    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:21 2023-04-04 pm EDT
6.480 USD   -1.22%
04:16pEmpire State Realty Trust Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/03Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/28Claims Conference Leases 33,803 Square Feet at ESRT's 1359 Broadway
BU
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/04/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting) on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. The board of directors established the close of business on Thursday, March 2, 2023 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting and take place at State Grill, 21 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10118 and via audio webcast. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting is set forth in the 2023 proxy statement, which is available on our website at investors.esrtreit.com and filed with the SEC.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of December 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 576 M - -
Net income 2023 23,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 89,6x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 1 059 M 1 059 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Chiu Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher Blackman Chief Information Officer
Sandy Jacolow Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Heather Lawson Houston Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-2.67%1 059
EQUINIX, INC.8.38%65 844
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.88%41 527
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.63%21 525
W. P. CAREY INC.-2.41%16 064
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED6.34%15 456
