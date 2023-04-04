Empire State Realty Trust Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting) on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. The board of directors established the close of business on Thursday, March 2, 2023 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting and take place at State Grill, 21 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10118 and via audio webcast. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting is set forth in the 2023 proxy statement, which is available on our website at investors.esrtreit.com and filed with the SEC.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of December 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

