Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that its 2023 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3s at www.taxpackagesupport.com/esrop. Certain shareholders (primarily non-U.S. shareholders, shareholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership shareholders) may need the information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent that Schedule K-3 may be relevant to your U.S. income tax situation, we encourage you to review the information contained in this form, refer to the appropriate U.S. laws and guidance and consult with your tax advisor.

