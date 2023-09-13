(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Wednesday said that the first phase of its next major exploration campaign at Pitfield project in Western Australia is due to begin next week.

According to the London-based minerals explorer and developer, a total of 1,500 metres of diamond core drilling planned over the coming weeks.

The drilling programme will consist of three angled, 500-metre deep, diamond core drill holes focused on confirming the continuation of the high-grade titanium mineralisation discovered during the company's maiden drill campaign.

"The diamond core drilling is the first phase of a major exploration push aimed at understanding the grade, mineralogy, thickness and extent of this extensively altered, giant titanium-rich mineral system," said Managing Director Shaun Bunn.

Empire Metals shares closed 4.8% lower at 5.00 pence each in London on Wednesday.

