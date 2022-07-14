Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Empire Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EP   US2920343033

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(EP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
9.100 USD   -5.50%
EMPIRE PETROLEUM : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A
PU
EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORP Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K/A)
AQ
EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Empire Petroleum : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

07/14/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_________________

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

_________________

Current Report

Pursuant To Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported):

JUNE 30, 2022

_______________________________

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________

Delaware 001-16653 73-1238709
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer
of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

2200 S. Utica Place, Suite 150, Tulsa, Oklahoma74114

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)       (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:   (539)444-8002

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock $.001 par value

EP

NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On June 30, 2022, Empire Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K, dated June 30, 2022 (the "Initial Form 8-K"), to report the date, time, and location of its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.

Due to logistical issues, the Company decided to move the date of the meeting from August 24, 2022 to August 26, 2022, while maintaining the same record date. This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends and restates Item 7.01 of the Initial Form 8-K to reflect such updated date.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Empire Petroleum Corporation will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. local time, at its office located at 2200 S. Utica Place, Suite 150, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74114.

This information is being furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Date:       July 14, 2022 By:  /s/ Michael R. Morrisett

Michael R. Morrisett

President

3

Disclaimer

Empire Petroleum Corporation published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
