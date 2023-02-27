Advanced search
    NMG   VGG3036T1012

EMPIRE METALS LIMITED

(NMG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-02-27 am EST
2.500 GBX   -2.91%
02:10pShanta Gold reports total resources of 3.67 million ounces
AN
02:08pEmpire Metals hails kaolin mineralisation at Eclipse-Gindalbie project
AN
02/15Empire Metals has enough cash for drilling at copper project
AN
Empire Metals hails kaolin mineralisation at Eclipse-Gindalbie project

02/27/2023 | 02:08pm EST
(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Monday reported extensive kaolin mineralisation has been identified at the Eclipse-Gindalbie project in Western Australia.

The AIM-quoted resource exploration and development firm said seven holes were drilled for kaolin with three reporting significant white kaolin intercepts.

Of the two holes drilled for gold mineralisation, one reported a significant intercept.

Managing Director Shaun Bunn said, "these recent drill results from Gindalbie are nonetheless highly encouraging, having returned multiple significant intercepts of white kaolin from our initial targeted area."

He added the gold find also warranted further drilling "to test the extent of this high-grade gold shoot."

Shares in Empire Metals fell 6% to close at 2.42 pence in London on Monday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED -2.91% 2.5 Delayed Quote.56.06%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.42% 1062.35 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2021 2,21 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,67 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 8 030x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Empire Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaun Bunn Managing Director & Director
Gregory Kuenzel Secretary, Finance Director & Executive Director
Neil P. M. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Damouni Non-Executive Director
Louisa Stokes Exploration Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED56.06%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.68%156 674
RIO TINTO PLC-2.26%114 240
GLENCORE PLC-11.59%72 952
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.46%42 666
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.07%41 281