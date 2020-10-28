MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. (ESRT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 10/28 04:10:00 pm 5.46 USD -5.54% 10/21 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Leases 212,154 Square Feet to Centric Brands at the Empire State Building PR 10/07 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call BU 09/24 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : ESRT September 15, 2020 Investor Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Empire State Realty Trust : 3Q20 Earnings Supplement 0 10/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT Send by mail :

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST Supplemental Operating and Financial Data September 30, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Table of Contents Page Summary Company Profile………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………… 3 Financial Highlights………………..……………………………………………………………………………….…………………… 4 Selected Property Data Property Summary Net Operating Income………………………………………………………………………..………………… 5 Net Operating Income and Initial Free Rent Burn-Off………………………………………………………………………..…… 6 Leasing Activity………………………………………..………………………………………………………………………………… 7 Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Property Detail…………………………………….……………………………………………………………..……………………… 10 Tenant Lease Expirations………………………………………………………………………………………………….………… 11 Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry………………………………………………………………… 14 Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program………………………………………………………………………..……… 15 Observatory Summary…………………………………………………………..…………………………………………………… 16 Financial information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………..……………………………… 17 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations……………………………………………..………………………………… 18 Core FFO, Modified FFO, FFO, FAD and EBITDA……………………………………………………………………………….… 19 Consolidated Debt Analysis Debt Summary……………………………………………………………………………….………………………………… 20 Debt Detail……………………………………………………………………………...………………………………………… 21 Debt Maturities………………………………………………………………………….……………………………………… 22 Ground Leases…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22 Supplemental Definitions………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…… 23 Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "contemplates," "aims," "continues," "would" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including (a) the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of governmental relief in providing assistance to businesses that have suffered significant declines in revenues as a result of mandatory business shut-downs,"shelter-in-place" or "stay-at-home" orders and social distancing practices, as well as individuals adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) the duration of any such orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing and the speed and extent to which revenues of the Company's tenants, particularly retail, and the Observatory recover following the lifting of any such orders or recommendations, (c) the potential impact of any such events on the obligations of the Company's tenants to make rent and other payments or honor other commitments, including such tenants' ability to pay rent following the termination of temporary governmental assistance and benefits programs, (d) government moratoriums and/or limits (including temporary closure of certain court systems) which directly or indirectly abridge the enforcement of lease obligations and related guarantees, (e) the potential impact on the Company's human capital management, including restrained productivity associated with work-from-home and risks associated with employees returning to the office, (f) international and national disruption of travel and tourism with a resulting decline in Observatory visitors, and (g) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of, or lack of access to, the capital markets, and general volatility adversely impacting the market price of the Company's Class A common stock and publicly-traded partnership units of the Operating Partnership; (ii) resolution of legal proceedings involving the Company; (iii) reduced demand for office or retail space, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) changes in our business strategy; (v) changes in technology and market competition that affect utilization of our office, retail, broadcast or other facilities; (vi) changes in domestic or international tourism, including due to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and/or currency exchange rates, which may cause a decline in Observatory visitors; (vii) defaults on, early terminations of, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants; (viii) increases in the Company's borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (x) termination or expiration of our ground leases; (xi) changes in our ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on our ability to borrow additional funds in compliance with drawdown conditions and financial covenants; (xii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (xiii) our failure to redevelop and reposition properties, or to execute any newly planned capital project successfully or on the anticipated timeline or at the anticipated costs; (xiv) difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; (xv) risks related to our development projects (including our Metro Tower development site) and capital projects, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; (xvi) impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; (xvii) our failure to qualify as a REIT; and (xviii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact the Company's future results, performance or transactions, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. COMPANY PROFILE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., or the Company, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. BOARD OF DIRECTORS Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Leslie D. Biddle Director, Chair of the Compensation Committee Thomas J. DeRosa Director Steven J. Gilbert Director, Lead Independent Director S. Michael Giliberto Director, Chair of Audit Committee and Finance Committee Patricia S. Han Director R. Paige Hood Director James D. Robinson IV Director, Chair of Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Christina Chiu Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas P. Durels Executive Vice President, Real Estate Thomas N. Keltner, Jr. Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary COMPANY INFORMATION Corporate Headquarters Investor Relations New York Stock Exchange 111 West 33rd Street, 12th Floor Greg Faje Trading Symbol: ESRT New York, NY 10120 IR@empirestaterealtytrust.com www.empirestaterealtytrust.com (212) 687-8700 RESEARCH COVERAGE Bank of America Merrill Lynch James Feldman (646) 855-5808 james.feldman@baml.com BMO Capital Markets Corp. John Kim (212) 885-4115 jp.kim@bmo.com BTIG Thomas Catherwood (212) 738-6140 tcatherwood@btig.com Citi Michael Bilerman (212) 816-1383 michael.bilerman@citi.com Emmanuel Korchman (212) 816-1382 emmanuel.korchman@citi.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors Daniel Ismail (949) 640-8780 dismail@greenstreetadvisors.com Goldman Sachs Richard Skidmore (801) 741-5459 richard.skidmore@gs.com KeyBanc Capital Markets Jordan Sadler (917) 368-2280 jsadler@key.com Craig Mailman (917) 368-2316 cmailman@key.com Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Blaine Heck (443) 263-6529 blaine.heck@wellsfargo.com John Kim (212) 885-4115 jp.kim@bmo.com BTIG Thomas Catherwood (212) 738-6140 tcatherwood@btig.com Citi Michael Bilerman (212) 816-1383 michael.bilerman@citi.com Emmanuel Korchman (212) 816-1382 emmanuel.korchman@citi.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors Daniel Ismail (949) 640-8780 dismail@greenstreetadvisors.com Goldman Sachs Richard Skidmore (801) 741-5459 richard.skidmore@gs.com KeyBanc Capital Markets Jordan Sadler (917) 368-2280 jsadler@key.com Craig Mailman (917) 368-2316 cmailman@key.com Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Blaine Heck (443) 263-6529 blaine.heck@wellsfargo.com Page 3 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (unaudited and dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Selected Items: 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Revenue $ 146,575 $ 141,030 $ 170,224 $ 194,933 $ 192,873 Net income (loss) $ (12,269) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 Cash net operating income (1) $ 73,037 $ 78,368 $ 81,528 $ 103,992 $ 98,757 Core funds from operations ("Core FFO") (1) $ 34,896 $ 39,498 $ 53,712 $ 74,935 $ 71,810 Core funds available for distribution ("Core FAD") (1) $ 24,083 $ 37,786 $ 37,738 $ 41,903 $ 54,650 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Diluted weighted average shares 280,940,000 283,384,000 292,645,000 296,852,000 298,151,000 Dividends declared and paid per share $ - $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 Portfolio Statistics: Number of properties 20 20 20 20 20 Total rentable square footage 10,136,793 10,132,492 10,135,413 10,138,057 10,134,495 Percent occupied (2) 85.9% 85.6% 88.7% 88.6% 89.4% Percent leased (3) 89.7% 89.6% 91.1% 91.2% 91.7% Observatory Metrics: Number of visitors (4) 30,000 - 422,000 894,000 1,042,000 Change in visitors year over year (97.1%) N/A (29.8%) (5.5%) (10.7%) Observatory revenues (5) $ 4,419 $ 86 $ 19,544 $ 37,730 $ 37,575 Change in revenues year over year (88.2%) N/A (5.0%) 9.2% (6.6%) Ratios: Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6) 51.6% 54.3% 47.8% 28.2% 27.7% Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6) 46.3% 43.7% 35.5% 25.2% 24.1% Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to Total Market Capitalization (6) 53.9% 56.2% 49.5% 29.7% 28.2% Net Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to Total Market Capitalization (6) 48.9% 46.1% 37.6% 26.8% 24.5% Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (7) 6.9x 7.9x 7.3x 4.8x 4.6x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (7) 5.6x 5.2x 4.4x 4.1x 3.8x Interest Coverage Ratio 2.9x 2.6x 4.3x 5.0x 4.8x Core FFO Payout Ratio (8) 0% 83% 61% 43% 45% Core FAD Payout Ratio (9) 0% 86% 87% 76% 59% Class A common stock price at quarter end $ 6.12 $ 7.00 $ 8.96 $ 13.96 $ 14.27 Average closing price $ 6.49 $ 7.72 $ 12.24 $ 14.04 $ 14.12 Dividends per share - annualized $ - $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Dividend yield (10) 0.0% 6.0% 4.7% 3.0% 2.9% Series 2013 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding ($16.62 liquidation value) 1,560,360 1,560,360 1,560,360 1,560,360 1,560,360 Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding ($13.52 liquidation value) 4,664,038 4,664,038 4,664,038 4,610,383 - Class A common stock 171,981,257 172,332,358 176,112,860 180,877,597 179,131,090 Class B common stock 1,010,832 1,014,221 1,015,149 1,016,799 1,018,463 Operating partnership units 115,383,860 117,475,995 120,548,216 117,757,653 124,107,019 Total common stock and operating partnership units outstanding (11) 288,375,949 290,822,574 297,676,225 299,652,049 304,256,572 Notes: Represents non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion on what these metrics represent and why the Company presents them, see page 23 and for a reconciliation of these metrics to net income, see pages 5 and 19. Based on leases signed and commenced as of end of period. Represents occupancy and includes signed leases not commenced. Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge. Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. See page 16. Market capitalization represents the sum of (i) Company's common stock per share price as of September 30, 2020 multiplied by the total outstanding number of shares of common stock and operating partnership units as of September 30, 2020; (ii) the number of Series 2014 perpetual preferred units at September 30, 2020 multiplied by $16.62, (iii) the number of Series 2019 perpetual preferred units at September 30, 2020 multiplied by $13.52, and (iv) our outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020. Calculated based on trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA. Represents the amount of Core FFO paid out in distributions. Represents the amount of Core FAD paid out in distributions. Based on the closing price per share of Class A common stock on September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has had conversions from operating partnership units and Class B common shares to Class A common shares totaling 59.0 million shares or approximately $361 million at a closing share price of $6.12. This represents a 72% increase in the number of Class A shares since the IPO. Page 4 Third Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") by Quarter (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Same Store Total Portfolio Revenues $ 140,698 $ 139,610 $ 150,123 $ 155,664 $ 152,633 Operating expenses (67,363) (61,661) (73,053) (76,051) (79,824) Same store property NOI 73,335 77,949 77,070 79,613 72,809 Straight-line rent (395) 2,710 (8,193) (6,276) (5,174) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (679) (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) Below-market ground lease amortization 1,957 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees $ 74,218 $ 81,251 $ 69,927 $ 73,765 $ 67,910 Percent increase over prior year 9.3% 18.0% 4.8% 6.9% 2.0% Property cash NOI $ 74,218 $ 81,251 $ 69,927 $ 73,765 $ 67,910 Observatory cash NOI (1,512) (3,916) 11,390 28,987 28,486 Lease termination fees 331 1,033 211 1,240 2,361 Total portfolio same store cash NOI $ 73,037 $ 78,368 $ 81,528 $ 103,992 $ 98,757 Same Store Manhattan Office Portfolio (1) Revenues $ 121,348 $ 119,445 $ 128,909 $ 132,672 $ 130,214 Operating expenses (57,642) (52,619) (62,670) (65,509) (68,516) Same store property NOI 63,706 66,826 66,239 67,163 61,698 Straight-line rent (380) 1,774 (8,338) (6,705) (5,319) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (679) (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) Below-market ground lease amortization 1,957 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees 64,604 69,192 58,951 60,886 56,654 Lease termination fees 282 863 159 995 835 Total same store property cash NOI $ 64,886 $ 70,055 $ 59,110 $ 61,881 $ 57,489 Same Store Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio Revenues $ 15,930 $ 16,529 $ 16,915 $ 18,771 $ 18,137 Operating expenses (7,870) (7,230) (8,479) (8,663) (9,373) Same store property NOI 8,060 9,299 8,436 10,108 8,764 Straight-line rent 23 331 12 285 (42) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization - - - - - Below-market ground lease amortization - - - - - Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees 8,083 9,630 8,448 10,393 8,722 Lease termination fees 49 170 52 245 710 Total same store property cash NOI $ 8,132 $ 9,800 $ 8,500 $ 10,638 $ 9,432 Same Store Standalone Retail Portfolio Revenues $ 3,420 $ 3,636 $ 4,299 $ 4,221 $ 4,282 Operating expenses (1,851) (1,812) (1,904) (1,879) (1,935) Same store property NOI 1,569 1,824 2,395 2,342 2,347 Straight-line rent (38) 605 133 144 187 Above/below-market rent revenue amortization - - - - - Below-market ground lease amortization - - - - - Total same store property cash NOI - excluding lease termination fees 1,531 2,429 2,528 2,486 2,534 Lease termination fees - - - - 816 Total same store property cash NOI $ 1,531 $ 2,429 $ 2,528 $ 2,486 $ 3,350 Note: Includes 506,452 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties. Page 5 Third Quarter 2020 Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Initial Free Rent Burn-Offand Signed Leases Not Commenced (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Cash NOI September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net income (loss) $ (12,269) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 Add: General and administrative expenses 14,517 18,149 15,951 16,618 14,421 Depreciation and amortization 44,733 52,783 46,093 46,409 44,260 Interest expense 23,360 23,928 19,704 18,534 19,426 Income tax expense (benefit) 38 (2,450) (382) 1,210 1,338 Impairment charges 1,259 4,101 - - - IPO litigation expense 1,165 - - - - Less: Third-party management and other fees (283) (301) (346) (299) (304) Interest income (366) (1,526) (637) (1,352) (2,269) Net operating income 72,154 75,066 88,671 109,840 103,656 Straight-line rent (395) 2,710 (8,193) (6,276) (5,174) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (679) (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) Below-market ground lease amortization 1,957 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 Total cash NOI - including Observatory and lease termination income 73,037 78,368 81,528 103,992 98,757 Less: Observatory NOI 1,512 3,916 (11,390) (28,987) (28,486) Less: Lease termination income (331) (1,033) (211) (1,240) (2,361) Total property cash NOI - excluding Observatory and lease termination income $ 74,218 $ 81,251 $ 69,927 $ 73,765 $ 67,910 Burn-off of Free Rent and Signed Leases Not Commenced Incremental Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years Annual Total Portfolio Revenue 2020 2021 2022 2023 Commenced leases in free rent period $ 7,351 $ 406 $ 5,955 $ 7,351 $ 7,351 Signed leases not commenced 28,590 132 5,645 20,912 25,382 Total $ 35,941 $ 538 $ 11,600 $ 28,263 $ 32,733 Commenced leases in free rent period Incremental Square Cash Annual Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years Feet Rent Date Revenue 2020 2021 2022 2023 Fourth quarter 2020 - 12 leases 78,302 Oct. 2020 - $ 2,921 $ 406 (1) $ 2,921 $ 2,921 $ 2,921 Dec. 2020 First quarter 2021 - 8 leases 58,626 Jan. 2021 - 1,928 - 1,736 1,928 1,928 Mar. 2021 Second quarter 2021 - 4 leases 41,495 Apr. 2021 - 2,502 - 1,298 2,502 2,502 June 2021 $ 7,351 $ 406 $ 5,955 $ 7,351 $ 7,351 Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC") Expected Base Rent Incremental Square Commencement Annual Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years Tenant Feet GAAP Cash Revenue (2) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Winged Keel Group, Inc. 12,724 Jan. 2021 Mar. 2022 $ 920 $ - $ - $ 761 $ 920 Uber Technologies, Inc. 32,927 Jan. 2021 May 2021 2,300 - 1,530 2,300 2,300 Concord Music Group, Inc. 46,329 Jan. 2021 Nov. 2021 2,870 - 396 2,870 2,870 Sanne Group U.S. LLC 20,865 Jul. 2021 Jul. 2021 1,380 - 670 1,380 1,380 Berkley Insurance Company 63,173 Sept. 2021 Apr. 2023 2,870 - - - 2,143 Starbucks Corporation 22,916 Feb. 2022 Feb. 2022 900 - - 820 900 LinkedIn Corporation: LinkedIn Corporation 52,939 May 2021 Jan. 2022 3,870 - 216 3,870 3,870 LinkedIn Corporation 52,666 Nov. 2021 Nov. 2021 3,840 - 630 3,840 3,840 LinkedIn Corporation 52,574 Jul. 2022 Jul. 2022 3,840 - - 1,908 3,840 LinkedIn Corporation 30,283 Dec. 2022 Oct. 2023 670 - - - 165 Target 32,579 June 2024 Oct. 2024 1,970 - - - - Other SLNC 39,423 Oct. 2020 - Oct. 2020- 3,160 132 2,203 3,163 3,154 May 2021 Oct. 2021 Total 459,398 $ 28,590 $ 132 $ 5,645 $ 20,912 $ 25,382 Notes: As an example, the 2020 amount represents cash revenue contributing from the cash rent commencement date of October 2020 through December 2020. The full annual amount is realized in 2021. Reflects new annual rent less annual rent from existing tenant in the space. Page 6 Third Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Total Portfolio 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total leases executed 18 19 35 47 25 Weighted average lease term 8.1 years 6.1 years 6.8 years 8.6 years 10.7 years Average free rent period 5.9 months 4.4 months 4.1 months 5.3 months 6.9 months Office Total square footage executed 242,323 99,229 117,481 313,027 374,256 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 50.98 $ 52.82 $ 57.29 $ 59.74 $ 62.83 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 53.74 $ 51.40 $ 52.43 $ 54.02 $ 51.10 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (5.1%) 2.8% 9.3% 10.6% 23.0% Retail Total square footage executed 5,126 14,202 31,662 32,579 14,430 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 53.68 $ 145.58 $ 101.03 $ 122.78 $ 141.68 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 55.15 $ 158.58 $ 108.81 $ 60.79 $ 104.66 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (2.7%) (8.2%) (7.1%) 102.0% 35.4% Total Portfolio Total square footage executed 247,449 113,431 149,143 345,606 388,686 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 51.04 $ 64.43 $ 66.58 $ 65.68 $ 65.76 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 53.77 $ 64.82 $ 64.40 $ 54.66 $ 53.09 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (5.1%) -0.6% 3.4% 20.2% 23.9% Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 7.31 $ 13.52 $ 20.19 $ 19.84 $ 23.75 Tenant improvement costs per square foot 41.78 21.68 100.79 55.65 65.59 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 49.09 $ 35.20 $ 120.98 $ 75.49 $ 89.34 Occupancy 85.9% 85.6% 88.7% 88.6% 89.4% Manhattan Office Portfolio (1) Total leases executed 9 13 26 36 18 Office - New Leases Total square footage executed 130,783 24,859 63,153 170,247 266,769 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 51.93 $ 66.94 $ 62.78 $ 64.82 $ 71.36 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 48.56 $ 61.55 $ 52.56 $ 52.12 $ 53.83 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 6.9% 8.7% 19.4% 24.4% 32.6% Office - Renewal Leases Total square footage executed 6,049 27,123 30,712 54,345 18,826 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 50.48 $ 58.35 $ 60.20 $ 66.62 $ 53.83 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 60.61 $ 58.39 $ 60.02 $ 66.27 $ 53.64 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (16.7%) (0.1%) 0.3% 0.5% 0.4% Retail - New and Renewal Leases Total square footage executed 5,126 10,702 26,432 - 14,430 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 53.68 $ 149.50 $ 76.73 $ - $ 141.68 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 55.15 $ 150.16 $ 103.75 $ - $ 104.66 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (2.7%) (0.4%) (26.0%) 0.0% 35.4% Total Manhattan Office Portfolio Total square footage executed 141,958 62,684 120,297 224,592 300,025 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 51.93 $ 77.32 $ 65.19 $ 65.26 $ 73.64 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 49.31 $ 75.31 $ 65.71 $ 55.54 $ 56.26 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 5.3% 2.7% -0.8% 17.5% 30.9% Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 3.80 $ 19.84 $ 20.57 $ 19.81 $ 28.93 Tenant improvement costs per square foot 17.36 39.23 107.77 70.39 78.31 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 21.16 $ 59.07 $ 128.34 $ 90.20 $ 107.24 Occupancy 86.9% 86.8% 89.8% 89.7% 89.6% Page 7 Third Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter - (Continued) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio Total leases executed 9 5 7 10 7 Total square footage executed 105,491 47,247 23,616 88,435 88,661 Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ 49.84 $ 42.21 $ 38.85 $ 45.73 $ 39.08 Previously escalated cash rents psf $ 59.77 $ 42.04 $ 42.23 $ 50.15 $ 42.36 Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents (16.6%) 0.4% (8.0%) (8.8%) (7.7%) Leasing commission costs per square foot $ 12.02 $ 5.78 $ 7.34 $ 8.00 $ 6.22 Tenant improvement costs per square foot 74.65 - 51.56 26.02 22.53 Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ 86.67 $ 5.78 $ 58.90 $ 34.02 $ 28.75 Occupancy 80.1% 79.1% 83.0% 83.0% 88.0% Standalone Retail Portfolio Total leases executed - 1 2 1 - Total square footage executed - 3,500 5,230 32,579 - Average cash rent psf - leases executed $ - $ 133.59 $ 223.86 $ 122.78 $ - Previously escalated cash rents psf $ - $ 184.31 $ 134.41 $ 60.79 $ - Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents 0.0% (27.5%) 66.5% 102.0% 0.0% Leasing commission costs per square foot $ - $ 4.71 $ 69.53 $ 52.21 $ - Tenant improvement costs per square foot - - 162.60 34.47 - Total LC and TI per square foot (2) $ - $ 4.71 $ 232.13 $ 86.68 $ - Occupancy 95.2% 95.2% 95.2% 93.7% 93.7% Notes: Includes 506,453 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties. Presents all tenant improvement and leasing commission costs as if they were incurred in the period in which the lease was signed, which may be different than the period in which they were actually paid. Page 8 Third Quarter 2020 Total Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary (unaudited and in square feet) Actual Forecast (1) Forecast (1) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Full Year Total Portfolio (2) September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Total expirations 151,647 186,324 90,597 168,001 170,439 198,238 627,275 Less: broadcasting (906) (1,659) - (1,049) - - (1,049) Office and retail expirations 150,741 184,665 90,597 166,952 170,439 198,238 626,226 Renewal & relocations (3) 23,492 64,001 33,623 16,652 95,694 22,436 168,405 Short-term renewals (4) - - - - - - - New leases (5) 7,823 9,030 5,309 - - 11,254 16,563 Tenant vacates (6) 112,393 86,607 39,014 88,565 33,060 132,715 293,354 Intentional vacates (7) 7,033 18,272 - 5,926 - - 5,926 Holdover (8) - - - - - - - Unknown (9) - 7,055 12,651 55,809 41,685 31,833 141,978 Total Portfolio expirations and vacates 150,741 184,965 90,597 166,952 170,439 198,238 626,226 Manhattan Office Portfolio Total expirations 136,248 135,089 45,272 133,243 100,516 123,496 402,527 Less: broadcasting (906) (1,659) - (1,049) - - (1,049) Office expirations 135,342 133,430 45,272 132,194 100,516 123,496 401,478 Renewal & relocations (3) 13,235 49,335 5,441 10,765 57,986 2,484 76,676 Short-term renewals (4) - - - - - - - New leases (5) 7,823 9,030 5,309 - - 11,254 16,563 Tenant vacates (6) 107,251 64,001 24,576 88,565 23,274 86,278 222,693 Intentional vacates (7) 7,033 4,009 - 5,926 - - 5,926 Holdover (8) - - - - - - - Unknown (9) - 7,055 9,946 26,938 19,256 23,480 79,620 Total expirations and vacates 135,342 133,430 45,272 132,194 100,516 123,496 401,478 Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio Office expirations 15,399 31,099 32,007 31,767 63,354 74,742 201,870 Renewal & relocations (3) 10,257 9,561 23,428 2,896 31,139 19,952 77,415 Short-term renewals (4) - - - - - - - New leases (5) - - - - - - - Tenant vacates (6) 5,142 14,712 6,039 - 9,786 46,437 62,262 Intentional vacates (7) - 6,826 - - - - - Holdover (8) - - - - - - - Unknown (9) - - 2,540 28,871 22,429 8,353 62,193 Total expirations and vacates 15,399 31,099 32,007 31,767 63,354 74,742 201,870 Retail Portfolio Retail expirations - 20,436 13,318 2,991 6,569 - 22,878 Renewal & relocations (3) - 5,105 4,754 2,991 6,569 - 14,314 Short-term renewals (4) - - - - - - - New leases (5) - - - - - - - Tenant vacates (6) - 7,894 8,399 - - - 8,399 Intentional vacates (7) - 7,437 - - - - - Holdover (8) - - - - - - - Unknown (9) - - 165 - - - 165 Total expirations and vacates - 20,436 13,318 2,991 6,569 - 22,878 Notes: These forecasts, which are subject to change, are based on management's expectations, including, among other things, discussions with and other information provided by tenants as well as management's analyses of past historical trends. Any lease on month to month or short-term will re-appear in "Actual" in each period until tenant has vacated or renewed, and thus it would be double counted if periods were cumulated. "Forecast" avoids double counting. For forecasted periods, "Renewals" assume tenants renew their existing leases in all or a portion of their current spaces, and "Relocations" assume tenants move within a building or within the Company's portfolio. Represents tenants which signed renewal leases for a term of less than six months and reappear in forecast periods in 2020. For forecasted periods, "New Leases" represents leases that have been signed with a new tenant, a subtenant who signed a direct lease or a tenant who expanded. The lease commencement dates are provided on page 6. There may be downtime between the lease expiration and the new lease commencement. For forecasted periods, "Tenant Vacates" assumes a tenant elects not to renew at the end of their existing lease or exercises an early termination option. For forecasted periods, "Intentional Vacates" assumes the Company decides not to renew tenant at the end of their existing lease due to anticipated future redevelopment or for other reasons. This also may include early lease terminations. Holdover represents a tenant that remains in its space, paying rent after the expiration of its lease, but is not anticipated to continue doing so on a monthly basis. These tenants may reappear in forecast periods in 2020. For forecasted periods, "Unknown" represents tenants' existing leases which do not fall into any of the above categories: Renewals & Relocations, New Leases, Tenant Vacates or Intentional Vacates and tenants' whose intention is unknown. Page 9 Third Quarter 2020 Property Detail (unaudited) Annualized Rentable Percent Annualized Rent Number of per Occupied Property Name Location or Sub-Market Square Feet (1) Occupied (2) Rent (3) Square Foot (4) Leases (5) Manhattan Office Properties - Office The Empire State Building (6) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 2,710,823 88.1% $ 146,550,142 $ 61.37 160 One Grand Central Place Grand Central 1,247,532 84.9% 63,054,451 59.57 173 1400 Broadway (8) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 916,834 89.7% 45,082,860 54.85 25 111 West 33rd Street (9) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 641,034 97.5% 38,724,599 61.99 23 250 West 57th Street Columbus Circle - West Side 474,120 70.4% 21,193,319 63.54 34 501 Seventh Avenue Penn Station -Times Sq. South 461,871 80.8% 18,646,773 49.95 24 1359 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 455,910 94.1% 24,014,932 55.96 31 1350 Broadway (10) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 372,955 84.6% 19,058,090 60.42 53 1333 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 295,530 81.9% 13,615,249 56.25 10 Manhattan Office Properties - Office 7,576,609 86.9% 389,940,413 59.20 533 Manhattan Office Properties - Retail The Empire State Building (7) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 99,572 46.7% 11,232,321 241.33 11 One Grand Central Place Grand Central 68,733 100.0% 8,660,502 126.00 14 1400 Broadway (8) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 20,176 77.2% 2,077,405 133.41 7 112 West 34th Street (9) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 90,132 100.0% 23,355,572 259.13 4 250 West 57th Street Columbus Circle - West Side 67,927 100.0% 10,385,951 152.90 8 501 Seventh Avenue Penn Station -Times Sq. South 33,632 87.3% 2,063,501 70.29 8 1359 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 27,506 92.9% 1,927,950 75.41 5 1350 Broadway (10) Penn Station -Times Sq. South 31,774 95.6% 7,255,064 238.74 5 1333 Broadway Penn Station -Times Sq. South 67,001 100.0% 9,453,204 141.09 4 Manhattan Office Properties - Retail 506,453 87.1% 76,411,470 173.18 66 Sub-Total/Weighted Average 8,083,062 86.9% 466,351,883 66.36 599 Manhattan Office Properties - Office and Retail Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Properties First Stamford Place (11) Stamford, CT 778,993 85.5% 29,387,289 44.10 43 Metro Center Stamford, CT 286,606 71.1% 12,166,650 59.70 20 383 Main Avenue Norwalk, CT 260,546 56.1% 4,325,618 29.60 22 500 Mamaroneck Avenue Harrison, NY 287,157 85.1% 7,380,365 30.20 29 10 Bank Street White Plains, NY 234,941 93.3% 7,994,851 36.47 33 Sub-Total/Weighted Average Greater New York 1,848,243 80.1% 61,254,773 41.39 147 Metropolitan Area Office Properties Standalone Retail Properties 10 Union Square Union Square 57,984 94.7% 6,671,112 121.51 11 1542 Third Avenue Upper East Side 56,250 100.0% 4,191,658 74.52 4 1010 Third Avenue Upper East Side 44,662 100.0% 3,634,510 81.38 2 77 West 55th Street Midtown 25,388 100.0% 2,822,154 111.16 3 69-97 Main Street Westport, CT 16,874 59.7% 1,116,593 110.83 3 103-107 Main Street Westport, CT 4,330 100.0% 775,702 179.15 1 Sub-Total/Weighted Average Standalone 205,488 95.2% 19,211,729 98.22 24 Retail Properties Portfolio Total 10,136,793 85.9% $ 546,818,385 $ 62.83 770 Total/Weighted Average Office Properties 9,424,852 85.6% $ 451,195,186 $ 55.93 680 Total/Weighted Average Retail Properties 711,941 89.4% 95,623,199 150.16 90 Portfolio Total 10,136,793 85.9% $ 546,818,385 $ 62.83 770 Notes: Excludes (i) 194,929 square feet of space across the Company's portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory. Based on leases signed and commenced as of September 30, 2020. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents annualized rent under leases commenced as of September 30, 2020 divided by occupied square feet. Represents the number of leases at each property or on a portfolio basis. If a tenant has more than one lease, whether or not at the same property, but with different expirations, the number of leases is calculated equal to the number of leases with different expirations. Includes 38,912 rentable square feet of spa ce leased by the Company's broadca sting tenants. Includes 5,300 rentable square feet of space leased by WDFG North America, a licensee of the Company's observatory. Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 43 years (expiring December 31, 2063). Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 57 years (expiring May 31, 2077). Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 30 years (expiring July 31, 2050). First Stamford Place consists of three buildings. Page 10 Third Quarter 2020 Tenant Lease Expirations (unaudited) Percent of Rentable Portfolio Annualized Number Square Rentable Percent of Rent Per of Leases Feet Square Feet Annualized Annualized Rentable Total Lease Expirations Expiring (1) Expiring (2) Expiring Rent (3) Rent Square Foot Available - 1,046,093 10.3% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 13 387,258 3.8% - 0.0% - 3Q 2020 (4) 19 109,755 1.1% 5,812,835 1.1% 52.96 4Q 2020 25 153,986 1.5% 8,785,928 1.6% 57.06 Total 2020 44 263,741 2.6% 14,598,763 2.7% 55.35 1Q 2021 28 90,597 0.9% 6,737,835 1.2% 74.37 2Q 2021 25 168,001 1.7% 9,128,562 1.7% 54.34 3Q 2021 28 170,439 1.7% 10,172,162 1.9% 59.68 4Q 2021 23 198,238 2.0% 10,022,026 1.8% 50.56 Total 2021 104 627,275 6.2% 36,060,585 6.6% 57.49 2022 109 568,108 5.6% 36,928,982 6.8% 65.00 2023 97 738,457 7.3% 45,626,160 8.3% 61.79 2024 83 804,074 7.9% 49,591,353 9.1% 61.68 2025 79 502,269 5.0% 36,681,375 6.7% 73.03 2026 56 734,397 7.2% 40,151,257 7.3% 54.67 2027 54 587,594 5.8% 35,558,870 6.5% 60.52 2028 33 1,053,272 10.4% 57,589,571 10.5% 54.68 2029 36 881,538 8.7% 62,637,217 11.5% 71.05 2030 31 699,744 6.9% 44,263,091 8.1% 63.26 Thereafter 45 1,242,973 12.3% 87,131,161 15.9% 70.10 Total 784 10,136,793 100.0% $ 546,818,385 100.0% $ 62.83 8,703,442 546,818,385 Manhattan Office Properties (5) Available - 686,905 9.1% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 9 303,011 4.0% - 0.0% - 3Q 2020 (4) 14 98,484 1.3% 5,217,303 1.3% 52.98 4Q 2020 19 113,722 1.5% 5,629,792 1.4% 49.50 Total 2020 33 212,206 2.8% 10,847,095 2.8% 51.12 1Q 2021 15 45,272 0.6% 2,621,869 0.7% 57.91 2Q 2021 20 133,243 1.8% 7,308,829 1.9% 54.85 3Q 2021 15 100,516 1.3% 6,416,128 1.6% 63.83 4Q 2021 15 123,496 1.6% 6,835,170 1.8% 55.35 Total 2021 65 402,527 5.3% 23,181,996 5.9% 57.59 2022 80 384,046 5.1% 22,985,349 5.9% 59.85 2023 73 534,502 7.1% 32,131,609 8.2% 60.12 2024 61 573,569 7.6% 34,475,124 8.8% 60.11 2025 48 311,075 4.1% 19,715,160 5.1% 63.38 2026 38 529,247 7.0% 30,461,096 7.8% 57.56 2027 40 447,844 5.9% 25,978,450 6.7% 58.01 2028 20 944,700 12.5% 52,880,678 13.6% 55.98 2029 23 629,621 8.3% 37,157,974 9.5% 59.02 2030 20 594,932 7.9% 35,034,690 9.0% 58.89 Thereafter 32 1,022,424 13.3% 65,091,192 16.7% 63.66 Total Manhattan office properties 542 7,576,609 100.0% $ 389,940,413 100.0% $ 59.20 Notes: If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage). Excludes (i) 194,929 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of September 30, 2020 and expire on September 30, 2020. Excludes (i) retail space in the Company's Manhattan office properties and (ii) the Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and observatory operations. Page 11 Third Quarter 2020 Tenant Lease Expirations (unaudited) Percent of Rentable Portfolio Annualized Greater New York Metropolitan Number Square Rentable Percent of Rent Per of Leases Feet Square Feet Annualized Annualized Rentable Area Office Properties Expiring (1) Expiring (2) Expiring Rent (3) Rent Square Foot Available - 312,172 16.9% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 1 56,146 3.0% - 0.0% - 3Q 2020 (4) 2 400 0.0% 7,577 0.0% 18.94 4Q 2020 4 30,699 1.7% 1,300,564 2.1% 42.37 Total 2020 6 31,099 1.7% 1,308,141 2.1% 42.06 1Q 2021 9 32,007 1.7% 1,503,529 2.5% 46.98 2Q 2021 3 31,767 1.7% 1,534,092 2.5% 48.29 3Q 2021 10 63,354 3.4% 2,735,628 4.5% 43.18 4Q 2021 8 74,742 4.0% 3,186,856 5.2% 42.64 Total 2021 30 201,870 10.9% 8,960,105 14.6% 44.39 2022 21 130,440 7.1% 4,920,036 8.0% 37.72 2023 15 157,652 8.5% 7,378,366 12.0% 46.80 2024 12 205,193 11.1% 9,275,002 15.1% 45.20 2025 24 158,765 8.6% 5,587,927 9.1% 35.20 2026 11 136,739 7.4% 5,488,274 9.0% 470.14 2027 9 83,484 4.5% 3,140,808 5.1% 37.62 2028 9 100,585 5.4% 3,473,880 5.7% 34.54 2029 6 148,939 8.1% 6,133,935 10.0% 41.18 2030 4 36,576 2.0% 1,806,175 2.9% 49.36 Thereafter 1 88,583 4.8% 3,782,124 6.4% 42.70 Total greater New York metropolitan area office properties 149 1,848,243 100.0% $ 61,254,773 100.0% $ 41.39 Retail Properties Available - 47,016 6.6% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 3 28,101 3.9% - 0.0% - 3Q 2020 (4) 3 10,871 1.5% 587,955 0.6% 54.08 4Q 2020 2 9,565 1.3% 1,855,572 1.9% 194.00 Total 2020 5 20,436 2.9% 2,443,527 2.6% 119.57 1Q 2021 4 13,318 1.9% 2,612,437 2.7% 196.16 2Q 2021 2 2,991 0.4% 285,641 0.3% 95.50 3Q 2021 3 6,569 0.9% 1,020,406 1.1% 155.34 4Q 2021 - - 0.0% - 0.0% - Total 2021 9 22,878 3.2% 3,918,484 4.1% 171.28 2022 8 53,622 7.5% 9,023,597 9.4% 168.28 2023 9 46,303 6.5% 6,116,185 6.4% 132.09 2024 10 25,312 3.6% 5,841,227 6.1% 230.77 2025 7 32,429 4.6% 11,378,288 11.9% 350.87 2026 7 68,411 9.6% 4,201,887 4.4% 61.42 2027 5 56,266 7.9% 6,439,612 6.7% 114.45 2028 4 7,987 1.1% 1,235,013 1.3% 154.63 2029 7 102,978 14.5% 19,345,308 20.2% 187.86 2030 7 68,236 9.6% 7,422,226 7.8% 108.77 Thereafter 12 131,966 18.5% 18,257,845 19.1% 138.35 Total retail properties 93 711,941 100.0% $ 95,623,199 100.0% $ 150.16 Notes: 636,824 If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage). Excludes (i) 194,929 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of September 30, 2020 and expire on September 30, 2020. Page 12 Third Quarter 2020 Tenant Lease Expirations (unaudited) Percent of Rentable Portfolio Annualized Number Square Rentable Percent of Rent Per Empire State Building Office (1) of Leases Feet Square Feet Annualized Annualized Rentable Expiring (2) Expiring (3) Expiring Rent (4) (5) Rent Square Foot Available - 164,678 6.1% $ - 0.0% $ - Signed leases not commenced 1 158,179 5.8% - 0.0% - 3Q 2020 (6) 4 14,952 0.6% 823,390 0.6% 55.07 4Q 2020 6 37,592 1.4% 2,011,559 1.4% 53.51 Total 2020 10 52,544 1.9% 2,834,949 1.9% 53.95 1Q 2021 1 2,488 0.1% 211,830 0.1% 85.14 2Q 2021 14 86,712 3.2% 4,664,587 3.2% 53.79 3Q 2021 3 16,066 0.6% 1,176,181 0.8% 73.21 4Q 2021 2 7,903 0.3% 512,671 0.3% 64.87 Total 2021 20 113,169 4.2% 6,565,269 4.5% 58.01 2022 20 108,263 4.0% 6,885,452 4.7% 63.60 2023 25 112,852 4.2% 7,681,203 5.2% 68.06 2024 18 227,133 8.4% 14,964,850 10.2% 65.89 2025 13 101,439 3.7% 6,600,804 4.5% 65.07 2026 9 122,685 4.5% 7,669,823 5.2% 62.52 2027 9 35,511 1.3% 2,089,850 1.4% 58.85 2028 6 545,722 20.1% 30,836,989 21.0% 56.51 2029 7 282,020 10.4% 17,364,861 11.8% 61.57 2030 5 205,706 7.6% 11,133,971 7.6% 54.13 Thereafter 18 480,922 17.8% 31,922,121 22.0% 66.38 Total Empire State Building office 161 2,710,823 100.0% $ 146,550,142 100.0% $ 61.37 2,387,966 Annualized Percent of Annualized Expense Annualized Annualized Empire State Building Broadcasting Licenses and Leases Base Rent (7) Reimbursements Rent (4) Rent 3Q 2020 (6) $ 31,710 $ 13,419 $ 45,129 0.3% 4Q 2020 99,320 39,427 138,747 0.9% Total 2020 131,030 52,846 183,876 1.2% 1Q 2021 - - - 0.0% 2Q 2021 - 4,870 4,870 0.0% 3Q 2021 - - - 0.0% 4Q 2021 - - - 0.0% Total 2021 - 4,870 4,870 0.0% 2022 1,719,156 454,265 2,173,421 14.8% 2023 283,668 257,554 541,222 3.7% 2024 66,950 23,611 90,561 0.6% 2025 1,855,080 67,807 1,922,887 13.1% 2026 827,860 192,029 1,019,889 6.9% 2027 807,668 166,029 973,697 6.6% 2028 254,829 85,434 340,263 2.3% 2029 - - - 0.0% 2030 463,507 122,862 586,369 4.0% Thereafter 6,394,911 495,542 6,890,453 46.9% Total Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and leases $ 12,804,659 $ 1,922,849 $ 14,727,508 100.0% Notes: Excludes retail space, broadcasting licenses and observatory operations. If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage). Excludes 52,508 rentable square feet of space attributable to building management use. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Includes approximately $6.4 million of annualized rent related to physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants for their broadcasting operations. Does not include license fees charged to broadcasting tenants. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of September 30, 2020 and expire on September 30, 2020. Represents license fees for the use of the Empire State Building mast and base rent for physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants. Page 13 Third Quarter 2020 20 Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (unaudited) Weighted Percent of Average Total Portfolio Percent of Remaining Occupied Rentable Portfolio 20 Largest Tenants Lease Lease Square Square Annualized Annualized Property Expiration (1) Term(2) Feet (3) Feet (4) Rent (5) Rent (6) 1. Global Brands Group ESB, 1333 Broadway Oct. 2023 - Oct. 2028 7.3 years 565,479 5.6% $ 32,057,061 5.9% 2. LinkedIn ESB Dec. 2036 16.3 years 312,947 3.1% 18,515,511 3.4% 3. Li & Fung 1359 Broadway, ESB Oct. 2021 - Oct. 2027 5.3 years 252,899 2.5% 12,785,387 2.3% 4. PVH Corp. 501 Seventh Avenue Oct. 2028 8.1 years 237,281 2.3% 11,890,257 2.2% 5. Sephora 112 West 34th Street Jan. 2029 8.3 years 11,334 0.1% 10,483,711 1.9% 6. Coty ESB Jan. 2030 9.3 years 156,187 1.5% 8,050,269 1.5% 7. Macy's 111 West 33rd Street May 2030 9.7 years 131,117 1.3% 7,902,959 1.4% 8. Signature Bank 1333 & 1400 Broadway Jul. 2030 - Apr. 2035 14.1 years 124,884 1.2% 7,626,586 1.4% 9. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ESB Dec. 2024 4.3 years 119,226 1.2% 7,548,953 1.4% 10. Urban Outfitters 1333 Broadway Sept. 2029 9.0 years 56,730 0.6% 7,452,359 1.4% 11. The Interpublic Group of Co's, Inc. 111 West 33rd St & 1400 B'Way Jul. 2024 - Feb. 2025 4.0 years 128,296 1.3% 7,335,059 1.3% 12. Footlocker 112 West 34th Street Sept. 2031 11.0 years 34,192 0.3% 6,927,262 1.3% 13. Duane Reade/Walgreen's ESB, 1350 B'Way, 250 West 57th Feb. 2021 - Sept. 2027 4.2 years 47,541 0.5% 6,734,755 1.2% 14. HNTB Corporation ESB Feb. 2029 8.4 years 105,143 1.0% 6,686,222 1.2% 15. Legg Mason First Stamford Place Sept. 2024 4.0 years 137,583 1.4% 6,409,614 1.2% 16. WDFG North America ESB Dec. 2025 5.3 years 5,300 0.1% 6,038,909 1.1% 17. Fragomen 1400 Broadway Feb. 2035 14.4 years 107,680 1.1% 5,990,238 1.1% 18. Shutterstock ESB Apr. 2029 8.6 years 104,386 1.0% 5,970,510 1.1% 19. ASCAP 250 West 57th Street Aug. 2034 13.9 years 87,943 0.9% 5,542,143 1.0% 20. The Michael J. Fox Foundation 111 West 33rd Street Nov. 2029 9.2 years 86,492 0.8% 5,453,341 1.0% Total 2,812,640 27.8% $ 187,401,106 34.3% Notes: Expiration dates are per lease and do not assume exercise of renewal or extension options. For tenants with more than two leases, the lease expiration is shown as a range. Represents the weighted average lease term, based on annualized rent. Based on leases signed and commenced as of September 30, 2020. Represents the percentage of rentable square feet of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes. Represents the percentage of annualized rent of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate. Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (based on annualized rent) Consumer Goods Finance, Insurance and Real Estate 19.1% 17.4% Other 4.7% Broadcast 1.0% Healthcare 1.8% Government Entity Non-profit 2.0% 4.4% Arts & Entertainment Media and Advertising Legal Services Technology 2.5% 5.0% 10.7% 4.5% Professional Services 9.7% Retail 17.2% Page 14 Third Quarter 2020 Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program and Leasing Opportunity (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital expenditures 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Tenant improvements - first generation $ 8,599 $ 4,562 $ 4,913 $ 22,479 $ 17,639 Tenant improvements - second generation 12,961 5,243 8,151 12,581 8,734 Leasing commissions - first generation - 1,272 4,001 578 574 Leasing commissions - second generation 730 2,048 3,347 13,244 2,651 Building improvements - first generation 5,672 358 8,379 14,457 10,988 Building improvements - second generation 5,494 8,075 3,846 6,556 4,931 Observatory capital project (1) 498 829 1,175 17,574 18,185 Development (2) 767 525 811 - - Total $ 34,721 $ 22,912 $ 34,623 $ 87,469 $ 63,702 Note: (1) Total Observatory capital project spent-to-date was $157.9 million as of September 30, 2020. (2) Primarily represents design and engineering costs. Tenant space redevelopment by square feet (3) (4) - Future redevelopment (Empire State Building) - 140,000 square feet - Future redevelopment (other Manhattan properties) - 320,000 square feet - Redevelopment completed - 7,510,000 square feet Inventory of vacant space (3) - Developed - 620,000 square feet, 91% - Undeveloped - 60,000 square feet, 9% Inventory of undeveloped space (3) - Vacant - 60,000 square feet, 13% - Expires in 2020 - 70,000 square feet, 15% - Expires in 2021 and thereafter - 330,000 square feet, 72% Developed 10,000 square feet in the third quarter 2020 and 90,000 square feet as of September 30, 2020 YTD. Leasing Opportunity - Inventory of Current Vacant Space as of September 30, 2020 (in square feet) Total Portfolio vacant space 1,433,000 Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC"): Manhattan Office Properties SLNC 303,000 Greater New York Office Properties SLNC 56,000 Retail Properties SLNC 28,000 Redeveloped Manhattan Office space 562,000 Greater New York Office Properties space 312,000 Retail Properties space 47,000 Undeveloped Manhattan Office space 41,000 Space held off market 38,000 Other 46,000 Total 1,433,000 Notes: These estimates are based on the Company's current budgets and are subject to change. Redevelopment program is for the Manhattan office assets only. Square footage based on market measurement. Developed space includes space that has been demolished and completed asbestos abatement and available for lease up or ready to be prebuilt. Permanent building use spaces, amenity spaces and broadcasting spaces are excluded. Page 15 Third Quarter 2020 Observatory Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Observatory NOI to Date 2020 2020 2020 (1) 2019 2019 Observatory revenue (2) $ 61,779 $ 4,419 (7) $ 86 $ 19,544 $ 37,730 $ 37,575 Observatory expenses 26,830 5,931 4,002 8,154 8,743 9,089 NOI 34,949 (1,512) (3,916) 11,390 28,987 28,486 Intercompany rent expense (3) 37,071 (2,233) 4,053 11,536 23,715 23,242 NOI after intercompany rent $ (2,122) $ 721 $ (7,969) $ (146) $ 5,272 $ 5,244 Observatory Metrics Number of visitors (4) 30,000 - 422,000 894,000 1,042,000 Change in visitors year over year (97.1%) N/A (29.8%) (5.5%) (10.7%) Number of bad weather days during open days ("BWD") (5) N/A N/A 15 22 12 Days closed due to COVID-19 19 91 15 - - 102nd floor revenue (6) $ 129 $ - $ 1,808 $ 3,375 $ - Notes: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Observatory was closed on March 16, 2020. The Observatory reopened on July 20, 2020. Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, the fixed license fee was $1,180, $0, $1,314, $1,453 and $1,453, respectively. The observatory pays a market-based rent payment comprised of fixed and percentage rent to the Empire State Building. Intercompany rent is eliminated upon consolidation. Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge. The Company defines a bad weather day as one in which the top of the Empire State Building is obscured from view for more than 50% of the day. Reflects revenues derived from the 102nd floor observatory which are included in total observatory revenues above. Observatory revenue for the third quarter 2020 includes $2.0 million of deferred revenue recognized this quarter related to unused tickets and earned income from our tour and travel partners. Annual Observatory Revenues 2015 to 2019 $135,000 $130,000 $131,227 $128,769 $125,000 $127,118 $124,814 $120,000 $115,000 $110,000$112,172 $105,000 $100,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) Note: (1) The 102nd floor observatory was closed for approximately nine months in 2019 for renovations. Page 16 Third Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Assets 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land $ 201,196 $ 201,196 $ 201,196 $ 201,196 $ 201,196 Development costs 7,938 9,325 8,800 7,989 7,989 Building and improvements 2,925,532 2,914,528 2,913,312 2,900,248 2,830,353 3,134,666 3,125,049 3,123,308 3,109,433 3,039,538 Less: accumulated depreciation (927,517) (911,546) (886,822) (862,534) (829,495) Commercial real estate properties, net 2,207,149 2,213,503 2,236,486 2,246,899 2,210,043 Cash and cash equivalents 373,088 872,970 1,008,983 233,946 293,710 Restricted cash 54,865 58,878 36,881 37,651 36,609 Tenant and other receivables, net 25,853 29,800 22,549 25,423 29,287 Deferred rent receivables, net 223,886 226,444 229,154 220,960 214,685 Prepaid expenses and other assets 50,773 68,109 40,583 65,453 41,927 Deferred costs, net 207,774 211,356 218,578 228,150 223,698 Acquired below-market ground leases, net 346,693 348,651 350,609 352,566 354,524 Right of use assets 29,154 29,205 29,256 29,307 29,355 Goodwill 491,479 491,479 491,479 491,479 491,479 Total assets $ 4,010,714 $ 4,550,395 $ 4,664,558 $ 3,931,834 $ 3,925,317 Liabilities and Equity Mortgage notes payable, net $ 603,178 $ 603,974 $ 604,763 $ 605,542 $ 606,313 Senior unsecured notes, net 973,106 973,053 973,002 798,392 798,347 Unsecured term loan facility, net 387,309 387,059 386,568 264,640 264,517 Unsecured revolving credit facility, net - 546,778 546,436 - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 111,918 104,992 142,315 143,786 143,201 Acquired below-market leases, net 33,405 35,170 37,623 39,679 42,655 Ground lease liabilities 29,154 29,205 29,256 29,307 29,355 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 77,572 62,996 64,176 72,015 68,742 Tenants' security deposits 51,257 51,130 30,543 30,560 31,841 Total liabilities 2,266,899 2,794,357 2,814,682 1,983,921 1,984,971 Total equity 1,743,815 1,756,038 1,849,876 1,947,913 1,940,346 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,010,714 $ 4,550,395 $ 4,664,558 $ 3,931,834 $ 3,925,317 Page 17 Third Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Revenues Rental revenue (1) $ 139,909 $ 137,999 $ 148,113 $ 151,701 $ 150,225 Observatory revenue 4,419 86 19,544 37,730 37,575 Lease termination fees 331 1,033 211 1,240 2,361 Third party management and other fees 283 301 346 299 304 Other revenue and fees 1,633 1,611 2,010 3,963 2,408 Total revenues 146,575 141,030 170,224 194,933 192,873 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 33,836 29,750 41,468 43,901 47,894 Ground rent expenses 2,331 2,332 2,331 2,332 2,331 General and administrative expenses 14,517 18,149 15,951 16,618 14,421 Observatory expenses 5,931 4,002 8,154 8,743 9,089 Real estate taxes 31,196 29,579 29,254 29,818 29,599 Impairment charges 2,103 (3) 4,101 (2) - - - Depreciation and amortization 44,733 52,783 46,093 46,409 44,260 Total operating expenses 134,647 140,696 143,251 147,821 147,594 Total operating income 11,928 334 26,973 47,112 45,279 Other income (expense) Interest income 366 1,526 637 1,352 2,269 Interest expense (23,360) (23,928) (19,618) (18,534) (19,426) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (86) - - Initial public offering litigation expense (1,165) (4) - - - - Income (loss) before income taxes (12,231) (22,068) 7,906 29,930 28,122 Income tax (expense) benefit (38) 2,450 382 (1,210) (1,338) Net income (loss) (12,269) (19,618) 8,288 28,720 26,784 Perpetual preferred unit distributions (1,050) (1,047) (1,050) (1,041) (234) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 5,115 7,872 (2,743) (10,880) (10,668) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (8,204) $ (12,793) $ 4,495 $ 16,799 $ 15,882 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 173,048 175,433 181,741 180,166 178,352 Diluted 280,940 283,384 292,645 296,852 298,151 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.05) $ (0.07) $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Dividends per share $ - $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 Notes: (1) The following table reflects the components of rental revenue. Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Rental Revenue 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Base rent $ 123,821 $ 122,374 $ 130,577 $ 130,234 $ 129,098 Billed tenant expense reimbursement 16,088 15,625 17,536 21,467 21,127 Total rental revenue $ 139,909 $ 137,999 $ 148,113 $ 151,701 $ 150,225 The Company believes the preceding table of the components of rental revenue is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance. Reflects a non-cashwrite-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a combined heat and power generation project for the Empire State Building that has been rendered economically unfeasible due to New York City's new Local Law 97. Reflects a non-cashwrite-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a development project that is unlikely to continue. Represents an accrued expense which reflects an estimated liability associated with the IPO-related litigation. Page 18 Third Quarter 2020 Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Modified Funds From Operations ("Modified FFO"), Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), Core Funds Available for Distribution ("Core FAD") and EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Modified FFO Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, and Core FFO 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net Income (loss) $ (12,269) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 Preferred unit distributions (1,050) (1,047) (1,050) (1,041) (234) Real estate depreciation and amortization 43,029 51,096 44,430 45,298 43,303 Impairment charges, net of reimbursement 1,259 4,101 - - - FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests 30,969 34,532 51,668 72,977 69,853 Amortization of below-market ground lease 1,957 1,958 1,958 1,958 1,957 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests 32,926 36,490 53,626 74,935 71,810 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 86 - - Severance expenses 805 3,008 - - - IPO litigation expense 1,165 - - - - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests $ 34,896 $ 39,498 $ 53,712 $ 74,935 $ 71,810 Total weighted average shares and Operating Partnership Units Basic 280,940 283,384 292,645 296,852 298,151 Diluted 280,940 283,384 292,645 296,852 298,151 FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and non-controlled interests per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Reconciliation of Core FFO to Core FAD Core FFO $ 34,896 $ 39,498 $ 53,712 $ 74,935 $ 71,810 Add: Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,041 1,049 894 873 923 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 1,704 1,686 1,664 1,110 958 Amortization of non-cash compensation expense 5,504 8,778 5,892 5,465 4,049 Amortization of debt discount - - - - 311 Amortization of loss on interest rate derivative 1,529 938 447 385 385 Deduct: Straight-line rental revenues (395) 2,710 (8,193) (6,276) (5,174) Above/below-market rent revenue amortization (679) (1,366) (908) (1,530) (1,682) Corporate capital expenditures (332) (141) (426) (678) (614) Tenant improvements - second generation (12,961) (5,243) (8,151) (12,581) (8,734) Building improvements - second generation (5,494) (8,075) (3,846) (6,556) (4,931) Leasing commissions - second generation (730) (2,048) (3,347) (13,244) (2,651) Core FAD $ 24,083 $ 37,786 $ 37,738 $ 41,903 $ 54,650 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (12,269) $ (19,618) $ 8,288 $ 28,720 $ 26,784 Interest expense 23,360 23,928 19,618 18,534 19,426 Income tax expense (benefit) 38 (2,450) (382) 1,210 1,338 Depreciation and amortization 44,733 52,783 46,093 46,409 44,260 EBITDA 55,862 54,643 73,617 94,873 91,808 Impairment charges, net of reimbursement 1,259 4,101 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,121 $ 58,744 $ 73,617 $ 94,873 $ 91,808 Page 19 Third Quarter 2020 Debt Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Weighted Average Weighted Average Interest Maturity Interest Maturity Debt Summary Balance Rate (Years) Balance Rate (Years) Fixed rate mortgage debt $ 607,882 4.10% 8.3 $ 608,871 4.10% 8.5 Senior unsecured notes 975,000 4.10% 9.4 975,000 4.10% 9.7 Unsecured term loan facilities (1) 265,000 3.40% 4.8 265,000 3.40% 5.1 Total fixed rate debt 1,847,882 4.02% 8.4 1,848,871 4.02% 8.6 Unsecured term loan facilities 125,000 1.65% 6.3 125,000 1.66% 6.5 Unsecured revolving credit facilities - - 0.9 550,000 1.26% 1.2 Total variable rate debt (2) 125,000 1.65% 1.9 675,000 1.34% 2.2 Total debt 1,972,882 4.00% 8.3 2,523,871 3.41% 6.9 Deferred financing costs, net (9,289) (13,007) Total $ 1,963,593 $ 2,510,864 Note: (1) LIBOR is fixed at 2.1485% for $265 million under variable to fixed interest rate swap agreements. Outstanding at September 30, Letters Available Available Capacity Facility 2020 of Credit Capacity Unsecured revolving credit facility (1) $ 1,100,000 $ - $ - $ 1,100,000 Current In Covenant Summary Required Quarter Compliance Maximum Total Leverage(2) < 60% 33.2% Yes Maximum Secured Debt < 40% 10.2% Yes Minimum Fixed Charge Coverage > 1.50x 2.8x Yes Minimum Unencumbered Interest Coverage > 1.75x 5.2x Yes Maximum Unsecured Leverage < 60% 28.2% Yes