up. Empire will then undertake an extended production test for up to 90 days.

Empire remains on track to drill the Carpentaria-4V vertical well in the Carpentaria East area of EP187 and drill, hydraulically stimulate and flow test the Carpentaria-3H horizontal well on the same well pad as Carpentaria-2H later this year.

Empire is well funded for this active program following the recent placement with current cash at bank of $43.9 million (excluding Share Purchase Plan proceeds which will be determined in the coming days).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/18O83J2M



About Empire Energy Group Ltd:

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.



Source:
Empire Energy Group Ltd



Contact:

Empire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net

© ABN Newswire 2022
