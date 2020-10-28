Log in
Empire State Realty Trust : 3Q20 Earnings Supplement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST

Supplemental Operating

and Financial Data

September 30, 2020

Third Quarter 2020

Table of Contents

Page

Summary

Company Profile………………………………………………………………………………….……………………………………

3

Financial Highlights………………..……………………………………………………………………………….……………………

4

Selected Property Data

Property Summary Net Operating Income………………………………………………………………………..…………………

5

Net Operating Income and Initial Free Rent Burn-Off………………………………………………………………………..……

6

Leasing Activity………………………………………..…………………………………………………………………………………

7

Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary…………………………………………………………………………………………

9

Property Detail…………………………………….……………………………………………………………..………………………

10

Tenant Lease Expirations………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………

11

Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry…………………………………………………………………

14

Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program………………………………………………………………………..………

15

Observatory Summary…………………………………………………………..……………………………………………………

16

Financial information

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………..………………………………

17

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations……………………………………………..…………………………………

18

Core FFO, Modified FFO, FFO, FAD and EBITDA……………………………………………………………………………….…

19

Consolidated Debt Analysis

Debt Summary……………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………

20

Debt Detail……………………………………………………………………………...…………………………………………

21

Debt Maturities………………………………………………………………….………………………………………………

22

Ground Leases…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22

Supplemental Definitions………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……

23

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "contemplates," "aims," "continues," "would" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including (a) the effectiveness or lack of effectiveness of governmental relief in providing assistance to businesses that have suffered significant declines in revenues as a result of mandatory business shut-downs,"shelter-in-place" or "stay-at-home" orders and social distancing practices, as well as individuals adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) the duration of any such orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing and the speed and extent to which revenues of the Company's tenants, particularly retail, and the Observatory recover following the lifting of any such orders or recommendations, (c) the potential impact of any such events on the obligations of the Company's tenants to make rent and other payments or honor other commitments, including such tenants' ability to pay rent following the termination of temporary governmental assistance and benefits programs, (d) government moratoriums and/or limits (including temporary closure of certain court systems) which directly or indirectly abridge the enforcement of lease obligations and related guarantees, (e) the potential impact on the Company's human capital management, including restrained productivity associated with work-from-home and risks associated with employees returning to the office, (f) international and national disruption of travel and tourism with a resulting decline in Observatory visitors, and (g) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of, or lack of access to, the capital markets, and general volatility adversely impacting the market price of the Company's Class A common stock and publicly-traded partnership units of the Operating Partnership; (ii) resolution of legal proceedings involving the Company; (iii) reduced demand for office or retail space, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) changes in our business strategy; (v) changes in technology and market competition that affect utilization of our office, retail, broadcast or other facilities; (vi) changes in domestic or international tourism, including due to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and/or currency exchange rates, which may cause a decline in Observatory visitors; (vii) defaults on, early terminations of, or non-renewal of, leases by tenants; (viii) increases in the Company's borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (x) termination or expiration of our ground leases; (xi) changes in our ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due and potential limitations on our ability to borrow additional funds in compliance with drawdown conditions and financial covenants; (xii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (xiii) our failure to redevelop and reposition properties, or to execute any newly planned capital project successfully or on the anticipated timeline or at the anticipated costs; (xiv) difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; (xv) risks related to our development projects (including our Metro Tower development site) and capital projects, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; (xvi) impact of changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; (xvii) our failure to qualify as a REIT; and (xviii) environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions, rising sea levels and natural disasters.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact the Company's future results, performance or transactions, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Page 2

Third Quarter 2020

COMPANY PROFILE

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., or the Company, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Anthony E. Malkin

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Leslie D. Biddle

Director, Chair of the Compensation Committee

Thomas J. DeRosa

Director

Steven J. Gilbert

Director, Lead Independent Director

S. Michael Giliberto

Director, Chair of Audit Committee and Finance Committee

Patricia S. Han

Director

R. Paige Hood

Director

James D. Robinson IV

Director, Chair of Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Anthony E. Malkin

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Christina Chiu

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thomas P. Durels

Executive Vice President, Real Estate

Thomas N. Keltner, Jr.

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

COMPANY INFORMATION

Corporate Headquarters

Investor Relations

New York Stock Exchange

111 West 33rd Street, 12th Floor

Greg Faje

Trading Symbol: ESRT

New York, NY 10120

IR@empirestaterealtytrust.com

www.empirestaterealtytrust.com

(212) 687-8700

RESEARCH COVERAGE

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James Feldman

(646) 855-5808

james.feldman@baml.com

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

John Kim

(212) 885-4115

jp.kim@bmo.com

BTIG

Thomas Catherwood

(212) 738-6140

tcatherwood@btig.com

Citi

Michael Bilerman

(212) 816-1383

michael.bilerman@citi.com

Emmanuel Korchman

(212) 816-1382

emmanuel.korchman@citi.com

Evercore ISI

Steve Sakwa

(212) 446-9462

steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

Green Street Advisors

Daniel Ismail

(949) 640-8780

dismail@greenstreetadvisors.com

Goldman Sachs

Richard Skidmore

(801) 741-5459

richard.skidmore@gs.com

KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jordan Sadler

(917) 368-2280

jsadler@key.com

Craig Mailman

(917) 368-2316

cmailman@key.com

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Blaine Heck

(443) 263-6529

blaine.heck@wellsfargo.com

Page 3

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (unaudited and dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Selected Items:

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Revenue

$

146,575

$

141,030

$

170,224

$

194,933

$

192,873

Net income (loss)

$

(12,269)

$

(19,618)

$

8,288

$

28,720

$

26,784

Cash net operating income (1)

$

73,037

$

78,368

$

81,528

$

103,992

$

98,757

Core funds from operations ("Core FFO") (1)

$

34,896

$

39,498

$

53,712

$

74,935

$

71,810

Core funds available for distribution ("Core FAD") (1)

$

24,083

$

37,786

$

37,738

$

41,903

$

54,650

Core FFO per share - diluted

$

0.12

$

0.14

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.24

Diluted weighted average shares

280,940,000

283,384,000

292,645,000

296,852,000

298,151,000

Dividends declared and paid per share

$

-

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.105

Portfolio Statistics:

Number of properties

20

20

20

20

20

Total rentable square footage

10,136,793

10,132,492

10,135,413

10,138,057

10,134,495

Percent occupied (2)

85.9%

85.6%

88.7%

88.6%

89.4%

Percent leased (3)

89.7%

89.6%

91.1%

91.2%

91.7%

Observatory Metrics:

Number of visitors (4)

30,000

-

422,000

894,000

1,042,000

Change in visitors year over year

(97.1%)

N/A

(29.8%)

(5.5%)

(10.7%)

Observatory revenues (5)

$

4,419

$

86

$

19,544

$

37,730

$

37,575

Change in revenues year over year

(88.2%)

N/A

(5.0%)

9.2%

(6.6%)

Ratios:

Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6)

51.6%

54.3%

47.8%

28.2%

27.7%

Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization (6)

46.3%

43.7%

35.5%

25.2%

24.1%

Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to

Total Market Capitalization (6)

53.9%

56.2%

49.5%

29.7%

28.2%

Net Debt and Perpetual Preferred Units to

Total Market Capitalization (6)

48.9%

46.1%

37.6%

26.8%

24.5%

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (7)

6.9x

7.9x

7.3x

4.8x

4.6x

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (7)

5.6x

5.2x

4.4x

4.1x

3.8x

Interest Coverage Ratio

2.9x

2.6x

4.3x

5.0x

4.8x

Core FFO Payout Ratio (8)

0%

83%

61%

43%

45%

Core FAD Payout Ratio (9)

0%

86%

87%

76%

59%

Class A common stock price at quarter end

$

6.12

$

7.00

$

8.96

$

13.96

$

14.27

Average closing price

$

6.49

$

7.72

$

12.24

$

14.04

$

14.12

Dividends per share - annualized

$

-

$

0.42

$

0.42

$

0.42

$

0.42

Dividend yield (10)

0.0%

6.0%

4.7%

3.0%

2.9%

Series 2013 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding

($16.62 liquidation value)

1,560,360

1,560,360

1,560,360

1,560,360

1,560,360

Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units outstanding

($13.52 liquidation value)

4,664,038

4,664,038

4,664,038

4,610,383

-

Class A common stock

171,981,257

172,332,358

176,112,860

180,877,597

179,131,090

Class B common stock

1,010,832

1,014,221

1,015,149

1,016,799

1,018,463

Operating partnership units

115,383,860

117,475,995

120,548,216

117,757,653

124,107,019

Total common stock and operating partnership units

outstanding (11)

288,375,949

290,822,574

297,676,225

299,652,049

304,256,572

Notes:

  1. Represents non-GAAP financial measures. For a discussion on what these metrics represent and why the Company presents them, see page 23 and for a reconciliation of these metrics to net income, see pages 5 and 19.
  2. Based on leases signed and commenced as of end of period.
  3. Represents occupancy and includes signed leases not commenced.
  4. Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge.
  5. Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. See page 16.
  6. Market capitalization represents the sum of (i) Company's common stock per share price as of September 30, 2020 multiplied by the total outstanding number of shares of common stock and operating partnership units as of September 30, 2020; (ii) the number of Series 2014 perpetual preferred units at September 30, 2020 multiplied by $16.62, (iii) the number of Series 2019 perpetual preferred units at September 30, 2020 multiplied by $13.52, and (iv) our outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020.
  7. Calculated based on trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.
  8. Represents the amount of Core FFO paid out in distributions.
  9. Represents the amount of Core FAD paid out in distributions.
  10. Based on the closing price per share of Class A common stock on September 30, 2020.
  11. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has had conversions from operating partnership units and Class B common shares to Class A common shares totaling 59.0 million shares or approximately $361 million at a closing share price of $6.12. This represents a 72% increase in the number of Class A shares since the IPO.

Page 4

Third Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") by Quarter (unaudited and dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Same Store Total Portfolio

Revenues

$

140,698

$

139,610

$

150,123

$

155,664

$

152,633

Operating expenses

(67,363)

(61,661)

(73,053)

(76,051)

(79,824)

Same store property NOI

73,335

77,949

77,070

79,613

72,809

Straight-line rent

(395)

2,710

(8,193)

(6,276)

(5,174)

Above/below-market rent revenue amortization

(679)

(1,366)

(908)

(1,530)

(1,682)

Below-market ground lease amortization

1,957

1,958

1,958

1,958

1,957

Total same store property cash NOI -

excluding lease termination fees

$

74,218

$

81,251

$

69,927

$

73,765

$

67,910

Percent increase over prior year

9.3%

18.0%

4.8%

6.9%

2.0%

Property cash NOI

$

74,218

$

81,251

$

69,927

$

73,765

$

67,910

Observatory cash NOI

(1,512)

(3,916)

11,390

28,987

28,486

Lease termination fees

331

1,033

211

1,240

2,361

Total portfolio same store cash NOI

$

73,037

$

78,368

$

81,528

$

103,992

$

98,757

Same Store Manhattan Office Portfolio (1)

Revenues

$

121,348

$

119,445

$

128,909

$

132,672

$

130,214

Operating expenses

(57,642)

(52,619)

(62,670)

(65,509)

(68,516)

Same store property NOI

63,706

66,826

66,239

67,163

61,698

Straight-line rent

(380)

1,774

(8,338)

(6,705)

(5,319)

Above/below-market rent revenue amortization

(679)

(1,366)

(908)

(1,530)

(1,682)

Below-market ground lease amortization

1,957

1,958

1,958

1,958

1,957

Total same store property cash NOI -

excluding lease termination fees

64,604

69,192

58,951

60,886

56,654

Lease termination fees

282

863

159

995

835

Total same store property cash NOI

$

64,886

$

70,055

$

59,110

$

61,881

$

57,489

Same Store Greater New York

Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio

Revenues

$

15,930

$

16,529

$

16,915

$

18,771

$

18,137

Operating expenses

(7,870)

(7,230)

(8,479)

(8,663)

(9,373)

Same store property NOI

8,060

9,299

8,436

10,108

8,764

Straight-line rent

23

331

12

285

(42)

Above/below-market rent revenue amortization

-

-

-

-

-

Below-market ground lease amortization

-

-

-

-

-

Total same store property cash NOI -

excluding lease termination fees

8,083

9,630

8,448

10,393

8,722

Lease termination fees

49

170

52

245

710

Total same store property cash NOI

$

8,132

$

9,800

$

8,500

$

10,638

$

9,432

Same Store Standalone Retail Portfolio

Revenues

$

3,420

$

3,636

$

4,299

$

4,221

$

4,282

Operating expenses

(1,851)

(1,812)

(1,904)

(1,879)

(1,935)

Same store property NOI

1,569

1,824

2,395

2,342

2,347

Straight-line rent

(38)

605

133

144

187

Above/below-market rent revenue amortization

-

-

-

-

-

Below-market ground lease amortization

-

-

-

-

-

Total same store property cash NOI -

excluding lease termination fees

1,531

2,429

2,528

2,486

2,534

Lease termination fees

-

-

-

-

816

Total same store property cash NOI

$

1,531

$

2,429

$

2,528

$

2,486

$

3,350

Note:

  1. Includes 506,452 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties.

Page 5

Third Quarter 2020 Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Initial Free Rent Burn-Offand Signed Leases Not Commenced (unaudited and dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Cash NOI

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(12,269)

$

(19,618)

$

8,288

$

28,720

$

26,784

Add:

General and administrative expenses

14,517

18,149

15,951

16,618

14,421

Depreciation and amortization

44,733

52,783

46,093

46,409

44,260

Interest expense

23,360

23,928

19,704

18,534

19,426

Income tax expense (benefit)

38

(2,450)

(382)

1,210

1,338

Impairment charges

1,259

4,101

-

-

-

IPO litigation expense

1,165

-

-

-

-

Less:

Third-party management and other fees

(283)

(301)

(346)

(299)

(304)

Interest income

(366)

(1,526)

(637)

(1,352)

(2,269)

Net operating income

72,154

75,066

88,671

109,840

103,656

Straight-line rent

(395)

2,710

(8,193)

(6,276)

(5,174)

Above/below-market rent revenue amortization

(679)

(1,366)

(908)

(1,530)

(1,682)

Below-market ground lease amortization

1,957

1,958

1,958

1,958

1,957

Total cash NOI - including Observatory and lease termination income

73,037

78,368

81,528

103,992

98,757

Less: Observatory NOI

1,512

3,916

(11,390)

(28,987)

(28,486)

Less: Lease termination income

(331)

(1,033)

(211)

(1,240)

(2,361)

Total property cash NOI - excluding Observatory and lease termination

income

$

74,218

$

81,251

$

69,927

$

73,765

$

67,910

Burn-off of Free Rent and Signed Leases Not Commenced

Incremental

Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years

Annual

Total Portfolio

Revenue

2020

2021

2022

2023

Commenced leases in free rent period

$

7,351

$

406

$

5,955

$

7,351

$

7,351

Signed leases not commenced

28,590

132

5,645

20,912

25,382

Total

$

35,941

$

538

$

11,600

$

28,263

$

32,733

Commenced leases in free rent period

Incremental

Square

Cash

Annual

Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years

Feet

Rent Date

Revenue

2020

2021

2022

2023

Fourth quarter 2020 - 12 leases

78,302

Oct. 2020 -

$

2,921

$

406

(1)

$

2,921

$

2,921

$

2,921

Dec. 2020

First quarter 2021 - 8 leases

58,626

Jan. 2021 -

1,928

-

1,736

1,928

1,928

Mar. 2021

Second quarter 2021 - 4 leases

41,495

Apr. 2021 -

2,502

-

1,298

2,502

2,502

June 2021

$

7,351

$

406

$

5,955

$

7,351

$

7,351

Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC")

Expected Base Rent

Incremental

Square

Commencement

Annual

Base Cash Rent Contributing to Cash NOI in the Following Years

Tenant

Feet

GAAP

Cash

Revenue (2)

2020

2021

2022

2023

Winged Keel Group, Inc.

12,724

Jan. 2021

Mar. 2022

$

920

$

-

$

-

$

761

$

920

Uber Technologies, Inc.

32,927

Jan. 2021

May 2021

2,300

-

1,530

2,300

2,300

Concord Music Group, Inc.

46,329

Jan. 2021

Nov. 2021

2,870

-

396

2,870

2,870

Sanne Group U.S. LLC

20,865

Jul. 2021

Jul. 2021

1,380

-

670

1,380

1,380

Berkley Insurance Company

63,173

Sept. 2021

Apr. 2023

2,870

-

-

-

2,143

Starbucks Corporation

22,916

Feb. 2022

Feb. 2022

900

-

-

820

900

LinkedIn Corporation:

LinkedIn Corporation

52,939

May 2021

Jan. 2022

3,870

-

216

3,870

3,870

LinkedIn Corporation

52,666

Nov. 2021

Nov. 2021

3,840

-

630

3,840

3,840

LinkedIn Corporation

52,574

Jul. 2022

Jul. 2022

3,840

-

-

1,908

3,840

LinkedIn Corporation

30,283

Dec. 2022

Oct. 2023

670

-

-

-

165

Target

32,579

June 2024

Oct. 2024

1,970

-

-

-

-

Other SLNC

39,423

Oct. 2020 -

Oct. 2020-

3,160

132

2,203

3,163

3,154

May 2021

Oct. 2021

Total

459,398

$

28,590

$

132

$

5,645

$

20,912

$

25,382

Notes:

  1. As an example, the 2020 amount represents cash revenue contributing from the cash rent commencement date of October 2020 through December 2020. The full annual amount is realized in 2021.
  2. Reflects new annual rent less annual rent from existing tenant in the space.

Page 6

Third Quarter 2020 Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Total Portfolio

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Total leases executed

18

19

35

47

25

Weighted average lease term

8.1 years

6.1 years

6.8 years

8.6 years

10.7 years

Average free rent period

5.9 months

4.4 months

4.1 months

5.3 months

6.9 months

Office

Total square footage executed

242,323

99,229

117,481

313,027

374,256

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

50.98

$

52.82

$

57.29

$

59.74

$

62.83

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

53.74

$

51.40

$

52.43

$

54.02

$

51.10

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

(5.1%)

2.8%

9.3%

10.6%

23.0%

Retail

Total square footage executed

5,126

14,202

31,662

32,579

14,430

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

53.68

$

145.58

$

101.03

$

122.78

$

141.68

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

55.15

$

158.58

$

108.81

$

60.79

$

104.66

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

(2.7%)

(8.2%)

(7.1%)

102.0%

35.4%

Total Portfolio

Total square footage executed

247,449

113,431

149,143

345,606

388,686

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

51.04

$

64.43

$

66.58

$

65.68

$

65.76

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

53.77

$

64.82

$

64.40

$

54.66

$

53.09

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

(5.1%)

-0.6%

3.4%

20.2%

23.9%

Leasing commission costs per square foot

$

7.31

$

13.52

$

20.19

$

19.84

$

23.75

Tenant improvement costs per square foot

41.78

21.68

100.79

55.65

65.59

Total LC and TI per square foot (2)

$

49.09

$

35.20

$

120.98

$

75.49

$

89.34

Occupancy

85.9%

85.6%

88.7%

88.6%

89.4%

Manhattan Office Portfolio (1)

Total leases executed

9

13

26

36

18

Office - New Leases

Total square footage executed

130,783

24,859

63,153

170,247

266,769

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

51.93

$

66.94

$

62.78

$

64.82

$

71.36

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

48.56

$

61.55

$

52.56

$

52.12

$

53.83

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

6.9%

8.7%

19.4%

24.4%

32.6%

Office - Renewal Leases

Total square footage executed

6,049

27,123

30,712

54,345

18,826

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

50.48

$

58.35

$

60.20

$

66.62

$

53.83

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

60.61

$

58.39

$

60.02

$

66.27

$

53.64

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

(16.7%)

(0.1%)

0.3%

0.5%

0.4%

Retail - New and Renewal Leases

Total square footage executed

5,126

10,702

26,432

-

14,430

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

53.68

$

149.50

$

76.73

$

-

$

141.68

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

55.15

$

150.16

$

103.75

$

-

$

104.66

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

(2.7%)

(0.4%)

(26.0%)

0.0%

35.4%

Total Manhattan Office Portfolio

Total square footage executed

141,958

62,684

120,297

224,592

300,025

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

51.93

$

77.32

$

65.19

$

65.26

$

73.64

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

49.31

$

75.31

$

65.71

$

55.54

$

56.26

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

5.3%

2.7%

-0.8%

17.5%

30.9%

Leasing commission costs per square foot

$

3.80

$

19.84

$

20.57

$

19.81

$

28.93

Tenant improvement costs per square foot

17.36

39.23

107.77

70.39

78.31

Total LC and TI per square foot (2)

$

21.16

$

59.07

$

128.34

$

90.20

$

107.24

Occupancy

86.9%

86.8%

89.8%

89.7%

89.6%

Page 7

Third Quarter 2020

Property Summary - Leasing Activity by Quarter - (Continued)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio

Total leases executed

9

5

7

10

7

Total square footage executed

105,491

47,247

23,616

88,435

88,661

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

49.84

$

42.21

$

38.85

$

45.73

$

39.08

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

59.77

$

42.04

$

42.23

$

50.15

$

42.36

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

(16.6%)

0.4%

(8.0%)

(8.8%)

(7.7%)

Leasing commission costs per square foot

$

12.02

$

5.78

$

7.34

$

8.00

$

6.22

Tenant improvement costs per square foot

74.65

-

51.56

26.02

22.53

Total LC and TI per square foot (2)

$

86.67

$

5.78

$

58.90

$

34.02

$

28.75

Occupancy

80.1%

79.1%

83.0%

83.0%

88.0%

Standalone Retail Portfolio

Total leases executed

-

1

2

1

-

Total square footage executed

-

3,500

5,230

32,579

-

Average cash rent psf - leases executed

$

-

$

133.59

$

223.86

$

122.78

$

-

Previously escalated cash rents psf

$

-

$

184.31

$

134.41

$

60.79

$

-

Percentage of new cash rent over previously escalated rents

0.0%

(27.5%)

66.5%

102.0%

0.0%

Leasing commission costs per square foot

$

-

$

4.71

$

69.53

$

52.21

$

-

Tenant improvement costs per square foot

-

-

162.60

34.47

-

Total LC and TI per square foot (2)

$

-

$

4.71

$

232.13

$

86.68

$

-

Occupancy

95.2%

95.2%

95.2%

93.7%

93.7%

Notes:

  1. Includes 506,453 rentable square feet of retail space in the Company's nine Manhattan office properties.
  2. Presents all tenant improvement and leasing commission costs as if they were incurred in the period in which the lease was signed, which may be different than the period in which they were actually paid.

Page 8

Third Quarter 2020

Total Portfolio Expirations and Vacates Summary

(unaudited and in square feet)

Actual

Forecast (1)

Forecast (1)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Full Year

Total Portfolio (2)

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total expirations

151,647

186,324

90,597

168,001

170,439

198,238

627,275

Less: broadcasting

(906)

(1,659)

-

(1,049)

-

-

(1,049)

Office and retail expirations

150,741

184,665

90,597

166,952

170,439

198,238

626,226

Renewal & relocations (3)

23,492

64,001

33,623

16,652

95,694

22,436

168,405

Short-term renewals (4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New leases (5)

7,823

9,030

5,309

-

-

11,254

16,563

Tenant vacates (6)

112,393

86,607

39,014

88,565

33,060

132,715

293,354

Intentional vacates (7)

7,033

18,272

-

5,926

-

-

5,926

Holdover (8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Unknown (9)

-

7,055

12,651

55,809

41,685

31,833

141,978

Total Portfolio expirations and vacates

150,741

184,965

90,597

166,952

170,439

198,238

626,226

Manhattan Office Portfolio

Total expirations

136,248

135,089

45,272

133,243

100,516

123,496

402,527

Less: broadcasting

(906)

(1,659)

-

(1,049)

-

-

(1,049)

Office expirations

135,342

133,430

45,272

132,194

100,516

123,496

401,478

Renewal & relocations (3)

13,235

49,335

5,441

10,765

57,986

2,484

76,676

Short-term renewals (4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New leases (5)

7,823

9,030

5,309

-

-

11,254

16,563

Tenant vacates (6)

107,251

64,001

24,576

88,565

23,274

86,278

222,693

Intentional vacates (7)

7,033

4,009

-

5,926

-

-

5,926

Holdover (8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Unknown (9)

-

7,055

9,946

26,938

19,256

23,480

79,620

Total expirations and vacates

135,342

133,430

45,272

132,194

100,516

123,496

401,478

Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office Portfolio

Office expirations

15,399

31,099

32,007

31,767

63,354

74,742

201,870

Renewal & relocations (3)

10,257

9,561

23,428

2,896

31,139

19,952

77,415

Short-term renewals (4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New leases (5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tenant vacates (6)

5,142

14,712

6,039

-

9,786

46,437

62,262

Intentional vacates (7)

-

6,826

-

-

-

-

-

Holdover (8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Unknown (9)

-

-

2,540

28,871

22,429

8,353

62,193

Total expirations and vacates

15,399

31,099

32,007

31,767

63,354

74,742

201,870

Retail Portfolio

Retail expirations

-

20,436

13,318

2,991

6,569

-

22,878

Renewal & relocations (3)

-

5,105

4,754

2,991

6,569

-

14,314

Short-term renewals (4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

New leases (5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tenant vacates (6)

-

7,894

8,399

-

-

-

8,399

Intentional vacates (7)

-

7,437

-

-

-

-

-

Holdover (8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Unknown (9)

-

-

165

-

-

-

165

Total expirations and vacates

-

20,436

13,318

2,991

6,569

-

22,878

Notes:

  1. These forecasts, which are subject to change, are based on management's expectations, including, among other things, discussions with and other information provided by tenants as well as management's analyses of past historical trends.
  2. Any lease on month to month or short-term will re-appear in "Actual" in each period until tenant has vacated or renewed, and thus it would be double counted if periods were cumulated. "Forecast" avoids double counting.
  3. For forecasted periods, "Renewals" assume tenants renew their existing leases in all or a portion of their current spaces, and "Relocations" assume tenants move within a building or within the Company's portfolio.
  4. Represents tenants which signed renewal leases for a term of less than six months and reappear in forecast periods in 2020.
  5. For forecasted periods, "New Leases" represents leases that have been signed with a new tenant, a subtenant who signed a direct lease or a tenant who expanded. The lease commencement dates are provided on page 6. There may be downtime between the lease expiration and the new lease commencement.
  6. For forecasted periods, "Tenant Vacates" assumes a tenant elects not to renew at the end of their existing lease or exercises an early termination option.
  7. For forecasted periods, "Intentional Vacates" assumes the Company decides not to renew tenant at the end of their existing lease due to anticipated future redevelopment or for other reasons. This also may include early lease terminations.
  8. Holdover represents a tenant that remains in its space, paying rent after the expiration of its lease, but is not anticipated to continue doing so on a monthly basis. These tenants may reappear in forecast periods in 2020.
  9. For forecasted periods, "Unknown" represents tenants' existing leases which do not fall into any of the above categories: Renewals & Relocations, New Leases, Tenant Vacates or Intentional Vacates and tenants' whose intention is unknown.

Page 9

Third Quarter 2020

Property Detail

(unaudited)

Annualized

Rentable

Percent

Annualized

Rent

Number of

per Occupied

Property Name

Location or Sub-Market

Square Feet (1)

Occupied (2)

Rent (3)

Square Foot (4)

Leases (5)

Manhattan Office Properties - Office

The Empire State Building (6)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

2,710,823

88.1%

$

146,550,142

$

61.37

160

One Grand Central Place

Grand Central

1,247,532

84.9%

63,054,451

59.57

173

1400 Broadway (8)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

916,834

89.7%

45,082,860

54.85

25

111 West 33rd Street (9)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

641,034

97.5%

38,724,599

61.99

23

250 West 57th Street

Columbus Circle - West Side

474,120

70.4%

21,193,319

63.54

34

501 Seventh Avenue

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

461,871

80.8%

18,646,773

49.95

24

1359 Broadway

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

455,910

94.1%

24,014,932

55.96

31

1350 Broadway (10)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

372,955

84.6%

19,058,090

60.42

53

1333 Broadway

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

295,530

81.9%

13,615,249

56.25

10

Manhattan Office Properties - Office

7,576,609

86.9%

389,940,413

59.20

533

Manhattan Office Properties - Retail

The Empire State Building (7)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

99,572

46.7%

11,232,321

241.33

11

One Grand Central Place

Grand Central

68,733

100.0%

8,660,502

126.00

14

1400 Broadway (8)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

20,176

77.2%

2,077,405

133.41

7

112 West 34th Street (9)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

90,132

100.0%

23,355,572

259.13

4

250 West 57th Street

Columbus Circle - West Side

67,927

100.0%

10,385,951

152.90

8

501 Seventh Avenue

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

33,632

87.3%

2,063,501

70.29

8

1359 Broadway

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

27,506

92.9%

1,927,950

75.41

5

1350 Broadway (10)

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

31,774

95.6%

7,255,064

238.74

5

1333 Broadway

Penn Station -Times Sq. South

67,001

100.0%

9,453,204

141.09

4

Manhattan Office Properties - Retail

506,453

87.1%

76,411,470

173.18

66

Sub-Total/Weighted Average

8,083,062

86.9%

466,351,883

66.36

599

Manhattan Office Properties - Office and Retail

Greater New York Metropolitan Area Office

Properties

First Stamford Place (11)

Stamford, CT

778,993

85.5%

29,387,289

44.10

43

Metro Center

Stamford, CT

286,606

71.1%

12,166,650

59.70

20

383 Main Avenue

Norwalk, CT

260,546

56.1%

4,325,618

29.60

22

500 Mamaroneck Avenue

Harrison, NY

287,157

85.1%

7,380,365

30.20

29

10 Bank Street

White Plains, NY

234,941

93.3%

7,994,851

36.47

33

Sub-Total/Weighted Average Greater New York

1,848,243

80.1%

61,254,773

41.39

147

Metropolitan Area Office Properties

Standalone Retail Properties

10 Union Square

Union Square

57,984

94.7%

6,671,112

121.51

11

1542 Third Avenue

Upper East Side

56,250

100.0%

4,191,658

74.52

4

1010 Third Avenue

Upper East Side

44,662

100.0%

3,634,510

81.38

2

77 West 55th Street

Midtown

25,388

100.0%

2,822,154

111.16

3

69-97 Main Street

Westport, CT

16,874

59.7%

1,116,593

110.83

3

103-107 Main Street

Westport, CT

4,330

100.0%

775,702

179.15

1

Sub-Total/Weighted Average Standalone

205,488

95.2%

19,211,729

98.22

24

Retail Properties

Portfolio Total

10,136,793

85.9%

$

546,818,385

$

62.83

770

Total/Weighted Average Office Properties

9,424,852

85.6%

$

451,195,186

$

55.93

680

Total/Weighted Average Retail Properties

711,941

89.4%

95,623,199

150.16

90

Portfolio Total

10,136,793

85.9%

$

546,818,385

$

62.83

770

Notes:

  1. Excludes (i) 194,929 square feet of space across the Company's portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory.
  2. Based on leases signed and commenced as of September 30, 2020.
  3. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
  4. Represents annualized rent under leases commenced as of September 30, 2020 divided by occupied square feet.
  5. Represents the number of leases at each property or on a portfolio basis. If a tenant has more than one lease, whether or not at the same property, but with different expirations, the number of leases is calculated equal to the number of leases with different expirations.
  6. Includes 38,912 rentable square feet of space leased by the Company's broadcasting tenants.
  7. Includes 5,300 rentable square feet of space leased by WDFG North America, a licensee of the Company's observatory.
  8. Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 43 years (expiring December 31, 2063).
  9. Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 57 years (expiring May 31, 2077).
  10. Denotes a ground leasehold interest in the property with a remaining term, including unilateral extension rights available to the Company, of approximately 30 years (expiring July 31, 2050).
  11. First Stamford Place consists of three buildings.

Page 10

Third Quarter 2020

Tenant Lease Expirations

(unaudited)

Percent of

Rentable

Portfolio

Annualized

Number

Square

Rentable

Percent of

Rent Per

of Leases

Feet

Square Feet

Annualized

Annualized

Rentable

Total Lease Expirations

Expiring (1)

Expiring (2)

Expiring

Rent (3)

Rent

Square Foot

Available

-

1,046,093

10.3%

$

-

0.0%

$

-

Signed leases not commenced

13

387,258

3.8%

-

0.0%

-

3Q

2020 (4)

19

109,755

1.1%

5,812,835

1.1%

52.96

4Q

2020

25

153,986

1.5%

8,785,928

1.6%

57.06

Total 2020

44

263,741

2.6%

14,598,763

2.7%

55.35

1Q

2021

28

90,597

0.9%

6,737,835

1.2%

74.37

2Q

2021

25

168,001

1.7%

9,128,562

1.7%

54.34

3Q

2021

28

170,439

1.7%

10,172,162

1.9%

59.68

4Q

2021

23

198,238

2.0%

10,022,026

1.8%

50.56

Total 2021

104

627,275

6.2%

36,060,585

6.6%

57.49

2022

109

568,108

5.6%

36,928,982

6.8%

65.00

2023

97

738,457

7.3%

45,626,160

8.3%

61.79

2024

83

804,074

7.9%

49,591,353

9.1%

61.68

2025

79

502,269

5.0%

36,681,375

6.7%

73.03

2026

56

734,397

7.2%

40,151,257

7.3%

54.67

2027

54

587,594

5.8%

35,558,870

6.5%

60.52

2028

33

1,053,272

10.4%

57,589,571

10.5%

54.68

2029

36

881,538

8.7%

62,637,217

11.5%

71.05

2030

31

699,744

6.9%

44,263,091

8.1%

63.26

Thereafter

45

1,242,973

12.3%

87,131,161

15.9%

70.10

Total

784

10,136,793

100.0%

$

546,818,385

100.0%

$

62.83

8,703,442

546,818,385

Manhattan Office Properties (5)

Available

-

686,905

9.1%

$

-

0.0%

$

-

Signed leases not commenced

9

303,011

4.0%

-

0.0%

-

3Q

2020 (4)

14

98,484

1.3%

5,217,303

1.3%

52.98

4Q

2020

19

113,722

1.5%

5,629,792

1.4%

49.50

Total 2020

33

212,206

2.8%

10,847,095

2.8%

51.12

1Q

2021

15

45,272

0.6%

2,621,869

0.7%

57.91

2Q

2021

20

133,243

1.8%

7,308,829

1.9%

54.85

3Q

2021

15

100,516

1.3%

6,416,128

1.6%

63.83

4Q

2021

15

123,496

1.6%

6,835,170

1.8%

55.35

Total 2021

65

402,527

5.3%

23,181,996

5.9%

57.59

2022

80

384,046

5.1%

22,985,349

5.9%

59.85

2023

73

534,502

7.1%

32,131,609

8.2%

60.12

2024

61

573,569

7.6%

34,475,124

8.8%

60.11

2025

48

311,075

4.1%

19,715,160

5.1%

63.38

2026

38

529,247

7.0%

30,461,096

7.8%

57.56

2027

40

447,844

5.9%

25,978,450

6.7%

58.01

2028

20

944,700

12.5%

52,880,678

13.6%

55.98

2029

23

629,621

8.3%

37,157,974

9.5%

59.02

2030

20

594,932

7.9%

35,034,690

9.0%

58.89

Thereafter

32

1,022,424

13.3%

65,091,192

16.7%

63.66

Total Manhattan office properties

542

7,576,609

100.0%

$

389,940,413

100.0%

$

59.20

Notes:

  1. If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage).
  2. Excludes (i) 194,929 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory.
  3. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
  4. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of September 30, 2020 and expire on September 30, 2020.
  5. Excludes (i) retail space in the Company's Manhattan office properties and (ii) the Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and observatory operations.

Page 11

Third Quarter 2020

Tenant Lease Expirations

(unaudited)

Percent of

Rentable

Portfolio

Annualized

Greater New York Metropolitan

Number

Square

Rentable

Percent of

Rent Per

of Leases

Feet

Square Feet

Annualized

Annualized

Rentable

Area Office Properties

Expiring (1)

Expiring (2)

Expiring

Rent (3)

Rent

Square Foot

Available

-

312,172

16.9%

$

-

0.0%

$

-

Signed leases not commenced

1

56,146

3.0%

-

0.0%

-

3Q

2020 (4)

2

400

0.0%

7,577

0.0%

18.94

4Q

2020

4

30,699

1.7%

1,300,564

2.1%

42.37

Total 2020

6

31,099

1.7%

1,308,141

2.1%

42.06

1Q

2021

9

32,007

1.7%

1,503,529

2.5%

46.98

2Q

2021

3

31,767

1.7%

1,534,092

2.5%

48.29

3Q

2021

10

63,354

3.4%

2,735,628

4.5%

43.18

4Q

2021

8

74,742

4.0%

3,186,856

5.2%

42.64

Total 2021

30

201,870

10.9%

8,960,105

14.6%

44.39

2022

21

130,440

7.1%

4,920,036

8.0%

37.72

2023

15

157,652

8.5%

7,378,366

12.0%

46.80

2024

12

205,193

11.1%

9,275,002

15.1%

45.20

2025

24

158,765

8.6%

5,587,927

9.1%

35.20

2026

11

136,739

7.4%

5,488,274

9.0%

470.14

2027

9

83,484

4.5%

3,140,808

5.1%

37.62

2028

9

100,585

5.4%

3,473,880

5.7%

34.54

2029

6

148,939

8.1%

6,133,935

10.0%

41.18

2030

4

36,576

2.0%

1,806,175

2.9%

49.36

Thereafter

1

88,583

4.8%

3,782,124

6.4%

42.70

Total greater New York metropolitan area office

properties

149

1,848,243

100.0%

$

61,254,773

100.0%

$

41.39

Retail Properties

Available

-

47,016

6.6%

$

-

0.0%

$

-

Signed leases not commenced

3

28,101

3.9%

-

0.0%

-

3Q

2020 (4)

3

10,871

1.5%

587,955

0.6%

54.08

4Q

2020

2

9,565

1.3%

1,855,572

1.9%

194.00

Total 2020

5

20,436

2.9%

2,443,527

2.6%

119.57

1Q

2021

4

13,318

1.9%

2,612,437

2.7%

196.16

2Q

2021

2

2,991

0.4%

285,641

0.3%

95.50

3Q

2021

3

6,569

0.9%

1,020,406

1.1%

155.34

4Q

2021

-

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

-

Total 2021

9

22,878

3.2%

3,918,484

4.1%

171.28

2022

8

53,622

7.5%

9,023,597

9.4%

168.28

2023

9

46,303

6.5%

6,116,185

6.4%

132.09

2024

10

25,312

3.6%

5,841,227

6.1%

230.77

2025

7

32,429

4.6%

11,378,288

11.9%

350.87

2026

7

68,411

9.6%

4,201,887

4.4%

61.42

2027

5

56,266

7.9%

6,439,612

6.7%

114.45

2028

4

7,987

1.1%

1,235,013

1.3%

154.63

2029

7

102,978

14.5%

19,345,308

20.2%

187.86

2030

7

68,236

9.6%

7,422,226

7.8%

108.77

Thereafter

12

131,966

18.5%

18,257,845

19.1%

138.35

Total retail properties

93

711,941

100.0%

$

95,623,199

100.0%

$

150.16

Notes:

636,824

  1. If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage).
  2. Excludes (i) 194,929 rentable square feet of space across the Company portfolio attributable to building management use and tenant amenities and (ii) 79,613 square feet of space attributable to the Company's observatory.
  3. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
  4. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of September 30, 2020 and expire on September 30, 2020.

Page 12

Third Quarter 2020

Tenant Lease Expirations

(unaudited)

Percent of

Rentable

Portfolio

Annualized

Number

Square

Rentable

Percent of

Rent Per

Empire State Building Office (1)

of Leases

Feet

Square Feet

Annualized

Annualized

Rentable

Expiring (2)

Expiring (3)

Expiring

Rent (4) (5)

Rent

Square Foot

Available

-

164,678

6.1%

$

-

0.0%

$

-

Signed leases not commenced

1

158,179

5.8%

-

0.0%

-

3Q

2020 (6)

4

14,952

0.6%

823,390

0.6%

55.07

4Q

2020

6

37,592

1.4%

2,011,559

1.4%

53.51

Total 2020

10

52,544

1.9%

2,834,949

1.9%

53.95

1Q

2021

1

2,488

0.1%

211,830

0.1%

85.14

2Q

2021

14

86,712

3.2%

4,664,587

3.2%

53.79

3Q

2021

3

16,066

0.6%

1,176,181

0.8%

73.21

4Q

2021

2

7,903

0.3%

512,671

0.3%

64.87

Total 2021

20

113,169

4.2%

6,565,269

4.5%

58.01

2022

20

108,263

4.0%

6,885,452

4.7%

63.60

2023

25

112,852

4.2%

7,681,203

5.2%

68.06

2024

18

227,133

8.4%

14,964,850

10.2%

65.89

2025

13

101,439

3.7%

6,600,804

4.5%

65.07

2026

9

122,685

4.5%

7,669,823

5.2%

62.52

2027

9

35,511

1.3%

2,089,850

1.4%

58.85

2028

6

545,722

20.1%

30,836,989

21.0%

56.51

2029

7

282,020

10.4%

17,364,861

11.8%

61.57

2030

5

205,706

7.6%

11,133,971

7.6%

54.13

Thereafter

18

480,922

17.8%

31,922,121

22.0%

66.38

Total Empire State Building office

161

2,710,823

100.0%

$ 146,550,142

100.0%

$

61.37

2,387,966

Annualized

Percent of

Annualized

Expense

Annualized

Annualized

Empire State Building Broadcasting Licenses and Leases

Base Rent (7)

Reimbursements

Rent (4)

Rent

3Q

2020 (6)

$

31,710

$

13,419

$

45,129

0.3%

4Q

2020

99,320

39,427

138,747

0.9%

Total 2020

131,030

52,846

183,876

1.2%

1Q

2021

-

-

-

0.0%

2Q

2021

-

4,870

4,870

0.0%

3Q

2021

-

-

-

0.0%

4Q

2021

-

-

-

0.0%

Total 2021

-

4,870

4,870

0.0%

2022

1,719,156

454,265

2,173,421

14.8%

2023

283,668

257,554

541,222

3.7%

2024

66,950

23,611

90,561

0.6%

2025

1,855,080

67,807

1,922,887

13.1%

2026

827,860

192,029

1,019,889

6.9%

2027

807,668

166,029

973,697

6.6%

2028

254,829

85,434

340,263

2.3%

2029

-

-

-

0.0%

2030

463,507

122,862

586,369

4.0%

Thereafter

6,394,911

495,542

6,890,453

46.9%

Total Empire State Building broadcasting licenses and leases

$

12,804,659

$

1,922,849

$

14,727,508

100.0%

Notes:

  1. Excludes retail space, broadcasting licenses and observatory operations.
  2. If a lease has two different expiration dates, it is considered to be two leases (for the purpose of lease count and square footage).
  3. Excludes 52,508 rentable square feet of space attributable to building management use.
  4. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
  5. Includes approximately $6.4 million of annualized rent related to physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants for their broadcasting operations. Does not include license fees charged to broadcasting tenants.
  6. Represents leases that are included in occupancy as of September 30, 2020 and expire on September 30, 2020.
  7. Represents license fees for the use of the Empire State Building mast and base rent for physical space occupied by broadcasting tenants.

Page 13

Third Quarter 2020 20 Largest Tenants and Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (unaudited)

Weighted

Percent of

Average

Total

Portfolio

Percent of

Remaining

Occupied

Rentable

Portfolio

20 Largest Tenants

Lease

Lease

Square

Square

Annualized

Annualized

Property

Expiration (1)

Term(2)

Feet (3)

Feet (4)

Rent (5)

Rent (6)

1.

Global Brands Group

ESB, 1333 Broadway

Oct. 2023 - Oct. 2028

7.3 years

565,479

5.6%

$ 32,057,061

5.9%

2.

LinkedIn

ESB

Dec. 2036

16.3 years

312,947

3.1%

18,515,511

3.4%

3.

Li & Fung

1359 Broadway, ESB

Oct. 2021 - Oct. 2027

5.3 years

252,899

2.5%

12,785,387

2.3%

4.

PVH Corp.

501

Seventh Avenue

Oct. 2028

8.1 years

237,281

2.3%

11,890,257

2.2%

5.

Sephora

112

West 34th Street

Jan. 2029

8.3 years

11,334

0.1%

10,483,711

1.9%

6.

Coty

ESB

Jan. 2030

9.3 years

156,187

1.5%

8,050,269

1.5%

7.

Macy's

111

West 33rd Street

May 2030

9.7 years

131,117

1.3%

7,902,959

1.4%

8.

Signature Bank

1333 & 1400 Broadway

Jul. 2030 - Apr. 2035

14.1 years

124,884

1.2%

7,626,586

1.4%

9.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

ESB

Dec. 2024

4.3 years

119,226

1.2%

7,548,953

1.4%

10.

Urban Outfitters

1333 Broadway

Sept. 2029

9.0 years

56,730

0.6%

7,452,359

1.4%

11.

The Interpublic Group of Co's, Inc.

111

West 33rd St & 1400 B'Way

Jul. 2024 - Feb. 2025

4.0 years

128,296

1.3%

7,335,059

1.3%

12.

Footlocker

112

West 34th Street

Sept. 2031

11.0 years

34,192

0.3%

6,927,262

1.3%

13.

Duane Reade/Walgreen's

ESB, 1350 B'Way, 250 West 57th

Feb. 2021 - Sept. 2027

4.2 years

47,541

0.5%

6,734,755

1.2%

14.

HNTB Corporation

ESB

Feb. 2029

8.4 years

105,143

1.0%

6,686,222

1.2%

15.

Legg Mason

First Stamford Place

Sept. 2024

4.0 years

137,583

1.4%

6,409,614

1.2%

16.

WDFG North America

ESB

Dec. 2025

5.3 years

5,300

0.1%

6,038,909

1.1%

17.

Fragomen

1400 Broadway

Feb. 2035

14.4 years

107,680

1.1%

5,990,238

1.1%

18.

Shutterstock

ESB

Apr. 2029

8.6 years

104,386

1.0%

5,970,510

1.1%

19.

ASCAP

250

West 57th Street

Aug. 2034

13.9 years

87,943

0.9%

5,542,143

1.0%

20.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

111

West 33rd Street

Nov. 2029

9.2 years

86,492

0.8%

5,453,341

1.0%

Total

2,812,640

27.8%

$ 187,401,106

34.3%

Notes:

  1. Expiration dates are per lease and do not assume exercise of renewal or extension options. For tenants with more than two leases, the lease expiration is shown as a range.
  2. Represents the weighted average lease term, based on annualized rent.
  3. Based on leases signed and commenced as of September 30, 2020.
  4. Represents the percentage of rentable square feet of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate.
  5. Represents annualized base rent and current reimbursement for operating expenses and real estate taxes.
  6. Represents the percentage of annualized rent of the Company's office and retail portfolios in the aggregate.

Portfolio Tenant Diversification by Industry (based on annualized rent)

Consumer Goods

Finance, Insurance

and Real Estate

19.1%

17.4%

Other

4.7%

Broadcast

1.0%

Healthcare

1.8%

Government

Entity

Non-profit

2.0%

4.4%

Arts &

Entertainment

Media and Advertising

Legal Services

Technology

2.5%

5.0%

10.7%

4.5%

Professional Services

9.7%

Retail 17.2%

Page 14

Third Quarter 2020

Capital Expenditures and Redevelopment Program and Leasing Opportunity

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Capital expenditures

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Tenant improvements - first generation

$

8,599

$

4,562

$

4,913

$

22,479

$

17,639

Tenant improvements - second generation

12,961

5,243

8,151

12,581

8,734

Leasing commissions - first generation

-

1,272

4,001

578

574

Leasing commissions - second generation

730

2,048

3,347

13,244

2,651

Building improvements - first generation

5,672

358

8,379

14,457

10,988

Building improvements - second generation

5,494

8,075

3,846

6,556

4,931

Observatory capital project (1)

498

829

1,175

17,574

18,185

Development (2)

767

525

811

-

-

Total

$

34,721

$

22,912

$

34,623

$

87,469

$

63,702

Note:

(1)

Total Observatory capital project spent-to-date was $157.9 million as of

September 30, 2020.

(2)

Primarily represents design and engineering costs.

Tenant space redevelopment by square feet (3) (4)

- Future redevelopment (Empire State Building) - 140,000 square feet

- Future redevelopment (other Manhattan properties) - 320,000 square feet

- Redevelopment completed - 7,510,000 square feet

Inventory of vacant space (3)

- Developed - 620,000 square feet, 91%

- Undeveloped - 60,000 square feet, 9%

Inventory of undeveloped space (3)

- Vacant - 60,000 square feet, 13%

- Expires in 2020 - 70,000 square feet, 15%

- Expires in 2021 and thereafter - 330,000 square feet, 72%

Developed 10,000 square feet in the third quarter 2020 and 90,000 square feet as of September 30, 2020 YTD.

Leasing Opportunity - Inventory of Current Vacant Space as of September 30, 2020 (in square feet)

Total Portfolio vacant space

1,433,000

Signed leases not commenced ("SLNC"):

Manhattan Office Properties SLNC

303,000

Greater New York Office Properties SLNC

56,000

Retail Properties SLNC

28,000

Redeveloped Manhattan Office space

562,000

Greater New York Office Properties space

312,000

Retail Properties space

47,000

Undeveloped Manhattan Office space

41,000

Space held off market

38,000

Other

46,000

Total

1,433,000

Notes:

  1. These estimates are based on the Company's current budgets and are subject to change.
  2. Redevelopment program is for the Manhattan office assets only. Square footage based on market measurement. Developed space includes space that has been demolished and completed asbestos abatement and available for lease up or ready to be prebuilt. Permanent building use spaces, amenity spaces and broadcasting spaces are excluded.

Page 15

Third Quarter 2020 Observatory Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Observatory NOI

to Date

2020

2020

2020 (1)

2019

2019

Observatory revenue (2)

$

61,779

$

4,419

(7)

$

86

$

19,544

$

37,730

$

37,575

Observatory expenses

26,830

5,931

4,002

8,154

8,743

9,089

NOI

34,949

(1,512)

(3,916)

11,390

28,987

28,486

Intercompany rent expense (3)

37,071

(2,233)

4,053

11,536

23,715

23,242

NOI after intercompany rent

$

(2,122)

$

721

$

(7,969)

$

(146)

$

5,272

$

5,244

Observatory Metrics

Number of visitors (4)

30,000

-

422,000

894,000

1,042,000

Change in visitors year over year

(97.1%)

N/A

(29.8%)

(5.5%)

(10.7%)

Number of bad weather days during open days

("BWD") (5)

N/A

N/A

15

22

12

Days closed due to COVID-19

19

91

15

-

-

102nd floor revenue (6)

$

129

$

-

$

1,808

$

3,375

$

-

Notes:

  1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Observatory was closed on March16, 2020. The Observatory reopened on July 20, 2020.
  2. Observatory revenues include the fixed license fee received from WDFG North America, the Observatory gift shop operator. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, the fixed license fee was $1,180, $0, $1,314, $1,453 and $1,453, respectively.
  3. The observatory pays a market-based rent payment comprised of fixed and percentage rent to the Empire State Building. Intercompany rent is eliminated upon consolidation.
  4. Reflects the number of visitors who pass through the turnstile, excluding visitors who make a second visit on the same ticket at no additional charge.
  5. The Company defines a bad weather day as one in which the top of the Empire State Building is obscured from view for more than 50% of the day.
  6. Reflects revenues derived from the 102nd floor observatory which are included in total observatory revenues above.
  7. Observatory revenue for the third quarter 2020 includes $2.0 million of deferred revenue recognized this quarter related to unused tickets and earned income from our tour and travel partners.

Annual Observatory Revenues 2015 to 2019

$135,000

$130,000

$131,227

$128,769

$125,000

$127,118

$124,814

$120,000

$115,000

$110,000$112,172

$105,000

$100,000

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 (1)

Note:

(1) The 102nd floor observatory was closed for approximately nine months in 2019 for renovations.

Page 16

Third Quarter 2020

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Assets

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Commercial real estate properties, at cost:

Land

$

201,196

$

201,196

$

201,196

$

201,196

$

201,196

Development costs

7,938

9,325

8,800

7,989

7,989

Building and improvements

2,925,532

2,914,528

2,913,312

2,900,248

2,830,353

3,134,666

3,125,049

3,123,308

3,109,433

3,039,538

Less: accumulated depreciation

(927,517)

(911,546)

(886,822)

(862,534)

(829,495)

Commercial real estate properties, net

2,207,149

2,213,503

2,236,486

2,246,899

2,210,043

Cash and cash equivalents

373,088

872,970

1,008,983

233,946

293,710

Restricted cash

54,865

58,878

36,881

37,651

36,609

Tenant and other receivables, net

25,853

29,800

22,549

25,423

29,287

Deferred rent receivables, net

223,886

226,444

229,154

220,960

214,685

Prepaid expenses and other assets

50,773

68,109

40,583

65,453

41,927

Deferred costs, net

207,774

211,356

218,578

228,150

223,698

Acquired below-market ground leases, net

346,693

348,651

350,609

352,566

354,524

Right of use assets

29,154

29,205

29,256

29,307

29,355

Goodwill

491,479

491,479

491,479

491,479

491,479

Total assets

$

4,010,714

$

4,550,395

$

4,664,558

$

3,931,834

$

3,925,317

Liabilities and Equity

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

603,178

$

603,974

$

604,763

$

605,542

$

606,313

Senior unsecured notes, net

973,106

973,053

973,002

798,392

798,347

Unsecured term loan facility, net

387,309

387,059

386,568

264,640

264,517

Unsecured revolving credit facility, net

-

546,778

546,436

-

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

111,918

104,992

142,315

143,786

143,201

Acquired below-market leases, net

33,405

35,170

37,623

39,679

42,655

Ground lease liabilities

29,154

29,205

29,256

29,307

29,355

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

77,572

62,996

64,176

72,015

68,742

Tenants' security deposits

51,257

51,130

30,543

30,560

31,841

Total liabilities

2,266,899

2,794,357

2,814,682

1,983,921

1,984,971

Total equity

1,743,815

1,756,038

1,849,876

1,947,913

1,940,346

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,010,714

$

4,550,395

$

4,664,558

$

3,931,834

$

3,925,317

Page 17

Third Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Revenues

Rental revenue (1)

$

139,909

$

137,999

$

148,113

$

151,701

$

150,225

Observatory revenue

4,419

86

19,544

37,730

37,575

Lease termination fees

331

1,033

211

1,240

2,361

Third party management and other fees

283

301

346

299

304

Other revenue and fees

1,633

1,611

2,010

3,963

2,408

Total revenues

146,575

141,030

170,224

194,933

192,873

Operating expenses

Property operating expenses

33,836

29,750

41,468

43,901

47,894

Ground rent expenses

2,331

2,332

2,331

2,332

2,331

General and administrative expenses

14,517

18,149

15,951

16,618

14,421

Observatory expenses

5,931

4,002

8,154

8,743

9,089

Real estate taxes

31,196

29,579

29,254

29,818

29,599

Impairment charges

2,103

(3)

4,101

(2)

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

44,733

52,783

46,093

46,409

44,260

Total operating expenses

134,647

140,696

143,251

147,821

147,594

Total operating income

11,928

334

26,973

47,112

45,279

Other income (expense)

Interest income

366

1,526

637

1,352

2,269

Interest expense

(23,360)

(23,928)

(19,618)

(18,534)

(19,426)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

(86)

-

-

Initial public offering litigation expense

(1,165)

(4)

-

-

-

-

Income (loss) before income taxes

(12,231)

(22,068)

7,906

29,930

28,122

Income tax (expense) benefit

(38)

2,450

382

(1,210)

(1,338)

Net income (loss)

(12,269)

(19,618)

8,288

28,720

26,784

Perpetual preferred unit distributions

(1,050)

(1,047)

(1,050)

(1,041)

(234)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

5,115

7,872

(2,743)

(10,880)

(10,668)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(8,204)

$

(12,793)

$

4,495

$

16,799

$

15,882

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

173,048

175,433

181,741

180,166

178,352

Diluted

280,940

283,384

292,645

296,852

298,151

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

Basic and diluted

$

(0.05)

$

(0.07)

$

0.02

$

0.09

$

0.09

Dividends per share

$

-

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.105

Notes:

(1) The following table reflects the components of rental revenue.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Rental Revenue

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Base rent

$

123,821

$

122,374

$

130,577

$

130,234

$

129,098

Billed tenant expense reimbursement

16,088

15,625

17,536

21,467

21,127

Total rental revenue

$

139,909

$

137,999

$

148,113

$

151,701

$

150,225

The Company believes the preceding table of the components of rental revenue is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance.

  1. Reflects a non-cashwrite-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a combined heat and power generation project for the Empire State Building that has been rendered economically unfeasible due to New York City's new Local Law 97.
  2. Reflects a non-cashwrite-off of prior capitalized expenditures on a development project that is unlikely to continue.
  3. Represents an accrued expense which reflects an estimated liability associated with the IPO-related litigation.

Page 18

Third Quarter 2020 Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Modified Funds From Operations ("Modified FFO"), Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), Core Funds Available for Distribution ("Core FAD") and EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Modified FFO

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

and Core FFO

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Net Income (loss)

$

(12,269)

$

(19,618)

$

8,288

$

28,720

$

26,784

Preferred unit distributions

(1,050)

(1,047)

(1,050)

(1,041)

(234)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

43,029

51,096

44,430

45,298

43,303

Impairment charges, net of reimbursement

1,259

4,101

-

-

-

FFO attributable to common stockholders and

non-controlled interests

30,969

34,532

51,668

72,977

69,853

Amortization of below-market ground lease

1,957

1,958

1,958

1,958

1,957

Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders

and non-controlled interests

32,926

36,490

53,626

74,935

71,810

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

86

-

-

Severance expenses

805

3,008

-

-

-

IPO litigation expense

1,165

-

-

-

-

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and

non-controlled interests

$

34,896

$

39,498

$

53,712

$

74,935

$

71,810

Total weighted average shares and

Operating Partnership Units

Basic

280,940

283,384

292,645

296,852

298,151

Diluted

280,940

283,384

292,645

296,852

298,151

FFO attributable to common stockholders and

non-controlled interests per share

Basic

$

0.11

$

0.12

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.23

Diluted

$

0.11

$

0.12

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.23

Modified FFO attributable to common stockholders

and non-controlled interests per share

Basic

$

0.12

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.24

Diluted

$

0.12

$

0.13

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.24

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and

non-controlled interests per share

Basic

$

0.12

$

0.14

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.24

Diluted

$

0.12

$

0.14

$

0.18

$

0.25

$

0.24

Reconciliation of Core FFO to Core FAD

Core FFO

$

34,896

$

39,498

$

53,712

$

74,935

$

71,810

Add:

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,041

1,049

894

873

923

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

1,704

1,686

1,664

1,110

958

Amortization of non-cash compensation expense

5,504

8,778

5,892

5,465

4,049

Amortization of debt discount

-

-

-

-

311

Amortization of loss on interest rate derivative

1,529

938

447

385

385

Deduct:

Straight-line rental revenues

(395)

2,710

(8,193)

(6,276)

(5,174)

Above/below-market rent revenue amortization

(679)

(1,366)

(908)

(1,530)

(1,682)

Corporate capital expenditures

(332)

(141)

(426)

(678)

(614)

Tenant improvements - second generation

(12,961)

(5,243)

(8,151)

(12,581)

(8,734)

Building improvements - second generation

(5,494)

(8,075)

(3,846)

(6,556)

(4,931)

Leasing commissions - second generation

(730)

(2,048)

(3,347)

(13,244)

(2,651)

Core FAD

$

24,083

$

37,786

$

37,738

$

41,903

$

54,650

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA

Net income (loss)

$

(12,269)

$

(19,618)

$

8,288

$

28,720

$

26,784

Interest expense

23,360

23,928

19,618

18,534

19,426

Income tax expense (benefit)

38

(2,450)

(382)

1,210

1,338

Depreciation and amortization

44,733

52,783

46,093

46,409

44,260

EBITDA

55,862

54,643

73,617

94,873

91,808

Impairment charges, net of reimbursement

1,259

4,101

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

57,121

$

58,744

$

73,617

$

94,873

$

91,808

Page 19

Third Quarter 2020

Debt Summary (unaudited and dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Interest

Maturity

Interest

Maturity

Debt Summary

Balance

Rate

(Years)

Balance

Rate

(Years)

Fixed rate mortgage debt

$

607,882

4.10%

8.3

$

608,871

4.10%

8.5

Senior unsecured notes

975,000

4.10%

9.4

975,000

4.10%

9.7

Unsecured term loan facilities (1)

265,000

3.40%

4.8

265,000

3.40%

5.1

Total fixed rate debt

1,847,882

4.02%

8.4

1,848,871

4.02%

8.6

Unsecured term loan facilities

125,000

1.65%

6.3

125,000

1.66%

6.5

Unsecured revolving credit facilities

-

-

0.9

550,000

1.26%

1.2

Total variable rate debt (2)

125,000

1.65%

1.9

675,000

1.34%

2.2

Total debt

1,972,882

4.00%

8.3

2,523,871

3.41%

6.9

Deferred financing costs, net

(9,289)

(13,007)

Total

$

1,963,593

$ 2,510,864

Note:

(1) LIBOR is fixed at 2.1485% for $265 million under variable to fixed interest rate swap agreements.

Outstanding at

September 30,

Letters

Available

Available Capacity

Facility

2020

of Credit

Capacity

Unsecured revolving credit facility (1)

$ 1,100,000

$

-

$

-

$ 1,100,000

Current

In

Covenant Summary

Required

Quarter

Compliance

Maximum Total Leverage(2)

< 60%

33.2%

Yes

Maximum Secured Debt

< 40%

10.2%

Yes

Minimum Fixed Charge Coverage

> 1.50x

2.8x

Yes

Minimum Unencumbered Interest Coverage

> 1.75x

5.2x

Yes

Maximum Unsecured Leverage

< 60%

28.2%

Yes