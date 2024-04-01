~ Starbuck Drilling Program in North Dakota Continuing to Provide Encouraging Results ~

Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) (“Empire” or the “Company”), an oil and gas company with producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas, and Louisiana today announced operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, including year-end 2023 proved reserves.

KEY Q4 AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Produced fourth quarter 2023 net sales volumes of 2,011 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (64% oil, 16% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and 20% natural gas; Full year 2023 production was 2,099 Boe/d (64% oil, 18% NGLs, and 18% natural gas);

Posted a net loss $4.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023 and a net loss of $12.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for full year 2023; Contributing to the results were higher expenses associated with an increase in LOE including workovers, DD&A, and G&A to include the additional cost to build out the professional team to support current operations and future growth, and lower sequential year over year pricing;

Year-end 2023 proved reserves were 9.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”), and the standardized measure of SEC proved reserves discounted at 10% was $83.0 million; The decrease in reserves year over year is primarily due to a decrease in the SEC mandated prices used to value oil, natural gas and NGL reserves;

Initiated technical work for production uplift opportunities on Empire’s New Mexico assets, including a pilot drilling program in New Mexico that is expected to begin later in 2024; and

Completed a $20 million equity raise.

2024 OUTLOOK

North Dakota, Williston Basin, Starbuck Field EOR development project: Six horizontal wells online, more under development in the Upper Charles formation and to be expanded in other development formations; Currently, most of the horizontal laterals have been completed for the initial EOR development; The first stage of injectors and infrastructure are to be completed in Q2; The initial impact on production is anticipated in Q3 to Q4 and beyond; The core data collected is currently being evaluated on the key new zones of potential development; The completion of the 3-D seismic shoot and all 3-D processing anticipated in Q2; and Further data analysis will provide the direction for future development activities by Q3

New Mexico, Permian Basin: Further evaluating flood performance optimization and new drill opportunities in the Company’s three prolific waterflood units in Lea County, NM: EMSU, EMSU-B and AGU;

Texas, Fort Trinidad Field and Empire’s other acreage nearby: under technical and economic review are potentially several development opportunities, with the goal of commencing later this year;

Reserves: Anticipate the Starbuck Field EOR development and other Company recompletions, workovers, and drilling to increase proved reserves during 2024; and Anticipate increasing reserve base lending and adding to Empire’s capacity to further develop its assets.



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mike Morrisett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire, commented, “We are committed to executing on our targeted plan for developing our unique asset base. We see significant potential given our top-notch group of technical professionals led by the oversight of Phil Mulacek. Bottom line, we are looking at 2024 to be a real turning point for Empire. As always, I want to thank all our employees, consultants and vendors for their continued hard work and dedication.”

Phil Mulacek, Chairman of the Board, expanded, “As we discussed in our update last month, we continue to learn a substantial amount about the North Dakota field and reservoir, and continue to refine our EOR drilling and completion techniques. As always, our focus remains on driving excellent well economics within our North Dakota operations, and we have been pleased to see significant per well cost reduction with the most recent wells drilled, which drives better immediate and long-term economics. All this while we gather the core technical data to vastly improve Empire’s forward development activities in the EOR and other development structures.”

Mr. Mulacek concluded, “We are also excited about the development opportunities we see in our remaining attractive asset portfolio. This includes a near term focus on our New Mexico assets, including the potential to begin a pilot drilling program in New Mexico later this year. We look forward to keeping everyone apprised of our progress.”

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2023

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 %

Change

Q4 2023

vs. Q3

20232 Q4 2022 %

Change

Q4 2023

vs. Q4

20222 Net sales (Boe/d) 2,011 2,048 (2 %) 2,149 (6 %) Net sales (Boe) 185,009 188,396 (2 %) 197,712 (6 %) Realized price ($/Boe) $ 53.50 $ 54.75 (2 %) $ 55.59 (4 %) Product Revenue ($M) $ 9,898 $ 10,315 (4 %) $ 10,991 (10 %) Net income (loss) ($M) $ (4,797) $ (2,748) (75 %) $ (2,290) (109 %) Adjusted net income (loss) ($M)1 $ (5,753) $ (1,462) NM $ (894) NM Adjusted EBITDA ($M)1 $ (2,917) $ 134 NM $ 1,308 NM

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 2,011 Boe/d, including 1,294 barrels of oil per day; 326 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,346 thousand cubic feet per day (“Mcf/d”), or 391 Boe/d, of natural gas.

Empire reported $11.2 million of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Contributing to the increase was a $1.3 million net gain on derivatives versus a derivatives net loss on derivatives of $1.2 million in the third quarter. Partially offsetting the change in derivatives gains was the decline in production and realized prices together with higher overall operating expenses further explained below.

__________________________ 1Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Information” section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure. 2NM: A percentage calculation is not meaningful due to change in signs, a zero-value denominator or a percent age change greater than 200.

Lease operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.0 million versus $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Primarily driving the increase was the workover operations in North Dakota and New Mexico and more wells being brought online.

Production and ad valorem taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 remained steady at $0.8 million.

General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense, was $4.5 million, or $24.52 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $2.6 million, or $13.70 per Boe, for the third quarter of 2023. Contributing to the increase was the hiring of additional professionals and staff to further support current operational needs as well as for the expected growth from Empire’s targeted capital development program.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.3 million, which was slightly higher than $0.2 million for the third quarter.

Empire recorded a net loss- for the fourth quarter of $4.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company posted an adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 and an adjusted net loss of $0.894 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA income of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

CAPITAL SPENDING, BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company invested approximately $19 million and $27 million, respectively, in capital expenditures. Looking at full year 2023, this included approximately $2 million related to acquisitions. Non-acquisition spending of approximately $25 million primarily reflects the development of Empire’s North Dakota operations.

As of December 31, 2023, Empire had approximately $8 million in cash on hand and approximately $5.5 million available on its credit facility.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2023

FY 2023 FY 2022 % Change

FY 2023 vs. FY

20222 Net sales (Boe/d) 2,099 2,163 (3) % Net sales (Boe) 766,261 789,567 (3) % Realized price ($/Boe) $ 52.29 $ 67.34 (22) % Product Revenue ($M) $ 40,072 $ 53,172 (25) % Net income (loss) ($M) $ (12,470) $ 7,084 NM Adjusted net income (loss) ($M)1 $ (11,673) $ 12,265 NM Adjusted EBITDA ($M)1 $ (2,384) $ 19,062 NM 1Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Information” section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure. 2NM: A percentage calculation is not meaningful due to change in signs, a zero-value denominator or a percentage change greater than 200.

Net sales for the full year of 2023 were 2,099 Boe/d, including 1,337 barrels of oil per day; 373 barrels of NGLs per day; and 2,340 Mcf/d, or 390 Boe/d, of natural gas.

Total revenues for 2023 decreased compared to the prior year primarily due to lower realized oil, natural gas and NGL prices and lower NGL volumes, partially offset by higher oil volumes in North Dakota.

Lease operating expense includes approximately $12.0 million of workover expense for 2023 as compared to approximately $7.9 million for 2022. Lease operating expense was higher in 2023 primarily due to higher workover activities.

Production taxes were lower for 2023 compared to 2022 because of the lower product revenues discussed above.

General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation, was $12.0 million, or $15.71 per Boe, for full year 2023 versus $9.6 million, or $12.18 per Boe, for full year 2022.

Interest expense for full year 2023 was $1.0 million compared to $0.5 million for 2022. Cash-based interest expense increased as higher interest rates were partially offset by a lower outstanding balance under the Company’s credit facility.

Empire posted a net loss for full year 2023 of $12.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, versus net income of $7.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for full year 2022. The Company posted an adjusted net loss for full year 2023 of $11.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $12.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.4 million in 2023 versus Adjusted EBITDA income of $19.1 million in 2022.

YEAR-END 2023 PROVED RESERVES

The Company’s year-end 2023 SEC proved reserves were 9.1 MMBoe compared to 13.2 MMBoe at year-end 2022. The Company recorded 0.2 MMBoe for extensions, discoveries, and improved recovery, as well as 0.04 MMBoe for acquisitions.

Year-end 2023 SEC proved reserves were comprised of approximately 76% crude oil, 13% NGL’s, and 11% natural gas. At year end, 100% of 2023 proved reserves were classified as proved developed.

Oil (MBbls) Gas (MMcf) NGL (MBbls) MBOE Balance, December 31, 2021 8,448 11,208 87 10,404 Acquisition of Reserves 650 205 61 745 Revisions (350) 1,834 2,248 2,203 Extensions 561 566 27 682 Production (483) (876) (161) (790) Balance, December 31, 2022 8,826 12,937 2,262 13,244 Acquisition of Reserves (a) 36 19 5 44 Revisions (b) (1,625) (5,998) (960) (3,585) Extensions 175 - - 175 Production (488) (854) (136) (766) Balance, December 31, 2023 6,924 6,104 1,171 9,112

(a) 2023 acquisitions primarily relate to additional working interests in certain of the Company’s New Mexico properties. The 2022 acquisitions relate to small acquisition in Empire’s Rockies and New Mexico regions. (b) The revisions in 2023 are primarily related to decreases in prices.

The standardized measure of the Company’s reported SEC proved reserves, discounted at 10%, at year-end 2023 was $83.0 million. As of December 31 for each year:

2023 2022 Future cash inflows $ 543,067,776 941,172,544 Future production costs (350,439,800) (509,154,924) Future development costs (42,475,160) (55,901,780) Future income tax expense (25,201,886) (90,724,632) Future net cash flows 124,950,930 285,391,208 10% annual discount for estimated timing of cash flows (41,954,370) (137,723,795) Standardized measure $ 83,016,560 147,667,413

The 12-month average prices were adjusted to reflect applicable transportation and quality differentials on a well-by-well basis to arrive at realized sales prices used to estimate the properties' reserves. The prices for the properties' reserves were as follows:

2023 2022 Oil (BBl) $ 75.65 $ 91.14 Natural gas (MMBtu) $ 1.51 $ 4.23 NGLs (BBL) $ 9.82 $ 36.29

Changes in the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows at 10% per annum are as follows as of December 31 for each year:

2023 2022 Beginning of year $ 147,667,413 93,852,093 Net change in prices and production costs (71,619,375) 24,651,555 Net change in future development costs 3,314,220 (7,141,431) Oil and gas net revenue (6,256,366) (21,418,327) Extensions 4,684,473 11,037,719 Acquisition of reserves 526,848 12,043,912 Revisions of previous quantity estimates (55,329,684) 46,871,217 Net change in taxes 33,317,731 (32,133,473) Accretion of discount 19,542,907 10,939,619 Changes in timing and other 7,168,393 8,964,529 End of year $ 83,016,560 147,667,413

ABOUT EMPIRE PETROLEUM

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas, and Louisiana. Management is focused on organic growth and targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. More information about Empire can be found at www.empirepetroleumcorp.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s estimates, strategy, and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and other risks and uncertainties related to the conduct of business by the Company. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise.

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Oil Sales $ 9,106,041 $ 9,492,127 $ 9,731,245 $ 36,684,494 $ 44,978,554 Gas Sales 410,816 411,217 802,425 1,726,754 4,534,370 Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") Sales 381,497 411,624 457,504 1,660,256 3,659,451 Total Product Revenues 9,898,354 10,314,968 10,991,174 40,071,504 53,172,375 Other 15,705 17,050 30,552 70,480 102,429 Gain (Loss) on Derivatives 1,253,708 (1,185,921 ) (294,190 ) (65,693 ) (387,930 ) Total Revenue 11,167,767 9,146,097 10,727,536 40,076,291 52,886,874 Costs and Expenses: Lease Operating Expense 7,956,264 7,050,054 6,602,984 28,625,481 23,584,039 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes 772,781 792,241 792,141 3,044,411 3,943,466 Depletion, Depreciation & Amortization 1,035,059 727,943 519,403 3,096,533 1,949,191 Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation 478,881 470,505 348,799 1,756,022 1,357,906 Impairment - - 936,620 - 936,620 General and Administrative Expense: General and Administrative 4,536,237 2,580,464 2,699,880 12,034,184 9,614,948 Stock-Based Compensation 855,514 158,792 1,043,718 3,144,751 2,716,541 Total General and Administrative Expense 5,391,751 2,739,256 3,743,598 15,178,935 12,331,489 Total Cost and Expenses 15,634,736 11,779,999 12,943,545 51,701,382 44,102,711 Operating Income (Loss) (4,466,969 ) (2,633,902 ) (2,216,009 ) (11,625,091 ) 8,784,162 Other Income and (Expense): Interest Expense (328,445 ) (249,796 ) (161,777 ) (1,000,427 ) (509,540 ) Other Income (Expense) 465 1,350 297,165 23,721 (981,595 ) Income (Loss) before Taxes (4,794,949 ) (2,882,348 ) (2,080,621 ) (12,601,797 ) 7,293,027 Income Tax (Provision) Benefit (2,528 ) 134,720 (208,898 ) 132,192 (208,898 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (4,797,477 ) $ (2,747,628 ) $ (2,289,519 ) $ (12,469,605 ) $ 7,084,129 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.34 Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.30 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 23,912,271 22,727,639 22,037,872 22,718,890 21,003,563 Diluted 23,912,271 22,727,639 22,037,872 22,718,890 23,387,646

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Volumes: Oil (Bbl) 119,022 120,177 121,592 487,869 482,818 Natural gas (Mcf) 215,855 195,908 221,818 854,274 875,647 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 30,011 35,568 39,150 136,013 160,809 Total (Boe) 185,009 188,396 197,712 766,261 789,567 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 2,011 2,048 2,149 2,099 2,163 Average Price per Unit: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 76.51 $ 78.98 $ 80.03 $ 75.19 $ 93.16 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.90 $ 2.10 $ 3.62 $ 2.02 $ 5.18 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 12.71 $ 11.57 $ 11.69 $ 12.21 $ 22.76 Total ($/Boe) $ 53.50 $ 54.75 $ 55.59 $ 52.29 $ 67.34 Operating Costs and Expenses per Boe: Lease operating expense $ 43.00 $ 37.42 $ 33.40 $ 37.36 $ 29.87 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 4.18 $ 4.21 $ 4.01 $ 3.97 $ 4.99 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 8.18 $ 6.36 $ 4.39 $ 6.33 $ 4.19 General & administrative expense: General & administrative expense $ 24.52 $ 13.70 $ 13.65 $ 15.71 $ 12.18 Stock-based compensation $ 4.62 $ 0.84 $ 5.28 $ 4.10 $ 3.44 Total general & administrative expense $ 29.14 $ 14.54 $ 18.93 $ 19.81 $ 15.62

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 7,792,508 $ 11,944,442 Accounts Receivable 8,354,636 7,780,239 Derivative Instruments 406,806 121,584 Inventory 1,433,454 1,840,274 Prepaids 757,500 1,048,434 Total Current Assets 18,744,904 22,734,973 Property and Equipment: Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Successful Efforts 93,509,803 63,986,339 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment (22,996,805 ) (20,116,696 ) Total Oil and Gas Properties, Net 70,512,998 43,869,643 Other Property and Equipment, Net 1,883,211 1,441,529 Total Property and Equipment, Net 72,396,209 45,311,172 Sinking Fund - 2,779,000 Other Noncurrent Assets 1,474,503 719,930 TOTAL ASSETS $ 92,615,616 $ 71,545,075 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 16,437,219 $ 5,843,366 Accrued Expenses 7,075,302 9,461,010 Current Portion of Lease Liability 432,822 256,975 Current Portion of Note Payable - Related Party 1,060,004 - Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 44,225 2,059,309 Total Current Liabilities 25,049,572 17,620,660 Long-Term Debt 4,596,775 4,063,115 Term Note Payable - Related Party - 1,076,987 Long-Term Lease Liability 544,382 547,692 Asset Retirement Obligations 27,468,427 25,000,740 Total Liabilities 57,659,156 48,309,194 Stockholders' Equity: Series A Preferred Stock - $.001 Par Value, 10,000,000 Shares Authorized, 6 and 6 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively - - Common Stock - $.001 Par Value, 190,000,000 Shares Authorized, 25,503,530 and 22,093,503 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively 85,025 81,615 Additional Paid-in-Capital 99,490,253 75,303,479 Accumulated Deficit (64,618,818 ) (52,149,213 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 34,956,460 23,235,881 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 92,615,616 $ 71,545,075

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (4,797,477 ) $ (2,747,628 ) $ (2,289,519 ) $ (12,469,605 ) $ 7,084,129 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities: Stock Compensation and Issuances 855,513 158,792 1,043,929 3,144,750 2,716,752 Amortization of Right of Use Assets 135,733 124,171 128,613 423,689 263,847 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,035,059 727,943 519,403 3,096,533 1,949,191 Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation 478,881 470,505 348,799 1,756,022 1,357,906 (Gain) Loss on Derivatives (1,253,708 ) 1,185,921 294,190 65,693 387,930 Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments (266,653 ) (45,855 ) (15,461 ) (353,695 ) (260,266 ) Impairment - - 936,620 - 936,620 Loss on XTO Final Settlement - - - - 1,448,363 PIE-Related Expense - - - - 1,399,030 Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,128,490 ) 467,151 (2,116,239 ) (2,700,528 ) (1,812,230 ) Inventory, Oil in Tanks 131,230 (26,255 ) (234,917 ) (160,827 ) (802,394 ) Prepaids, Current (165,768 ) 202,867 (323,950 ) 745,648 (369,312 ) Accounts Payable 556,917 1,892,377 2,991,255 751,355 526,682 Accrued Expenses 649,185 (89,808 ) 2,136,000 (3,082,928 ) 3,616,826 Other Long Term Assets and Liabilities (160,691 ) (292,782 ) (270,107 ) (1,103,607 ) (387,292 ) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities (3,930,269 ) 2,027,399 3,148,616 (9,887,500 ) 18,055,782 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of Oil and Natural Gas Properties - (1,424,419 ) (497,613 ) (2,094,419 ) (2,702,613 ) Additions to Oil and Natural Gas Properties (8,950,338 ) (2,468,688 ) (8,658,811 ) (14,546,873 ) (10,161,711 ) Purchase of Other Fixed Assets (173,337 ) (26,478 ) (3,442 ) (352,851 ) (311,229 ) Cash Paid for Right of Use Assets (124,485 ) (223,606 ) (133,690 ) (552,196 ) (268,934 ) Sinking Fund Deposit - - 2,671,000 2,779,000 2,031,000 Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (9,248,160 ) (4,143,191 ) (6,622,556 ) (14,767,339 ) (11,413,487 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Debt Issued 4,492,484 10,000,000 - 14,492,484 - Principal Payments of Debt (4,517,576 ) (644,224 ) (315,673 ) (6,450,774 ) (1,699,840 ) Proceeds from Option and Warrant Exercises 9,961,195 2,500,000 212 12,461,195 3,390,115 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 9,936,103 11,855,776 (315,461 ) 20,502,905 1,690,275 Net Change in Cash (3,242,326 ) 9,739,984 (3,789,401 ) (4,151,934 ) 8,332,570 Cash - Beginning of Period 11,034,834 1,294,850 15,733,843 11,944,442 3,611,871 Cash - End of Period $ 7,792,508 $ 11,034,834 $ 11,944,442 $ 7,792,508 $ 11,944,441 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash Paid for Interest $ 650,637 $ 473,205

Empire Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Information

Certain financial information included in Empire’s financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)”, “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (4,797,477 ) $ (2,747,628 ) $ (2,289,519 ) $ (12,469,605 ) $ 7,084,129 Adjusted for: (Gain) loss on derivatives (1,253,708 ) 1,185,921 294,190 65,693 387,930 Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments (266,653 ) (45,855 ) (15,449 ) (353,695 ) (260,266 ) CEO severance (including employer taxes) - - - 374,820 - COO severance (including employer taxes) - 145,319 - 145,319 - Write-off of JDA note receivable - - - - 1,399,030 XTO final settlement - - - - 1,448,363 Impairment - - 936,620 - 936,620 Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit - - 180,040 - 1,269,358 Professional fees for potential financing transactions 564,588 - - 564,588 - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (5,753,250 ) $ (1,462,243 ) $ (894,118 ) $ (11,672,880 ) $ 12,265,164 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 23,912,271 22,727,639 22,037,872 22,718,890 23,387,646 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.52

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”), accretion, amortization of right of use assets and other items. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Empire’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (4,797,477 ) $ (2,747,628 ) $ (2,289,519 ) $ (12,469,605 ) $ 7,084,128 Add Back: Interest expense 328,445 249,796 161,777 1,000,427 509,540 DD&A 1,035,059 727,943 519,403 3,096,533 1,949,191 Accretion 478,881 470,505 348,799 1,756,022 1,357,906 Impairment - - 936,620 - 936,620 Amortization of right of use assets 135,733 124,171 128,613 423,689 263,847 Income taxes 2,528 (134,720 ) - (132,192 ) - EBITDA $ (2,816,831 ) $ (1,309,933 ) $ (194,307 ) $ (6,325,126 ) $ 12,101,232 Adjustments: Stock based Compensation 855,514 158,792 1,043,929 3,144,751 2,716,758 (Gain) loss on derivatives (1,253,708 ) 1,185,921 294,190 65,693 387,930 Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments (266,653 ) (45,855 ) (15,449 ) (353,695 ) (260,266 ) CEO severance (including employer taxes) - - - 374,820 - COO severance (including employer taxes) - 145,319 - 145,319 - Write-off of JDA note receivable - - - - 1,399,030 XTO final settlement - - - - 1,448,363 Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit - - 180,040 - 1,269,358 Professional fees for potential financing transactions 564,588 - - 564,588 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,917,090 ) $ 134,244 $ 1,308,403 $ (2,383,650 ) $ 19,062,405

