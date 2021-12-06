Log in
Empire Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ERL

12/06/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EMPIRE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ERL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

73,668,414

07/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EMPIRE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

092471513

1.3

ASX issuer code

ERL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Oct-2021 16:03

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

ERL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Based on the Prospectus dated 29 October 2021 a shortfall of 56,153,658 New Shares remains after the completion of the Rights Issue and the Company reserves the right to place any Shortfall Shares within three months of the closing date of 30 November 2021.

In addition 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 New Shares issued, with each New Option having an exercise price of 1.6 cents and an expiry date of 30 November 2023 to also be issued. The total New Options to be issued are 36,834,239.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

ERL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

7/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

73,668,414

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Empire Resources Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
