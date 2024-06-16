The massive dragon caps off the weeklong “House of the Dragon” takeover at the Observatory

A 270-foot-long dragon has landed in the center of New York City – atop the iconic Empire State Building (ESB). In partnership with Max, ESB has acknowledged that Vhagar the Dragon has coiled herself around its mast just as ESB and Max cap off their weeklong “House of the Dragon” takeover.

Empire State Building Debuts 270-Foot Vhagar the Dragon Coiled Around the Building’s Mast, in Partnership with Max (Photo: Business Wire)

The best views of Vhagar are in Manhattan from the south of ESB, and unique selfie moments are available from ESB itself where she scans for prey with her huge head extended over the southern deck of ESB’s 86th Floor Observatory. ESB’s lights have been set so fans can witness a series of dynamic light shows which feature the dragon against schemes of gold, green, and red.

“Just after the Empire State Building pledged its allegiance to the King, Vhagar descended upon the heart of New York City and has claimed the mast of the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ as her perch,” said ESRT Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin. “Citizens of Westeros can now sit in the Iron Throne at the Observatory’s grand staircase and then rise to the 86th Floor to face the colossal beast up close as they take in the unmatched, 360-degree views from our world-famous Observatory – Tripadvisor’s #1 attraction in the United States.”

Affixed by more than 153 rigging points, Vhagar is made up of 1,700 total patterns and 600,000 inches of sewn seams. The giant dragon was created in partnership with creative agency Giant Spoon and fabricated by Bigger Than Life Advertising Inc. The company’s President Mark Bachman was a manager on the Empire State Building’s King Kong installation in 1983.

The “House of the Dragon” takeover included a photo opportunity with the iconic Iron Throne, a visit from the “House of the Dragon” cast, and an interactive photo booth on the 80th Floor. This partnership with Max is just one of several recent events at the Empire State Building which have garnered global attention, which include partnerships with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 x WhatsApp, Outward Bound, and “Star Wars.”

The Empire State Building Observatory recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that included the addition of a dedicated visitor entrance, an immersive museum with nine galleries, brand-new, bespoke Observatory Host uniforms, and a new 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched views. The reimagined Observatory Experience has been voted the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years.

Tickets to see the dragon at the Empire State Building Observatory can be purchased here. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time information about the Empire State Building’s tower lights.

Hi-res imagery and video of all elements of the House of the Dragon takeover can be found here.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About House of the Dragon

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. Co-Creator/Executive Producer George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Season two returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. New season two cast are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

