Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Empire Energy Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEG   AU000000EEG4

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(EEG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:57 2022-12-08 pm EST
0.1975 AUD   +3.95%
05:40pEmpire Energy Group Ltd New Gas Fields Not Subject to Price Cap
AW
05:39pEmpire Energy Group Ltd (asx : EEG) New Gas Fields Not Subject to Price Cap
AQ
12/08Empire Energy Resumes Flow Testing Carpentaria-2H Well
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire Energy Group Ltd New Gas Fields Not Subject to Price Cap

12/11/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Gas Fields Not Subject to Price Cap

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 9 December 2022, the Australian Treasurer, in a joint media release with the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, the Minister for Resources and the Minister for Industry and Science ("the Ministers' Joint Media Release"), announced measures to limit the impact of high gas prices on Australian consumers. The measures include a temporary price cap of $12 / GJ for new domestic wholesale gas contracts by east coast producers for 12 months for gas sourced from current operational fields. A voluntary code of conduct for the gas market will become mandatory, and a reasonable pricing provision will be included.

The gas price cap does not apply to gas from undeveloped fields. In relation to this exemption, the Treasurer stated: "New sources of supply from undeveloped fields will be exempted from the cap, and instead be covered by the reasonable pricing provision, to ensure incentives to invest in new supply are maintained."

A consultation period for the mandatory code of conduct, including the reasonable pricing provision, will be open until 7 February 2023. Clarity on the detail and intended function of the reasonable pricing provision will be critical in determining future investment decisions on supply of gas into the domestic market. Empire intends to make submissions during the consultation period to highlight the important role that the company's Beetaloo Basin gas resources can have in providing material additional supply to the critically short east coast gas market in years ahead while generating broad economic benefits for the people of the Northern Territory and Australia.

The full text of the Ministers' Joint Media Release can be found at Appendix A in link below.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34LWW4Q3



About Empire Energy Group Ltd:

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.



Source:
Empire Energy Group Ltd



Contact:

Empire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
05:40pEmpire Energy Group Ltd New Gas Fields Not Subject to Price Cap
AW
05:39pEmpire Energy Group Ltd (asx : EEG) New Gas Fields Not Subject to Price Cap
AQ
12/08Empire Energy Resumes Flow Testing Carpentaria-2H Well
MT
12/07Empire Energy Group Ltd Beetaloo Operations Update
AW
12/07Empire Energy Group Ltd (asx : EEG) Beetaloo Operations Update
AQ
12/07Empire Energy Group Limited Provides Update on Beetaloo Operations
CI
11/29Empire Energy Group Limited Announces Beetaloo Operations Update
CI
11/29Empire Energy Group Ltd Beetaloo Operations and Corporate Update
AW
11/29Empire Energy Group Ltd (asx : EEG) Beetaloo Operations and Corporate Update
AQ
11/29Empire Energy 'leading development of the Beetaloo Basin'
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,50 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
Net income 2021 -11,0 M -7,52 M -7,52 M
Net cash 2021 16,8 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Empire Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 457%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Underwood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robin Polson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Robertson Espie Non-Executive Chairman
John Warburton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Cleary Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-41.91%104
CHEVRON CORPORATION47.88%324 851
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.42%137 093
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.97%71 468
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.51%60 657
CNOOC LIMITED22.29%59 996