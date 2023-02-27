Empire Metals hails kaolin mineralisation at Eclipse-Gindalbie project

(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Monday reported extensive kaolin mineralisation has been identified at the Eclipse-Gindalbie project in Western Australia.

The AIM-quoted resource exploration and development firm said seven holes were drilled for kaolin with three reporting significant white kaolin intercepts.

Of the two holes drilled for gold mineralisation, one reported a significant intercept.

Managing Director Shaun Bunn said, "these recent drill results from Gindalbie are nonetheless highly encouraging, having returned multiple significant intercepts of white kaolin from our initial targeted area."

He added the gold find also warranted further drilling "to test the extent of this high-grade gold shoot."

Shares in Empire Metals fell 6% to close at 2.42 pence in London on Monday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

