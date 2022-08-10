Log in
    EP   US2920343033

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(EP)
2022-08-09
13.00 USD   +2.93%
Empire Petroleum Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

08/10/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Conference Call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT

Empire Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EP) ("Empire" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana and New Mexico, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT. The second quarter 2022 financial results press release will be issued premarket the morning of Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Teleconference Date/Time

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (877) 270-2148 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Empire Petroleum call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.empirepetrocorp.com or at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dVBLCHYE

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 867163, through August 23, 2022. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, Events & Presentations - Empire Petroleum Corp for one year.

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana and New Mexico. Management is focused on internal growth through optimization of existing assets and targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. More information about Empire can be found at www.empirepetrocorp.com.


