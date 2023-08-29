(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Tuesday said results for an airborne gravity survey identified the potential for higher grade titanium mineralisation at the Pitfield project in Western Australia.

The London-based minerals explorer and developer said a "very dense" core was identified within the 40 kilometres long magnetics anomaly, which indicates "thick high-grade iron-titanium mineralised beds or large zones of hematitic iron oxides that may be associated with copper mineralisation," the company said.

A 1,500 diamond core drill programme is set to begin in September, Empire added.

Managing Director Shaun Bunn said: "There is clearly potential to discover even higher-grade mineralisation and/or zones of new economic minerals within this high-density core, and we are looking to expand our next reverse circulation drilling campaign to ensure we cover as much of these high-density targets as possible."

Shares in Empire Metals were up 0.9% at 5.35 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

