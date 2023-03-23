Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Empire Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMG   VGG3036T1012

EMPIRE METALS LIMITED

(NMG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:42:52 2023-03-23 am EDT
1.150 GBX   -44.58%
06:08aEmpire Metals set to start maiden drilling at Pitfield project
AN
03/13FTSE 100 Closed Down 2.6% Amid US Banking Concerns
DJ
03/13Empire Metals raises GBP1.3 million in placing to fund exploration
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire Metals set to start maiden drilling at Pitfield project

03/23/2023 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Thursday celebrated progress at its Pitfield copper project in Western Australia, as maiden drilling looks set to begin.

Empire Metals is a London-based minerals explorer and developer with projects in Australia and Austria.

It told investors that its maiden drill programme is scheduled to start by next week Friday at the Pitfield project, with a total of 3,100 metres of reverse circulation drilling planned.

Drilling will focus primarily on the Mt Scratch prospect area of the licence, where Empire Metals has identified an extensive, highly chargeable-highly resistive anomaly.

The maiden drill campaign will consist of 20 reverse circulation drill holes covering a total of 3,100 metres, with an average downhole depth for each hole of 150 metres.

"I am pleased to announce the confirmation of a commencement date for our maiden, reconnaissance drilling campaign at Pitfield which follows on from the success of the Company's recent DD-IP surveying and geochemical mapping activities. The objective of this maiden drill programme is to better understand the geology and to determine the significance of the highly chargeable-highly resistive zones identified from the DD-IP survey results," said Managing Director Shaun Bunn.

"We are also continuing with our soil sampling and DD-IP surveying activities over the coming months to identify additional drill targets at Pitfield and will be looking to commence a second drilling campaign once we have had the opportunity to interpret the results from this reconnaissance mission. I look forward to providing further updates on our drilling campaign as results become available."

Empire Metals shares were trading 3.6% higher at 2.15 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED -44.58% 1.15 Delayed Quote.25.76%
All news about EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
06:08aEmpire Metals set to start maiden drilling at Pitfield project
AN
03/13FTSE 100 Closed Down 2.6% Amid US Banking Concerns
DJ
03/13Empire Metals raises GBP1.3 million in placing to fund exploration
AN
03/13HSBC's Short-Dated Balance Sheet Is Built to Withst..
DJ
03/01Empire Metals hires former Rio Tinto geologist as exploration manager
AN
03/01Empire Metals to maintain focus on Pitfield despite kaolin discovery
AQ
02/27Shanta Gold reports total resources of 3.67 million ounces
AN
02/27Empire Metals hails kaolin mineralisation at Eclipse-Gindalbie project
AN
02/27Empire Metals Limited Provides an Update on the Reverse Circulation Drilling Programme ..
CI
02/15Empire Metals has enough cash for drilling at copper project
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2021 2,21 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,0 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 8 030x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Empire Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaun Bunn Managing Director & Director
Gregory Kuenzel Secretary, Finance Director & Executive Director
Neil P. M. O'Brien Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Damouni Non-Executive Director
Louisa Stokes Exploration Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED25.76%12
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.92%148 334
RIO TINTO PLC-8.26%109 914
GLENCORE PLC-18.51%69 088
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 280
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.54%38 632
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer