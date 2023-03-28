Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:26 2023-03-28 pm EDT
6.050 USD   -0.66%
05:46pClaims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT's 1359 Broadway
BU
03/27Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Empire State Realty Trust to $8 From $9, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/23The Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's ‘The Dark Side of the Moon'
BU
Claims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT's 1359 Broadway

03/28/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that its tenant, Claims Conference – a nonprofit organization that secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world – signed a long term commercial lease at 1359 Broadway for 33,803 square feet. The company, a tenant at 1359 Broadway since 2007, will relocate to new office space within ESRT’s property in Midtown Manhattan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005913/en/

Claims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT’s 1359 Broadway (Photo: Business Wire)

Claims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT’s 1359 Broadway (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in the heart of the Broadway Office Corridor, 1359 Broadway offers convenient access to major transportation and subway lines, dining, and retail. The building is fully modernized, and Claims Conference’s new space will be built with ESRT’s latest specs for IEQ and sustainability design.

"Tenants grow their businesses at ESRT, as evidenced by the 258 expansions of existing tenants by 2.5 million square feet since our 2013 IPO,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at ESRT. “We are glad to see Claims Conference relocate their office space within 1359 Broadway and continue to benefit from our leadership in energy efficiency, sustainability, and indoor environmental quality.”

Jason Schwartzenberg of Savills represented Claims Conference. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Paul J. Amrich, Neil V. King III, Emily Chabrier, Meghan Allen, and Shay Kenney of CBRE represented the property owner. Lester Bleckner & Shaw LLP was legal representation for ESRT.

More information about 1359 Broadway, and current available office space, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the World’s Most Famous Building – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust
Category: Leasing


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 568 M - -
Net income 2023 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 83,2x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 985 M 985 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,09 $
Average target price 8,21 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Chiu Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher Blackman Chief Information Officer
Sandy Jacolow Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Heather Lawson Houston Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.64%985
EQUINIX, INC.4.98%63 773
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.29%40 100
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-5.88%27 382
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.72%20 554
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.09%16 281
