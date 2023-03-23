Empire Metals set to start maiden drilling at Pitfield project

(Alliance News) - Empire Metals Ltd on Thursday celebrated progress at its Pitfield copper project in Western Australia, as maiden drilling looks set to begin.

Empire Metals is a London-based minerals explorer and developer with projects in Australia and Austria.

It told investors that its maiden drill programme is scheduled to start by next week Friday at the Pitfield project, with a total of 3,100 metres of reverse circulation drilling planned.

Drilling will focus primarily on the Mt Scratch prospect area of the licence, where Empire Metals has identified an extensive, highly chargeable-highly resistive anomaly.

The maiden drill campaign will consist of 20 reverse circulation drill holes covering a total of 3,100 metres, with an average downhole depth for each hole of 150 metres.

"I am pleased to announce the confirmation of a commencement date for our maiden, reconnaissance drilling campaign at Pitfield which follows on from the success of the Company's recent DD-IP surveying and geochemical mapping activities. The objective of this maiden drill programme is to better understand the geology and to determine the significance of the highly chargeable-highly resistive zones identified from the DD-IP survey results," said Managing Director Shaun Bunn.

"We are also continuing with our soil sampling and DD-IP surveying activities over the coming months to identify additional drill targets at Pitfield and will be looking to commence a second drilling campaign once we have had the opportunity to interpret the results from this reconnaissance mission. I look forward to providing further updates on our drilling campaign as results become available."

Empire Metals shares were trading 3.6% higher at 2.15 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

