Empire Energy : Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase
02/15/2022 | 05:54pm EST
ASX:EEG
2021 Reserves & Resources
Statement
Level 19, 20 Bond Street
16 February 2022
Sydney NSW 2000
Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase
• Successful 2021 Beetaloo work program (production testing of Carpentaria-1, drilling of
Carpentaria-2H and acquisition of the Charlotte 2D seismic survey) has resulted in a
substantial increase in resources independently assessed by Netherland, Sewell &
Associates ("NSAI") for EP187:
o 1,402% increase in 3C Contingent Resources from 86 BCF to 1,292 BCF
o 866% increase in 2C Contingent Resources from 41 BCF to 396 BCF
o Maiden 1C Contingent Resources of 81 BCF
• Empire's total Beetaloo 2C Contingent Resources are now 554 BCF
• EP187 best estimate P(50) Prospective Resources have increased by 23% to ~4.3 TCF
following identification of improved prospectivity across the block, increasing total
Northern Territory P(50) Prospective Resources to ~43 TCF plus 797 mmbbls
• NPV(10) of Empire USA PDP (Proved Developed Producing) Reserves has increased by 85%
to US$15.9 million from US$8.6 million, reflecting improved forward US gas prices
Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:
"The Empire team ended 2021 delighted with the results of our Beetaloo work programs. We
successfully flowed gas to surface from all of the four Velkerri shale zones we fracked in the
Carpentaria-1 vertical well, which gave us the confidence to acquire additional seismic in EP187
(the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey) and drill our first horizontal well, Carpentaria-2H("C-2H"). C-
2H was successfully drilled in Q4, with the entire 1,345m horizontal section successfully placed
in the target Velkerri B shale following which we successfully cased the entire horizontal section.
We look forward to fracture stimulating and flow testing C-2H in Q2, with all approvals in place,
the job fully funded and long lead items ordered.
NSAI's updated assessment of our resources in EP187 has validated our 2021 investments, with
substantial contingent (i.e. discovered) resources booked, and additional prospectivity identified.
This is another big step forward as we pursue our goal of being the first company to sell
Beetaloo gas."
2021 Reserves & Resources Statement
Empire Energy Group Limited ("Empire") is pleased to announce an update to its Beetaloo Sub-basin Contingent and Prospective Resources and US gas production asset reserves.
EP187 Contingent Resources
onlyThe revised estimate of the Contingent Resources for EP187 incorporated the technical results from the Carpentaria-2H("C-2H") well which was drilled in Q4 2021, the Carpentaria-1("C-1") vertical fracture stimulation and flow test which was carried out in Q2 2021, and the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey ("Charlotte Seismic Survey") which was acquired in Q4 2021. C-2H comprised a vertical and h rizontal well section. The C-2H vertical section intersected the Velkerri A, Intra A/B, B and C shales with near identical rock and gas characteristics as those intersected at C-1, albeit ~240 metres
d eper. C-1 was successfully fracture stimulated and production tested in Q3 2021 and produced gas to surface from all four of the Velkerri shale zones. Empire intends to fracture stimulate and flow test C-2H in Q2 2022 with all approvals in place and operational planning well advanced.
NSAI's updated assessment incorporates additional Contingent Resources in the Velkerri B and C
shales in addition to Contingent Resources assessed in the Velkerri A, Intra A/B, B and C shales in
early 2021. As a result, total independently assessed EP187 Contingent Resources are now as
fo lows:
Contingent Resource (100%)
Area
Reservoir
Net Sales Gas (BCF)
Low Estimate (1C)
Best Estimate (2C)
High Estimate (3C)
Carpentaria
Velkerri C
21
84
319
Carpentaria
Velkerri B
60
295
938
Carpentaria
Velkerri Intra A/B
-
7
14
Carpentaria
Velkerri A
-
10
21
Total*
81
396
1,292
*Empire derived arithmetic summation of NSAI probabilistic resources estimations
EP187 Prospective Resources
personalThe revised estimate of the Prospective Resources incorporates the results of the Charlotte Seismic Survey and the C-2H drilling results.
ForThe seven-line, 164 km survey followed the Broadmere 2D Seismic Survey, acquired by Empire in 2019, providing greater seismic definition through infill coverage (nominal line spacing of ~4 km) in the Carpentaria area and greater seismic coverage across the Carpentaria East immediately adjacent to the Carpentaria area and Carpentaria South prospective areas as shown on the map below.
2021 Reserves & Resources Statement
onlyuse personal *Map showing depth to base of Velkerri B shale across the Greater Carpentaria project area
ForThe Charlotte Seismic Survey provided additional coverage over the prospective Carpentaria East and Carpentaria South areas, immediately adjacent to the Carpentaria area where Empire has now drilled two successful wells.
The updated mapping has derisked the Carpentaria East and Carpentaria South areas, demonstrating that they are substantially deeper than previously thought (at equivalent depths to Carpentaria-2H) across an area approximately 2.5 times larger than previously mapped.
2021 Reserves & Resources Statement
Following the acquisition and interpretation of the Charlotte Seismic Survey there has been an ~80% increase in P(50) Prospective Resources in the combined Carpentaria East and Carpentaria South areas.
The results of the NSAI EP187 Prospective Resources assessment are summarised by Empire in the table below. A detailed summary can be found at Appendix A.
Unrisked Gross (100%)
Unrisked Gross (100%)
Unrisked Gross (100%)
Prospective Gas Resources
Prospective Condensate
Prospective Oil Equivalent
(BCF)
Resources (MMBBL)
Volumes (MMBOE)
Area
Low
Best
High
Low
Best
High
Low
Best
High
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
(1U)
(2U)
(3U)
(1U)
(2U)
(3U)
(1U)
(2U)
(3U)
Carpentaria
1,108
1,609
2,588
3
16
52
188
283
483
Carpentaria
1,320
2,383
5,402
3
15
64
222
413
963
East
Carpentaria
143
258
583
0
2
8
25
45
105
South
Total*
2,571
4,250
8,573
6
33
124
435
741
1,551
Previous
1,990
3,446
7,091
4
27
99
338
600
1,281
Total
(31-Jan-21)
*Empire derived arithmetic summation of NSAI probabilistic resources estimations
NSAI's analysis was restricted to Empire's current operations in EP187 and did not incorporate further assessment of Empire's 2021 acquired Western Beetaloo properties or its northern properties targeting the Barney Creek or other McArthur Basin shale targets.
F llowing completion of the updated NSAI EP187 independent resource assessment, Empire's total Northern Territory Contingent and Prospective Resources including its recently acquired Western Beetaloo properties and Northern McArthur Basin properties are as follows:
Unrisked Net
Unrisked Net
Unrisked Net
Unrisked Net
Prospective
Contingent Resources
Contingent Resources
Prospective Resources
Resources
Liquids (MMBBL)
Sales Gas (BCF)
Gas (BCF)
Liquids (MMBBL)
Zone
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Estimate
Low
Best
High
Low
Best
High
Low
Best
High
Low
Best
High
(1C)
(2C)
(3C)
(1C)
(2C)
(3C)
(1U)
(2U)
(3U)
(1U)
(2U)
(3U)
Kyalla*
0.8
3.0
11.1
0.8
4.5
27.7
88
378
1,571
184
857
4,891
Mid Velkerri*
0.1
0.5
3.0
138
549
1,680
82
419
2,062
10,744
31,018
89,217
Barney Creek*
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,633
11,053
45,380
Total*
0.9
3.5
14.1
138.8
553.5
1,707.7
170
797
3,633
12,561
42,928
139,488
*Empire derived arithmetic summation of previous and current NSAI probabilistic resources estimations
PV10
US$M
PV0
US$M
Oil
(Mbbls)
Capex
US$M
Gas
(MMcf)
2021 Reserves & Resources Statement
USA Reserves
Empire's USA reserves are reviewed annually by certified independent third-party reservoir engineers, Graves & Co. Consulting LLC ("Graves"). The scope of the reviews is to prepare an
onlyestimate of the Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves attributable to Empire's ownership position in
its USA assets located in New York State and Pennsylvania, USA. Graves assessed Empire's USA Reserves as at 30 November 2021 (NYMEX Strip 30 November 2021 including hedges) are set out in the table below:
Reserves - as of Nov 30, 2021MMcfe
Proved Developed Producing
46
28,032
28,308
-
$27,809
$15,867
Proved Developed Non-producing
-
155
155
$54
$(155)
$(63)
Proved Behind Pipe
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shut-in
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proved Undeveloped
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total 1P
46
28,187
28,463
$54
$27,654
$15,804
Probable
-
10,177
10,177
$7,809
$23,176
$4,304
Total 2P
46
38,364
38,640
$7,863
$50,830
$20,108
Possible
158
3,916
4,864
$5,102
$14,234
$3,542
Total 3P
204
42,280
43,504
$12,965
$65,064
$23,650
*Empire derived arithmetic summation of Graves
deterministic reserves estimations
The valuation of Empire's USA reserves assessed by Graves has increased substantially since December 2020, due primarily to a material increase in forward US gas prices.
ForThis ASX release has been authorised by the Managing Director
F r queries about this release, please contact:
Alex Underwood, Managing Director Ph: (02) 9251 1846 info@empiregp.net
