Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting) on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 am ET. The board of directors established the close of business on Friday, March 1, 2024 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting and take place at State Grill, 21 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10118 and via audio webcast. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting is set forth in the 2024 proxy statement, which is available on our website at investors.esrtreit.com and filed with the SEC.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The Company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years. As of December 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

