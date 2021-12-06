Empire Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ERL
12/06/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
EMPIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ERL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
73,668,414
07/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
EMPIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
092471513
1.3
ASX issuer code
ERL
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
29-Oct-2021 16:03
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)
ERL
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Based on the Prospectus dated 29 October 2021 a shortfall of 56,153,658 New Shares remains after the completion of the Rights Issue and the Company reserves the right to place any Shortfall Shares within three months of the closing date of 30 November 2021.
In addition 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 New Shares issued, with each New Option having an exercise price of 1.6 cents and an expiry date of 30 November 2023 to also be issued. The total New Options to be issued are 36,834,239.
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
only
ASX +security code and description
ERL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
7/12/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
73,668,414
For personal use only
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01200000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Empire Resources Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:51:02 UTC.