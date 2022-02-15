Log in
    EEG   AU000000EEG4

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(EEG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 06:43:48 pm
0.35 AUD   +6.06%
Empire Energy : Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase

02/15/2022 | 05:54pm EST
ASX:EEG

2021 Reserves & Resources

Statement

only

Level 19, 20 Bond Street

16 February 2022

Sydney NSW 2000

Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase

use

Successful 2021 Beetaloo work program (production testing of Carpentaria-1, drilling of

Carpentaria-2H and acquisition of the Charlotte 2D seismic survey) has resulted in a

substantial increase in resources independently assessed by Netherland, Sewell &

Associates ("NSAI") for EP187:

o 1,402% increase in 3C Contingent Resources from 86 BCF to 1,292 BCF

personal

o 866% increase in 2C Contingent Resources from 41 BCF to 396 BCF

o Maiden 1C Contingent Resources of 81 BCF

Empire's total Beetaloo 2C Contingent Resources are now 554 BCF

EP187 best estimate P(50) Prospective Resources have increased by 23% to ~4.3 TCF

following identification of improved prospectivity across the block, increasing total

Northern Territory P(50) Prospective Resources to ~43 TCF plus 797 mmbbls

NPV(10) of Empire USA PDP (Proved Developed Producing) Reserves has increased by 85%

to US$15.9 million from US$8.6 million, reflecting improved forward US gas prices

Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:

"The Empire team ended 2021 delighted with the results of our Beetaloo work programs. We

successfully flowed gas to surface from all of the four Velkerri shale zones we fracked in the

For

Carpentaria-1 vertical well, which gave us the confidence to acquire additional seismic in EP187

(the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey) and drill our first horizontal well, Carpentaria-2H("C-2H"). C-

2H was successfully drilled in Q4, with the entire 1,345m horizontal section successfully placed

in the target Velkerri B shale following which we successfully cased the entire horizontal section.

We look forward to fracture stimulating and flow testing C-2H in Q2, with all approvals in place,

the job fully funded and long lead items ordered.

NSAI's updated assessment of our resources in EP187 has validated our 2021 investments, with

substantial contingent (i.e. discovered) resources booked, and additional prospectivity identified.

This is another big step forward as we pursue our goal of being the first company to sell

Beetaloo gas."

1

2021 Reserves & Resources Statement

Empire Energy Group Limited ("Empire") is pleased to announce an update to its Beetaloo Sub-basin Contingent and Prospective Resources and US gas production asset reserves.

EP187 Contingent Resources

onlyThe revised estimate of the Contingent Resources for EP187 incorporated the technical results from the Carpentaria-2H("C-2H") well which was drilled in Q4 2021, the Carpentaria-1("C-1") vertical fracture stimulation and flow test which was carried out in Q2 2021, and the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey ("Charlotte Seismic Survey") which was acquired in Q4 2021. C-2H comprised a vertical and h rizontal well section. The C-2H vertical section intersected the Velkerri A, Intra A/B, B and C shales with near identical rock and gas characteristics as those intersected at C-1, albeit ~240 metres

d eper. C-1 was successfully fracture stimulated and production tested in Q3 2021 and produced gas to surface from all four of the Velkerri shale zones. Empire intends to fracture stimulate and flow test C-2H in Q2 2022 with all approvals in place and operational planning well advanced.

NSAI's updated assessment incorporates additional Contingent Resources in the Velkerri B and C

shales in addition to Contingent Resources assessed in the Velkerri A, Intra A/B, B and C shales in

use

early 2021. As a result, total independently assessed EP187 Contingent Resources are now as

fo lows:

Contingent Resource (100%)

Area

Reservoir

Net Sales Gas (BCF)

Low Estimate (1C)

Best Estimate (2C)

High Estimate (3C)

Carpentaria

Velkerri C

21

84

319

Carpentaria

Velkerri B

60

295

938

Carpentaria

Velkerri Intra A/B

-

7

14

Carpentaria

Velkerri A

-

10

21

Total*

81

396

1,292

*Empire derived arithmetic summation of NSAI probabilistic resources estimations

EP187 Prospective Resources

personalThe revised estimate of the Prospective Resources incorporates the results of the Charlotte Seismic Survey and the C-2H drilling results.

ForThe seven-line, 164 km survey followed the Broadmere 2D Seismic Survey, acquired by Empire in 2019, providing greater seismic definition through infill coverage (nominal line spacing of ~4 km) in the Carpentaria area and greater seismic coverage across the Carpentaria East immediately adjacent to the Carpentaria area and Carpentaria South prospective areas as shown on the map below.

2

2021 Reserves & Resources Statement

onlyuse personal *Map showing depth to base of Velkerri B shale across the Greater Carpentaria project area

ForThe Charlotte Seismic Survey provided additional coverage over the prospective Carpentaria East and Carpentaria South areas, immediately adjacent to the Carpentaria area where Empire has now drilled two successful wells.

The updated mapping has derisked the Carpentaria East and Carpentaria South areas, demonstrating that they are substantially deeper than previously thought (at equivalent depths to Carpentaria-2H) across an area approximately 2.5 times larger than previously mapped.

3

2021 Reserves & Resources Statement

Following the acquisition and interpretation of the Charlotte Seismic Survey there has been an ~80% increase in P(50) Prospective Resources in the combined Carpentaria East and Carpentaria South areas.

The results of the NSAI EP187 Prospective Resources assessment are summarised by Empire in the table below. A detailed summary can be found at Appendix A.

Unrisked Gross (100%)

Unrisked Gross (100%)

Unrisked Gross (100%)

Prospective Gas Resources

Prospective Condensate

Prospective Oil Equivalent

(BCF)

Resources (MMBBL)

Volumes (MMBOE)

Area

only

Low

Best

High

Low

Best

High

Low

Best

High

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

(1U)

(2U)

(3U)

(1U)

(2U)

(3U)

(1U)

(2U)

(3U)

Carpentaria

1,108

1,609

2,588

3

16

52

188

283

483

Carpentaria

1,320

2,383

5,402

3

15

64

222

413

963

East

Carpentaria

143

258

583

0

2

8

25

45

105

South

use

Total*

2,571

4,250

8,573

6

33

124

435

741

1,551

Previous

1,990

3,446

7,091

4

27

99

338

600

1,281

Total

(31-Jan-21)

*Empire derived arithmetic summation of NSAI probabilistic resources estimations

personal

NSAI's analysis was restricted to Empire's current operations in EP187 and did not incorporate further assessment of Empire's 2021 acquired Western Beetaloo properties or its northern properties targeting the Barney Creek or other McArthur Basin shale targets.

F llowing completion of the updated NSAI EP187 independent resource assessment, Empire's total Northern Territory Contingent and Prospective Resources including its recently acquired Western Beetaloo properties and Northern McArthur Basin properties are as follows:

Unrisked Net

Unrisked Net

Unrisked Net

Unrisked Net

Prospective

Contingent Resources

Contingent Resources

Prospective Resources

Resources

Liquids (MMBBL)

Sales Gas (BCF)

Gas (BCF)

Liquids (MMBBL)

Zone

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Estimate

Low

Best

High

Low

Best

High

Low

Best

High

Low

Best

High

(1C)

(2C)

(3C)

(1C)

(2C)

(3C)

(1U)

(2U)

(3U)

(1U)

(2U)

(3U)

Kyalla*

0.8

3.0

11.1

0.8

4.5

27.7

88

378

1,571

184

857

4,891

Mid Velkerri*

0.1

0.5

3.0

138

549

1,680

82

419

2,062

10,744

31,018

89,217

Barney Creek*

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,633

11,053

45,380

Total*

0.9

3.5

14.1

138.8

553.5

1,707.7

170

797

3,633

12,561

42,928

139,488

For

*Empire derived arithmetic summation of previous and current NSAI probabilistic resources estimations

4

PV10
US$M
PV0
US$M
Oil
(Mbbls)
Capex
US$M
Gas
(MMcf)

2021 Reserves & Resources Statement

USA Reserves

Empire's USA reserves are reviewed annually by certified independent third-party reservoir engineers, Graves & Co. Consulting LLC ("Graves"). The scope of the reviews is to prepare an

onlyestimate of the Proved, Probable and Possible Reserves attributable to Empire's ownership position in

its USA assets located in New York State and Pennsylvania, USA. Graves assessed Empire's USA Reserves as at 30 November 2021 (NYMEX Strip 30 November 2021 including hedges) are set out in the table below:

Reserves - as of Nov 30, 2021MMcfe

Proved Developed Producing

46

28,032

28,308

-

$27,809

$15,867

Proved Developed Non-producing

-

155

155

$54

$(155)

$(63)

Proved Behind Pipe

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shut-in

-

-

-

-

-

-

use

Proved Undeveloped

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total 1P

46

28,187

28,463

$54

$27,654

$15,804

Probable

-

10,177

10,177

$7,809

$23,176

$4,304

Total 2P

46

38,364

38,640

$7,863

$50,830

$20,108

Possible

158

3,916

4,864

$5,102

$14,234

$3,542

Total 3P

204

42,280

43,504

$12,965

$65,064

$23,650

*Empire derived arithmetic summation of Graves

deterministic reserves estimations

personal

The valuation of Empire's USA reserves assessed by Graves has increased substantially since December 2020, due primarily to a material increase in forward US gas prices.

ForThis ASX release has been authorised by the Managing Director

F r queries about this release, please contact:

Alex Underwood, Managing Director Ph: (02) 9251 1846 info@empiregp.net

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
