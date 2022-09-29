Advanced search
    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
2022-09-29
6.470 USD   -3.72%
04:21pEmpire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/22Empire State Realty Trust Reaches Carbon Neutrality for Commercial Portfolio
PR
09/20U.k. prime minister liz truss conducts broadcast interviews at the empire state building
AQ
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/29/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release, supplemental and investor presentation will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.esrtreit.com, under "Quarterly Results" in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.esrtreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 7 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13730153
The playback can be accessed through November 3, 2022

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of June 30, 2022, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Category: Earnings


© Business Wire 2022
