Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 12:40:11 pm EDT
8.015 USD   +0.94%
12:07pEmpire State Realty Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.035 a Share, Payable June 30 to Holders as of June 15
MT
12:00pEmpire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2022
BU
05/10Empire State Building Improves Sustainability and Eliminates Potential Water Damage With WINT
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

05/13/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a NYC-focused REIT with office, retail and multifamily properties and the Empire State Building Observatory, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.035 per share for the second quarter of 2022, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership units.

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the second quarter of 2022, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2014 Private Perpetual Preferred Units, and a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the second quarter of 2022, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units.

The dividends will be payable in cash on June 30, 2022, to stockholders or unitholders, as applicable, of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2022, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC and any failure of the conditions or events cited in this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Category: FINANCIAL


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
12:07pEmpire State Realty Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.035 a Share, Payable June 30 t..
MT
12:00pEmpire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2022
BU
05/10Empire State Building Improves Sustainability and Eliminates Potential Water Damage Wit..
PR
05/05Empire state realty trust signs three new deals that total nearly 20k square feet at 13..
PR
05/05Empire State Realty Trust Signs Three New Deals That Total Nearly 20K Square Feet At 13..
CI
05/05EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/02Evercore ISI Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust to Outperform From In-Line; Price Targe..
MT
04/29Empire state realty trust releases 2021 sustainability report with major achievements, ..
PR
04/29EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : Releases 2021 sustainability report with major achievements, u..
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 614 M - -
Net income 2022 10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 100x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 330 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,94 $
Average target price 10,54 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Blackman Chief Information Officer
Heather Lawson Houston Vice President & Compliance Officer
Aaron D. Ratner Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-10.79%1 330
EQUINIX, INC.-25.53%57 333
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-8.66%39 339
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.13%36 185
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-27.36%26 435
SEGRO PLC-24.82%15 880