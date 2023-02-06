Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Empire Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMG   VGG3036T1012

EMPIRE METALS LIMITED

(NMG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-02-06 am EST
1.650 GBX   -2.94%
01:10pEmpire Metals hails "leap forward" amid Pitfield project survey
AN
03:01aEmpire Metals "doing the work" at Pitfield
AQ
01/30TRADING UPDATES: Empire Metals confirms copper; Mosman hails progress
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire Metals hails "leap forward" amid Pitfield project survey

02/06/2023 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Monday said the results of surveys carried out at the Pitfield copper project in Western Australia were encouraging.

The AIM-listed exploration and development company said surveys "identified multiple drilling targets" at the copper asset.

Empire said that some promising findings from the survey are located in the same vicinity as the high-grade soil and rock samples that were recently collected.

Completion of initial soil sampling and surveying is expected in the first quarter of 2023, with a view to expediting a maiden drill programme at Pitfield.

"These highly encouraging results from the [dipole - dipole induced polarisation] surveys suggest the presence of large, disseminated sulphide mineralised zones, thus providing multiple drill targets and providing another leap forward in our plans to commence drilling activities at Pitfield," Managing Director Shaun Bunn said.

"Our immediate focus will be on drilling at the Mt Scratch prospect, where we have identified a massive highly chargeable anomaly. It is important to note that the Mt Scratch prospect on its own only represents 5% of the overall project area."

Shares in Empire Metals closed flat at 1.70 pence each in London on Monday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter.

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com.

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED -2.94% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.03%
All news about EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
01:10pEmpire Metals hails "leap forward" amid Pitfield project survey
AN
03:01aEmpire Metals "doing the work" at Pitfield
AQ
01/30TRADING UPDATES: Empire Metals confirms copper; Mosman hails progress
AN
01/30Empire Metals Limited Announces Surface Sampling Carried Out in December 2022 At Thepit..
CI
01/12TRADING UPDATES: Alliance Pharma hires COO; Empire advances field work
AN
01/12Empire Metals Updates On Exploration, Drilling In Australia
MT
01/12Empire Metals Limited Announces 2023 Exploration Programmes Underway
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Zanaga to close acquisition; Regional secures lease
AN
2022Empire Metals Limited Announces Exploration Licence Area Expanded At Pitfield
CI
2022Empire Metals begins Pitfield exploration field work ahead of schedule
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2021 2,21 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,72 M 6,88 M 6,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 8 030x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Empire Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaun Bunn Managing Director & Director
Gregory Kuenzel Secretary, Finance Director & Executive Director
Neil P. M. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Damouni Non-Executive Director
Louisa Stokes Exploration Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED3.03%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.00%168 968
RIO TINTO PLC5.69%124 306
GLENCORE PLC0.38%85 516
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.52%50 148
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)14.22%47 092