  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:27:32 2023-03-03 pm EST
7.685 USD   +0.72%
11:50aEmpire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2023
BU
09:40aBMO Capital Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust to Outperform From Market Perform, $9 Price Target
MT
03/01BofA Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust to Buy Rating From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $9.25 From $9
MT
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2023

03/03/2023 | 11:50am EST
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. Today, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.035 per share for the first quarter of 2023, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units.

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the first quarter of 2023, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2014 Private Perpetual Preferred Units, and a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the first quarter of 2023, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units.

The dividends will be payable in cash on March 31, 2023, to stockholders or unitholders, as applicable, of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of December 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC and any failure of the conditions or events cited in this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Category: FINANCIAL


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 529 M - -
Net income 2023 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,83%
Capitalization 1 234 M 1 234 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 99,2%
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,63 $
Average target price 8,29 $
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Chiu Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher Blackman Chief Information Officer
Heather Lawson Houston Vice President & Compliance Officer
Aaron D. Ratner Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.13.20%1 234
EQUINIX, INC.5.03%63 806
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.04%42 333
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.82%30 018
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.72%24 781
W. P. CAREY INC.4.31%17 170