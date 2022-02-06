Empire Resources : Sulphides Intersected at Yuinmery YT01 Prospect

For personal use only

7 February 2022 ASX Release

SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT YUINMERY YT01 PROSPECT

HIGHLIGHTS

Sequence of mafic-ultramafic intrusive rocks intersected in diamond drilling at YT01 Prospect (YDD22-01)

Broad zones of disseminated and vein pyrite-chalcopyrite sulphides intersected in strongly chlorite-talc altered ultramafic and basalt.

21m of 5-25% pyrite-chalcopyritesulphide domains intercepted within layered ultramafic from 239m

10m of stockwork carbonate-quartz-pyrite-chalcopyriteveinlets in silicified basalt intercepted from 169m

Logging and processing of core is ongoing with selected sampling for laboratory analysis

Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) geophysical surveys planned to identify potential conductors

Diamond core drilling continues at Yuinmery with hole YDD22-02 targeting a strong down plunge DHEM conductor within the Smiths Well sulphide system.

Empire Managing Director, Sean Richardson commented:

"An excellent result from the first drill hole for 2022 at the Yuinmery Project. YT01 was identified by the Company in late 2019 and has progressed well through to the diamond drilling phase. The presence of strong sulphides within ultramafic rocks demonstrates the potential for the prospect to host economic mineralisation. Further geophysical work is warranted at YT01 subject to analytical laboratory analysis.

"The diamond drilling program continues at Yuinmery in earnest with the second hole for 2022 underway (YDD22-02) targeting down plunge extensions to the Smiths Well prospect. The Company looks forward to updating the market as results from this drilling becomes available."