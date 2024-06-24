Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after the close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release, supplemental and investor presentation will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.esrtreit.com, under "Quarterly Results" in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.esrtreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 7 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-3982

International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13741462

The playback can be accessed through August 1, 2024

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets and the Observatory deck attraction in ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building”. The Company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2024, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Earnings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624180992/en/