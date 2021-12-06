Empire Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ERL

Previous Appendix 3B details: Announcement Date and Announcement Title Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation Time request 29-Oct-2021 16:03 New - Proposed issue of securities - A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable) ERL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Based on the Prospectus dated 29 October 2021 a shortfall of 56,153,658 New Shares remains after the completion of the Rights Issue and the Company reserves the right to place any Shortfall Shares within three months of the closing date of 30 November 2021.

In addition 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 New Shares issued, with each New Option having an exercise price of 1.6 cents and an expiry date of 30 November 2023 to also be issued. The total New Options to be issued are 36,834,239.