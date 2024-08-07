EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHARTER
- Purpose
The Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") shall oversee the approval, administration and evaluation of the Company's compensation plans, including the Company's equity incentive plan, policies and programs, review the compensation of the Company's directors and executive officers, review, discuss with management and recommend to the Board the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (the "CD&A") to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement or annual report on Form 10-K and prepare any report on or relating to executive compensation required by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The Committee will report to the Board at all regular meetings of the Board or at such other times as the Committee or the Board deems necessary or appropriate.
- Composition of the Committee
-
The Committee shall be comprised of at least two directors as appointed by the Board, each of whom shall (i) meet the independence requirements under the rules and regulations of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") as in effect from time to time as well as any other independence standards which the Board may establish from time to time and (ii) qualify as
"non-employee" directors within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 of the U.S. Securities Exchance
Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Consistent with such NYSE rules and regulations and any other such Board-established standards, Committee members shall be free from any relationship that would interfere with the exercise of his or her independent judgment as a member of the Committee.
- Members of the Committee will be appointed by the Board from time to time, after receiving recommendations for such purpose from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Members of the Committee shall be removed and replaced at any time, with or without cause, by, and in the sole discretion of, the Board. The members of the Committee shall be appointed annually by the Board and shall serve until their successors are duly appointed by the Board or until their earlier resignation or removal. In connection with the annual appointment of the members of the Committee, the Board shall also select a member of the Committee to serve as its Chairman.
- The Committee shall be comprised of at least two directors as appointed by the Board, each of whom shall (i) meet the independence requirements under the rules and regulations of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") as in effect from time to time as well as any other independence standards which the Board may establish from time to time and (ii) qualify as
- Meetings and Procedures
- The Committee shall meet in person or virtually at such times and from time to time as it deems appropriate. For each Committee meeting, the Committee will keep minutes of such meeting. In lieu of a meeting, the Committee may act by unanimous written consent with respect to any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the Committee.
- Unless otherwise restricted by the Company's certificate of incorporation or bylaws, meetings of the Committee may be held by any means of communication, including telephonically or by video conference, by which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other. The
Committee may request members of the Company's management or others to attend meetings
and provide pertinent information as necessary.
3. The Committee will create its own rules of procedures, including rules regarding notice of
meetings, quorum and voting. Such rules will be consistent with the Company's Articles of
Amendment and Restatement and Bylaws and with this charter.
IV.
Responsibilities and Duties
The responsibilities and duties of the Committee shall include the following:
1. Executive Compensation
• Establish and revise from time to time as deemed necessary or appropriate the Company's
compensation philosophy and oversee the development, implementation and
administration of incentive compensation and equity-based plans, policies and programs in
order to ensure that the Company's senior management is appropriately compensated and
rewarded and can be retained by Company. The Committee may consult with senior
management, outside consultants and such other advisors as the Committee deems
appropriate to establish and revise the Company's compensation philosophy, policies and
programs.
• Review and approve on an annual basis the market, corporate goals and objectives relevant
to any compensation to be paid by the Company to its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"),
evaluate at least annually the performance of the CEO in light of those goals and objectives,
and, either as a Committee or together with the other independent directors (as directed by
the Board), determine and approve the CEO's compensation level based on this evaluation.
In determining any long-term incentive component of the CEO's compensation, the
Committee shall consider, without limitation, the market, Company's performance and
relative stockholder return, the value of similar incentive awards to chief executive officers
at comparable companies and the awards given to the CEO in past years. In evaluating
CEO compensation, the Committee shall also consider the results of the most recent
stockholder advisory vote on executive compensation ("Say on Pay Vote"). The CEO
compensation shall be determined in executive session at which the CEO is not present.
The Committee may discuss the CEO's compensation with the Board if it chooses to do
so.
• Review and oversee management's annual compensation review process and, in
consultation with the CEO, consider, formulate and evaluate the corporate goals and
objectives relevant to any compensation of, and establish any compensation programs
applicable to, all non-CEO executive officers of the Company and, as deemed appropriate
by the Committee, other employees of the Company and evaluate the performance of and,
either as a Committee or together with the other independent directors (as directed by the
Board), determine and approve on an annual basis the compensation levels of such non-
CEO executive officers. For purposes of this charter, the terms "executive officer" and
"officer" have the meaning ascribed to the term "officer" in Section 16 of the Exchange
Act and Rule 16a-1 promulgated thereunder. In evaluating non-CEO executive officer
compensation, the Committee shall, without limitation, consider the results of the most
recent Say on Pay Vote.
• Review and make recommendations to the Board with respect to the compensation
programs applicable to all non-employee directors of the Company.
2
- Review and make recommendations to the Board with respect to the approval, adoption, amendment or termination of the Company's equity-based plans and any other incentive compensation plans that are subject to Board approval. Oversee the activities of any individuals and committees who or which have been delegated responsibility for administering these plans, determine eligible persons under such plans and the amounts, terms and conditions of any awards under such plans and discharge any responsibilities imposed on the Committee under any of these plans.
- Oversee, in consultation with senior management, regulatory compliance with respect to compensation matters.
- Review and approve any severance or similar termination payments or entitlements proposed to be made or provided to any current or former executive officers of the Company.
- Review and recommend to the Board for approval the frequency with which the Company will conduct Say on Pay Votes, taking into account the results of the most recent stockholder advisory vote on the frequency of Say on Pay Votes required by Section 14A of the Exchange Act, and review and approve the proposals regarding the Say on Pay Vote and the frequency of Say on Pay Votes.
2. Other Committee Responsibilities
- Prepare and issue the evaluations as required under "Performance Evaluation" below.
- Produce an annual Compensation Committee Report required by Item 407(e)(5) of Regulation S-K (or any successor provision) for inclusion in the Company's annual proxy statement or annual report on Form 10-K in accordance with applicable SEC rules and regulations.
- Review and discuss with management the CD&A for the Company's annual proxy statement and determine whether to recommend to the Board that such CD&A be included in the annual proxy statement or annual report on Form 10-K.
- Conduct an annual review of this charter and recommend to the Board any changes that the Committee deems appropriate.
- Review and approve policies with respect to any perquisites provided to any executive officer, including the CEO.
- Review the Company's incentive compensation arrangements to determine whether they encourage excessive risk-taking, review and discuss the relationship between risk management policies and practices and compensation, and evaluate compensation policies and practices that could mitigate any such risk.
- Review and approve, to the extent it deems necessary, the terms of any compensation
"clawback" or similar policy (including as may be required by applicable law) or agreement between the Company and its executive officers for recovering incentive-based compensation.
- Oversee compliance with the Company's share ownership guidelines for executive officers and non-employee directors.
3
- Perform any other duties or responsibilities expressly delegated to the Committee by the Board from time to time.
- Subcommittees; Delegation of Authority
- The Committee may form subcommittees for any purpose that the Committee deems appropriate and may delegate such power and authority to a subcommittee as the Committee deems appropriate; provided, however, that no subcommittee shall consist of fewer than two members; and provided further that, the Committee shall not delegate to a subcommittee any power or authority required by any law, regulation or listing standard to be exercised by the Committee as a whole.
- In addition to the authority to delegate to a subcommittee as set forth above, the Committee may delegate to the CEO [or the Chief People Officer] (either alone or acting together with one or more officers of the Company), within the limits imposed by applicable law and the NYSE rules and regulations, the authority to make equity grants to employees or other service providers of the Company or any subsidiary of the Company, other than the executive officers or directors of the Company, subject to the guidelines and limits specified by the Committee, provided that, in the case of grants of stock options and stock appreciation rights, the price per share of any grant made pursuant to this delegated authority is no less than the fair market value of the Company's common stock on the date of grant.
VI.
Outside Advisors; Resources and Authority of the Committee
1. The Committee shall have the resources and authority appropriate to discharge its
responsibilities and duties, including the authority to retain compensation consultants, counsel
and other experts, consultants or advisors (collectively, "consultants"), at the expense of the
Company, to advise the Committee about levels and types of compensation being given by
companies similar to the Company to their chief executive officers and other senior executives
and on any other matters the Committee deems appropriate. To the extent the Committee deems
advisable, the Committee may consult with legal counsel (which may be counsel to the
Company) about any matters that the Committee deems relevant. The Committee shall have
the sole authority to select and retain consultants, to terminate any consultant retained by it,
and to approve the consultant's fees and other retention terms. In retaining or seeking advice
from consultants (other than the Company's in-house counsel), the Committee shall take into
consideration the following factors relating to independence of such consultant in accordance
with NYSE listing standards:
• whether other services are provided to the Company by such consultant;
• the amount of fees received from the Company by such consultant, as a percentage of such
consultant's total revenue;
• whether there are any policies of such consultant designed to prevent conflicts of interest;
• whether such consultant has any business or personal relationships with a member of the
Committee;
• whether such consultant owns any Company stock; and
4
- whether such consultant has any business or personal relationships with an executive officer of the Company.
The foregoing shall not apply to (1) in-house legal counsel or (2) any compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser whose role is limited to the following activities for which no disclosure would be required under Item 407(e)(3)(iii) of Regulation S-K:
- consulting on any broad-based plan that does not discriminate in scope, terms, or operation, in favor of executive officers or directors, and that is available generally to all salaried employees; or
- providing information that either is not customized or that is customized based on parameters that are not developed by the consultant, and about which the consultant does not provide advice.
- The Committee may retain, or receive advice with respect to compensation from, any consultant it prefers, including ones that are not independent, after considering the factors specified above.
- Nothing herein shall be construed: (1) to require the Committee to implement or act consistently with the advice or recommendations of any compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser to the Committee; or (2) to affect the ability or obligation of the Committee to exercise its own judgment in fulfillment of its duties.
VII. Performance Evaluation
The Committee shall produce and provide to the Board an annual performance evaluation of the Committee, including the performance of members, which evaluation shall compare the performance of the Committee with the requirements of this charter and seek to identify specific areas, if any, that need improvement, or strengthening in order to increase the effectiveness of the Committee. This charter may be amended by the recommendation of the Committee and the approval of the Board. The performance evaluation by the Committee shall be conducted in such manner as the Committee deems appropriate. The report to the Board may take the form of an oral report by the Chairman of the Committee or any other person designated by the Committee to make this report.
VIII. Limitation on Scope
The Committee members shall serve on the Committee subject to the understanding on their part and the part of the Company's management, external auditors and internal auditors that:
- The Committee members are not employees or officers of the Company and are not directly involved in the Company's daily operations and they will not serve as members of the Committee on a full-time basis.
- To the extent permitted by law, the Committee shall be entitled to rely on the information and opinions of the persons and entities noted in Section VI. above in carrying out its responsibilities.
The Committee members, in adopting this charter and in agreeing to serve on the Committee, do so in reliance on, among other things, the provisions of the Company's Articles of Amendment and Restatement which:
5
- Together with the Company's Bylaws, provide indemnification for their benefit; and,
- To the fullest extent provided by law, provide that no director shall be liable to the Company or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director.
IX. General
This charter is intended as a component of the flexible framework within which the Board, assisted by its committees, directs the affairs of the Company. While it should be interpreted in the context of applicable laws, regulations and listing requirements, as well as in the context of the Company's Articles of Amendment and Restatement and Bylaws, it is not intended to establish by its own force any legally binding obligations.
Reviewed and Approved as of: August 7, 2024
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:02:02 UTC.