Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) (“Empire” or the “Company”), an oil and gas company with producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas and Louisiana, today announced operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
KEY SECOND QUARTER AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Grew average daily oil sales volumes by 6% sequentially and 4% year-over-year;
- Produced sales volumes of 2,135 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (66% oil, 16% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and 18% natural gas) compared to 2,206 Boe/d (61% oil, 20% NGLs, and 19% natural gas) for the first quarter of 2023. Sales volumes for the second quarter of 2022 were 2,158 Boe/d (63% oil, 19% NGLs, and 18% natural gas);
- Reported revenue of $9.7 million, a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and an Adjusted Net Loss1 of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share;
- Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.2 million;
- Ended the second quarter of 2023 with $1.6 million of liquidity;
- Continued its targeted development program that began in 2022, with capital spending of $3.1 million for the first half of 2023 reflecting recompletion and other well activities across Empire’s portfolio of assets and sidetrack drilling projects in North Dakota; and
- Recently announced that on August 9, 2023, the Company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Evolution Master Fund, Ltd. – Empire’s largest shareholder – had collectively acquired additional working interests in the Company’s three properties located in Lea County, New Mexico, including Eunice Monument South Unit A, Eunice Monument South Unit B, and Arrowhead Grayburg Unit.
- Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Information” section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Mike Morrisett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire, commented, “While commodity prices were depressed in the second quarter, we have been pleased to see a material improvement in pricing during the third quarter. Our second quarter oil production began to demonstrate the effects of our development campaign that we began in the latter part of 2022 on our North Dakota assets and these efforts are expanding in the second half of 2023. We are leveraging the lessons learned as we accelerate our development activities across our asset base to drive a meaningful increase in production levels and cash flow for the near and long-term benefit of our shareholders.”
Mr. Morrisett concluded, “Our ongoing success is a direct result of the efforts we have undertaken over the past year to expand our knowledge of the assets we acquired over the past three years. Central to this has been the hiring of key professionals that provide best-in-class technical and management experience. The more we learn about the assets in our portfolio, the more we like them. We look forward to keeping the investment community apprised of our progress as we kick off the most significant development program in the history of the Company.”
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
% Change Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023
Q2 2022
% Change Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022
Net sales (Boe/d)
2,135
2,206
(3
%)
2,158
(1
%)
Net sales (Boe)
194,306
198,549
(2
%)
196,412
(1
%)
Realized price - all products ($/Boe)
$
50.22
$
50.87
(1
%)
$
79.90
(37
%)
Revenue ($M)
$
9,710
$
10,052
(3
%)
$
15,693
(38
%)
Net income (loss) ($M)
$
(2,464)
$
(2,460)
--
$
5,534
NM
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) ($M)
$
(2,398)
$
(1,858)
(29
%)
$
5,920
NM
Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$
171
$
228
(25
%)
$
7,362
(98
%)
NM – Not meaningful due to a change in signs.
Net sales were 2,135 Boe/d, including 1,411 barrels of oil per day; 337 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,322 thousand cubic feet per day (“Mcf/d”), or 387 Boe/d, of natural gas. This is compared to net sales for the first quarter of 2023 of 2,206 Boe/d, including 1,336 barrels of oil per day; 442 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,569 thousand cubic feet per day (“Mcf/d”), or 428 Boe/d, of natural gas. Contributing to the sequential increase in oil sales volumes was increased production from Empire’s assets in North Dakota associated with the Company’s targeted capital development program that began in the second half of 2022.
Empire reported $9.7 million of revenue versus $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Offsetting the increase in oil sales volumes was lower NGLs and natural gas sales volumes and a slight decrease in overall realized pricing.
Lease operating expenses were $7.1 million ($36.54 per Boe) compared to $6.5 million ($32.84 per Boe) for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter included $0.6 million of plug and abandonment expense.
Production and ad valorem taxes were $0.7 million, which was a slight decrease from $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, and were 7.4% and 7.5% of total product revenue, respectively, for the second and first quarters of 2023.
General and administrative (“G&A”) expense, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, was $1.9 million ($9.75 per Boe) versus $3.0 million ($15.23 per Boe) for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter included $0.4 million, or $1.89 per Boe, of cash severance costs associated with departure of the Company’s previous Chief Executive Officer.
Empire recorded a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, which was flat with the first quarter of 2023. The Company posted an Adjusted Net Loss for the second quarter of 2023 of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, versus an Adjusted Net Loss of $1.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, which was flat with the first quarter of 2023.
CAPITAL SPENDING, BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY
For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company invested approximately $0.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, in capital expenditures primarily related to recompletion and other activities in multiple states as Empire seeks to bring production online from existing wells and new production online from sidetrack drilling in North Dakota.
Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, including $1.3 million of cash and $0.3 million of availability on the Company’s credit facility. Empire remains squarely focused on continuing to execute on its strategy to remain financially conservative and target opportunities that provide long-term value for the Company’s shareholders.
ABOUT EMPIRE PETROLEUM
Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana, and New Mexico. Management is focused on organic growth and targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. More information about Empire can be found at www.empirepetroleumcorp.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s estimates, strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and other risks and uncertainties related to the conduct of business by the Company. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise.
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue:
|Oil Sales
$
9,147,611
$
8,938,715
$
13,329,366
$
18,086,326
$
23,745,788
|Gas Sales (1)
248,686
656,035
1,321,896
904,721
2,205,798
|Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") Sales (1)
362,181
504,954
1,041,136
867,135
2,256,630
|Total Product Revenues
9,758,478
10,099,704
15,692,398
19,858,182
28,208,216
|Other
18,361
19,364
24,913
37,725
48,956
|Gain (Loss) on Derivatives
(66,657
)
(66,823
)
(23,893
)
(133,480
)
(136,214
)
|Total Revenue
9,710,182
10,052,245
15,693,418
19,762,427
28,120,958
|Costs and Expenses:
|Lease Operating Expense
7,099,000
6,520,163
4,656,901
13,619,163
9,229,302
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
721,275
758,114
1,137,841
1,479,389
2,039,079
|Depletion, Depreciation & Amortization
711,042
622,489
455,799
1,333,531
890,245
|Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation
405,361
401,275
336,488
806,636
666,488
|General and Administrative Expense:
|General and Administrative
1,894,204
3,023,279
2,795,548
4,917,483
4,874,650
|Stock-Based Compensation
1,180,806
949,639
486,904
2,130,445
863,182
|Total General and Administrative Expense
3,075,010
3,972,918
3,282,452
7,047,928
5,737,832
|Total Cost and Expenses
12,011,688
12,274,959
9,869,481
24,286,647
18,562,946
|Operating Income (Loss)
(2,301,506
)
(2,222,714
)
5,823,937
(4,524,220
)
9,558,012
|Other Income and (Expense):
|Interest Expense
(184,887
)
(237,299
)
(111,785
)
(422,186
)
(222,433
)
|Other Income (Expense)
21,484
422
(177,872
)
21,906
(177,872
)
|Income (Loss) before Taxes
(2,464,909
)
(2,459,591
)
5,534,280
(4,924,500
)
9,157,707
|Income Tax (Provision) Benefit
-
-
-
-
-
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
(2,459,591
)
$
5,534,280
$
(4,924,500
)
$
9,157,707
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:
|Basic
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.27
$
(0.22
)
$
0.45
|Diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.24
$
(0.22
)
$
0.41
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
22,105,704
22,096,796
20,424,970
22,101,264
20,145,955
|Diluted
22,105,704
22,096,796
23,294,723
22,101,264
22,233,826
|(1) Presentation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects reclassification of gathering and processing costs from lease operating expense, which is consistent with the presentation of results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and three months ended March 31, 2023.
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Operating Data
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Production Volumes:
|Oil (Bbl)
128,413
120,257
123,167
248,670
237,422
|Natural gas (Mcf)
211,293
231,218
208,363
442,511
422,308
|Natural gas liquids (Bbl)
30,678
39,756
38,518
70,434
78,670
|Total (Boe)
194,306
198,549
196,412
392,856
386,477
|Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)
2,135
2,206
2,158
2,170
2,135
|Average Price per Unit:
|Oil ($/Bbl)
$
71.24
$
74.33
$
108.22
$
72.73
$
100.02
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$
1.18
$
2.84
$
6.34
$
2.04
$
5.22
|Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)
$
11.81
$
12.70
$
27.03
$
12.31
$
28.68
|Total ($/Boe)
$
50.22
$
50.87
$
79.90
$
50.55
$
72.99
|Operating Costs and Expenses per Boe:
|Lease operating expense
$
36.54
$
32.84
$
23.71
$
34.67
$
23.88
|Production and ad valorem taxes
$
3.71
$
3.82
$
5.79
$
3.77
$
5.28
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
$
5.75
$
5.16
$
4.03
$
5.45
$
4.03
|General & administrative expense:
|General & administrative expense
$
9.75
$
15.23
$
14.23
$
12.52
$
12.61
|Stock-based compensation
$
6.08
$
4.78
$
2.48
$
5.42
$
2.23
|Total general & administrative expense
$
15.83
$
20.01
$
16.71
$
17.94
$
14.85
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
$
1,294,850
$
11,944,442
|Accounts Receivable
7,693,297
7,780,239
|Derivative Instruments
26,511
121,584
|Inventory - Oil in Tanks
1,538,429
1,840,274
|Prepaids
1,464,599
1,048,434
|Total Current Assets
12,017,686
22,734,973
|Property and Equipment:
|Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Successful Efforts
69,985,772
63,986,339
|Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment
(21,336,969
)
(20,116,696
)
|Total Oil and Gas Properties, Net
48,648,803
43,869,643
|Other Property and Equipment, Net
1,526,558
1,441,529
|Total Property and Equipment, Net
50,175,361
45,311,172
|Sinking Fund
-
2,779,000
|Utility and Other Deposits
746,886
719,930
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
62,939,933
$
71,545,075
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
$
4,158,650
$
5,843,366
|Accrued Expenses
5,815,927
9,461,010
|Current Portion of Lease Liability
310,422
256,975
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
2,315,816
2,059,309
|Total Current Liabilities
12,600,815
17,620,660
|Long-Term Debt
2,994,500
4,063,115
|Long-Term Note Payable - PIE
1,060,004
1,076,987
|Long Term Lease Liability
513,853
547,692
|Asset Retirement Obligations
27,455,066
25,000,740
|Total Liabilities
44,624,238
48,309,194
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Series A Preferred Stock - $.001 Par Value, 10,000,000 Shares Authorized, 6 and 6 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively
-
-
|Common Stock - $.001 Par Value, 190,000,000 Shares Authorized, 22,124,592 and 22,093,503 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively
81,646
81,615
|Additional Paid-in Capital
75,307,762
75,303,479
|Accumulated Deficit
(57,073,713
)
(52,149,213
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
18,315,695
23,235,881
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
62,939,933
$
71,545,075
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
(2,459,591
)
$
5,534,280
$
(4,924,500
)
$
9,157,707
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash
|Provided By Operating Activities:
|Stock Compensation
1,180,806
949,639
486,903
2,130,445
863,187
|Amortization of Right of Use Assets
87,560
76,225
50,901
163,785
90,607
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
711,042
622,489
455,799
1,333,531
890,245
|Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation
405,361
401,275
336,488
806,636
666,488
|(Gain) Loss on Derivatives
66,657
66,823
23,893
133,480
136,214
|Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments
-
(41,187
)
(77,631
)
(41,187
)
(160,891
)
|Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
(1,189,280
)
(849,909
)
(355,618
)
(2,039,189
)
(1,113,084
)
|Inventory, Oil in Tanks
155,057
(420,859
)
(216,911
)
(265,802
)
(154,709
)
|Prepaids, Current
618,737
89,812
2,586
708,549
139,596
|Other Long Term Assets and Liabilities
(436,523
)
(213,611
)
(156,211
)
(650,134
)
(156,211
)
|Accounts Payable
(1,587,886
)
(110,053
)
649,861
(1,697,939
)
(1,004,576
)
|Accrued Expenses
(464,538
)
(3,177,767
)
1,249,044
(3,642,305
)
1,689,515
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
(2,917,916
)
(5,066,714
)
7,983,384
(7,984,630
)
11,044,088
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Acquisition of Oil and Natural Gas Properties
-
-
(2,205,000
)
-
(2,205,000
)
|Deposit for Acquisition of Oil ad Natural Gas Properties
(670,000
)
-
(670,000
)
-
|Additions to Oil and Natural Gas Properties
(917,843
)
(2,210,004
)
(802,225
)
(3,127,847
)
(1,226,876
)
|Purchase of Other Fixed Assets
(125,866
)
(27,170
)
(109,578
)
(153,036
)
(118,608
)
|Cash Paid for Right of Use Assets
(117,560
)
(86,545
)
(48,402
)
(204,105
)
(91,235
)
|Sinking Fund Deposit
-
2,779,000
(160,000
)
2,779,000
(640,000
)
|Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
(1,831,269
)
455,281
(3,325,205
)
(1,375,988
)
(4,281,719
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Principal Payments of Debt
(719,838
)
(569,136
)
(462,436
)
(1,288,974
)
(922,388
)
|Proceeds from Option and Warrant Exercise
-
-
2,887,183
-
2,984,683
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
(719,838
)
(569,136
)
2,424,747
(1,288,974
)
2,062,295
|Net Change in Cash
(5,469,023
)
(5,180,569
)
7,082,926
(10,649,592
)
8,824,664
|Cash - Beginning of Period
6,763,873
11,944,442
5,353,609
11,944,442
3,611,871
|Cash - End of Period
$
1,294,850
$
6,763,873
$
12,436,535
$
1,294,850
$
12,436,535
Empire Petroleum Corporation
Non-GAAP Information
Certain financial information included in Empire’s financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)”, “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
(2,459,591
)
$
5,534,280
$
(4,924,500
)
$
9,157,707
|Adjusted for:
|(Gain) loss on derivatives
66,657
66,823
23,893
133,480
136,214
|Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments
-
(41,187
)
(77,631
)
(41,187
)
(160,891
)
|Stock-based compensation expense related to CEO separation
-
201,453
-
201,453
-
|CEO severance (including employer taxes)
-
374,820
-
374,820
-
|Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit
-
-
439,318
-
1,089,318
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,398,252
)
$
(1,857,682
)
$
5,919,860
$
(4,255,934
)
$
10,222,348
|Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
22,105,704
22,096,796
23,294,723
22,101,264
22,233,826
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.08
)
$
0.25
$
(0.19
)
$
0.46
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”), accretion, amortization of right of use assets and other non-cash items. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Empire’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.
|EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,464,909
)
$
(2,459,591
)
$
5,534,280
$
(4,924,500
)
$
9,157,707
|Add Back:
|Interest expense
184,887
237,299
111,785
422,186
222,433
|DD&A
711,042
622,489
455,799
1,333,531
890,245
|Accretion
405,361
401,275
336,488
806,636
666,488
|Amortization of right of use assets
87,560
76,225
50,901
163,785
90,607
|EBITDA
$
(1,076,059
)
$
(1,122,303
)
$
6,489,253
$
(2,198,362
)
|#
$
11,027,480
|Consideration of noncash items:
|Stock compensation and issuances
1,180,806
949,639
486,903
2,130,445
863,182
|(Gain) loss on derivatives
66,657
66,823
23,893
133,480
136,214
|Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments
-
(41,187
)
(77,631
)
(41,187
)
(160,891
)
|CEO severance (including employer taxes)
-
374,820
-
374,820
-
|Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit
-
-
439,318
-
1,089,318
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
171,404
$
227,792
$
7,361,736
$
399,196
$
12,955,303
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814427101/en/