    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-12-09 pm EST
6.765 USD   -0.37%
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022
BU
ESRT Welcomes Pandora to Retail Roster at 112 W. 34th Street
PR
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Welcomes Pandora to Retail Roster at 112 W. 34th Street
CI
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022

12/09/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.035 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units.

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2014 Private Perpetual Preferred Units, and a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units.

The dividends will be payable in cash on December 30, 2022, to stockholders or unitholders, as applicable, of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of September 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC and any failure of the conditions or events cited in this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Category: FINANCIAL


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 595 M - -
Net income 2022 17,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 226x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 1 096 M 1 096 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 99,3%
