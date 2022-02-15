Empire Energy : Substantial Resources and Reserves Increase

This is another big step forward as we pursue our goal of being the first company to sell

NSAI's updated assessment of our resources in EP187 has validated our 2021 investments, with

We look forward to fracture stimulating and flow testing C-2H in Q2, with all approvals in place,

in the target Velkerri B shale following which we successfully cased the entire horizontal section.

2H was successfully drilled in Q4, with the entire 1,345m horizontal section successfully placed

(the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey) and drill our first horizontal well, Carpentaria-2H("C-2H"). C-

Carpentaria-1 vertical well, which gave us the confidence to acquire additional seismic in EP187

successfully flowed gas to surface from all of the four Velkerri shale zones we fracked in the

"The Empire team ended 2021 delighted with the results of our Beetaloo work programs. We

following identification of improved prospectivity across the block, increasing total

• EP187 best estimate P(50) Prospective Resources have increased by 23% to ~4.3 TCF

Carpentaria-2H and acquisition of the Charlotte 2D seismic survey) has resulted in a

2021 Reserves & Resources Statement

Empire Energy Group Limited ("Empire") is pleased to announce an update to its Beetaloo Sub-basin Contingent and Prospective Resources and US gas production asset reserves.

EP187 Contingent Resources

onlyThe revised estimate of the Contingent Resources for EP187 incorporated the technical results from the Carpentaria-2H("C-2H") well which was drilled in Q4 2021, the Carpentaria-1("C-1") vertical fracture stimulation and flow test which was carried out in Q2 2021, and the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey ("Charlotte Seismic Survey") which was acquired in Q4 2021. C-2H comprised a vertical and h rizontal well section. The C-2H vertical section intersected the Velkerri A, Intra A/B, B and C shales with near identical rock and gas characteristics as those intersected at C-1, albeit ~240 metres

d eper. C-1 was successfully fracture stimulated and production tested in Q3 2021 and produced gas to surface from all four of the Velkerri shale zones. Empire intends to fracture stimulate and flow test C-2H in Q2 2022 with all approvals in place and operational planning well advanced.

NSAI's updated assessment incorporates additional Contingent Resources in the Velkerri B and C shales in addition to Contingent Resources assessed in the Velkerri A, Intra A/B, B and C shales in use early 2021. As a result, total independently assessed EP187 Contingent Resources are now as fo lows: Contingent Resource (100%) Area Reservoir Net Sales Gas (BCF) Low Estimate (1C) Best Estimate (2C) High Estimate (3C) Carpentaria Velkerri C 21 84 319 Carpentaria Velkerri B 60 295 938 Carpentaria Velkerri Intra A/B - 7 14 Carpentaria Velkerri A - 10 21 Total* 81 396 1,292 *Empire derived arithmetic summation of NSAI probabilistic resources estimations EP187 Prospective Resources

personalThe revised estimate of the Prospective Resources incorporates the results of the Charlotte Seismic Survey and the C-2H drilling results.

ForThe seven-line, 164 km survey followed the Broadmere 2D Seismic Survey, acquired by Empire in 2019, providing greater seismic definition through infill coverage (nominal line spacing of ~4 km) in the Carpentaria area and greater seismic coverage across the Carpentaria East immediately adjacent to the Carpentaria area and Carpentaria South prospective areas as shown on the map below.

