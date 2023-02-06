Empire Metals hails "leap forward" amid Pitfield project survey

(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Monday said the results of surveys carried out at the Pitfield copper project in Western Australia were encouraging.

The AIM-listed exploration and development company said surveys "identified multiple drilling targets" at the copper asset.

Empire said that some promising findings from the survey are located in the same vicinity as the high-grade soil and rock samples that were recently collected.

Completion of initial soil sampling and surveying is expected in the first quarter of 2023, with a view to expediting a maiden drill programme at Pitfield.

"These highly encouraging results from the [dipole - dipole induced polarisation] surveys suggest the presence of large, disseminated sulphide mineralised zones, thus providing multiple drill targets and providing another leap forward in our plans to commence drilling activities at Pitfield," Managing Director Shaun Bunn said.

"Our immediate focus will be on drilling at the Mt Scratch prospect, where we have identified a massive highly chargeable anomaly. It is important to note that the Mt Scratch prospect on its own only represents 5% of the overall project area."

Shares in Empire Metals closed flat at 1.70 pence each in London on Monday.

