Empire Energy Group Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas company. The Company holds a 100% working interest and operatorship in approximately 28.9 million acres of petroleum exploration tenements across the McArthur Basin and its Beetaloo Sub-basin in the onshore Northern Territory, Australia. The Company's segments include Northern territory and Corporate. The Northern territory segment includes all exploration and drilling activity of the Group in the Northern Territory, conducted through Imperial Oil & Gas Pty Limited and Imperial Oil & Gas A Pty Limited.