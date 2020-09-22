Log in
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(EEG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/22
0.305 AUD   -4.69%
Empire Energy Group Ltd Carpentaria-1 Drilling Commences
AW
05:44pEMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Carpentaria-1 Drilling Commences
AQ
09/09Empire Energy Group Ltd Mobilisation of Drilling Rig
AW
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire Energy Group Ltd Carpentaria-1 Drilling Commences

09/22/2020 | 05:44pm EDT
Carpentaria-1 Drilling Commences

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling the Carpentaria-1 well in Empire's 100% owned Northern Territory permit EP187 today.

The well will be drilled to a planned depth of ~2,900 metres to allow Empire's technical team to fully evaluate the two unconventional shale targets, the Velkerri and Kyalla Shales. As previously announced, Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc. has independently assessed these targets to have a best estimate prospective resource of 2.4 trillion cubic feet of gas equivalent in Empire's EP187 permit.

The drilling and formation evaluation campaign is expected to take approximately 40 days. The well design allows for suspension and future re-entry, fracture stimulation and flow testing, which Empire presently expects to commence in Q2 2021.

The drilling program has the following key technical objectives:

- To assess and prove the depth and thickness of the productive target shales (the Velkerri and Kyalla) in Empire's EP187 permit;

- To understand rock properties, hydrocarbon content, formation permeability and reservoir pressure as they relate to the ability of the shales to produce;

- To gather data to be used for hydraulic stimulation planning and execution;

- To 'high-grade' the target shales for vertical and / or horizontal hydraulic stimulation and flow testing planning and execution; and

- To refine the seismic interpretation and further determine prospective hydrocarbon resource estimates within EP187.

To achieve these objectives, a full formation evaluation program will be executed including:

- Mudlogging;

- Measurement While Drilling ("MWD");

- Cuttings sampling and continuous gas analysis;

- Isotube and isojar sampling program;

- Wireline logging;

- Large diameter rotary side wall coring; and

- Diagnostic Fracture Injection Testing ("DFIT").

Following completion of the drilling and formation evaluation program, the well will be cased and suspended while Empire's technical team analyses the results and plans the fracture stimulation and flow testing program.



About Empire Energy Group Ltd:

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.



Source:
Empire Energy Group Ltd



Contact:

Empire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net

© ABN Newswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,30 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,8 M 66,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 21,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Underwood CEO, Director & Managing Director
Paul Robertson Espie Non-Executive Chairman
David Evans Chief Operating Officer
W. John Gerahty Non-Executive Director
John Warburton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-31.46%70
CNOOC LIMITED-38.97%46 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.16%38 473
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-53.67%22 597
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.37%21 777
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.40%20 554
