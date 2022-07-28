Log in
    EEG   AU000000EEG4

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(EEG)
07/26/2022
0.2350 AUD    0.00%
Empire Energy Group Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

07/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) provide the Quarterly Activities Report June 2022.

Q2 2022 Highlights

- Carpentaria-2H hydraulic stimulation is progressing

- Preparations continue for the drilling of Carpentaria-4V, and drilling and hydraulic stimulation of Carpentaria-3H later in 2022

- Empire received Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program progress payments totaling $5.4 million in cash (ex-GST) during the Quarter

- Mr. Robin Polson appointed as Chief Financial Officer

- Empire has successfully completed capital raising activities comprising a single-tranche placement to raise $27.5 million (gross) and a $2.5 million fully underwritten Share Purchase Plan

- Empire's US operations reported a positive EBITDA for Q2 2022 of US$1.5 million supported by strong Henry Hub gas prices (Q1 2022: US$0.6 million)

- Global gas markets remain tight as European and Asian gas buyers compete for LNG volumes. Australian domestic gas market is also stressed

- Cash at the end of the Quarter was $45.3 million

Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:

"The June quarter was engaged with a substantial effort to raise new capital to fund the expanded 2022 work program.

Empire thanks those that participated in the Placement and SPP, despite the 13.5% fall in the ASX over the quarter and the uncertainty of a federal election, raising $30 million (gross) for Empire. Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming General Meeting, directors will invest a further $520,000. The capital raised and the receipt of Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program funds has put the company in a strong financial position allowing us to roll out the most active work program in our history.

As previously announced, we are currently completing hydraulic stimulation ahead of flow testing of C2H, our first horizontal well. We will move directly into drilling C-4V to add to our 2C contingent resource base. We will then drill and flow test C-3H based on the knowledge gained from C-2H.

This extensive field program, the most active in the Beetaloo Sub-basin this year, will reinforce Empire Energy as a significant emerging gas developer."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O0MQE906



About Empire Energy Group Ltd:

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.



Source:
Empire Energy Group Ltd



Contact:

Empire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,50 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Empire Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Underwood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Robertson Espie Non-Executive Chairman
John Warburton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Cleary Non-Executive Director
Louis Ivan Rozman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-30.88%126
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.22%118 364
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.79%63 368
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.04%60 355
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 322
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION114.11%58 837