Unless otherwise restricted by the Company's certificate of incorporation or bylaws, meetings of the Committee may be held by any means of communication, including telephonically or by video conference, by which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other. The

The Committee shall meet in person or virtually at such times and from time to time as it deems appropriate. For each Committee meeting, the Committee will keep minutes of such meeting. In lieu of a meeting, the Committee may act by unanimous written consent with respect to any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the Committee.

Members of the Committee will be appointed by the Board from time to time, after receiving recommendations for such purpose from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Members of the Committee shall be removed and replaced at any time, with or without cause, by, and in the sole discretion of, the Board. The members of the Committee shall be appointed annually by the Board and shall serve until their successors are duly appointed by the Board or until their earlier resignation or removal. In connection with the annual appointment of the members of the Committee, the Board shall also select a member of the Committee to serve as its Chairman.

The Committee shall be comprised of at least two directors as appointed by the Board, each of whom shall (i) meet the independence requirements under the rules and regulations of the New York Stock Exchange ("

The Committee will report to the Board at all regular meetings of the Board or at such other times as the Committee or the Board deems necessary or appropriate.

The Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") shall oversee the approval, administration and evaluation of the Company's compensation plans, including the Company's equity incentive plan, policies and programs, review the compensation of the Company's directors and executive officers, review, discuss with management and recommend to the Board the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (the "CD&A") to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement or annual report on Form 10-K and prepare any report on or relating to executive compensation required by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Conduct an annual review of this charter and recommend to the Board any changes that the Committee deems appropriate.

Review and discuss with management the CD&A for the Company's annual proxy statement and determine whether to recommend to the Board that such CD&A be included in the annual proxy statement or annual report on Form

Review and recommend to the Board for approval the frequency with which the Company will conduct Say on Pay Votes, taking into account the results of the most recent stockholder advisory vote on the frequency of Say on Pay Votes required by Section 14A of the Exchange Act, and review and approve the proposals regarding the Say on Pay Vote and the frequency of Say on Pay Votes.

Review and approve any severance or similar termination payments or entitlements proposed to be made or provided to any current or former executive officers of the Company.

Review and make recommendations to the Board with respect to the approval, adoption, amendment or termination of the Company's

1. The Committee shall have the resources and authority appropriate to discharge its

In addition to the authority to delegate to a subcommittee as set forth above, the Committee may delegate to the CEO [or the Chief People Officer] (either alone or acting together with one or more officers of the Company), within the limits imposed by applicable law and the NYSE rules and regulations, the authority to make equity grants to employees or other service providers of the Company or any subsidiary of the Company, other than the executive officers or directors of the Company, subject to the guidelines and limits specified by the Committee,

The Committee may form subcommittees for any purpose that the Committee deems appropriate and may delegate such power and authority to a subcommittee as the Committee deems appropriate;

Perform any other duties or responsibilities expressly delegated to the Committee by the Board from time to time.

whether such consultant has any business or personal relationships with an executive officer of the Company.

The foregoing shall not apply to (1) in-house legal counsel or (2) any compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser whose role is limited to the following activities for which no disclosure would be required under Item 407(e)(3)(iii) of Regulation S-K:

broad-based plan that does not discriminate in scope, terms, or operation, in favor of executive officers or directors, and that is available generally to all salaried employees; or providing information that either is not customized or that is customized based on parameters that are not developed by the consultant, and about which the consultant does not provide advice. The Committee may retain, or receive advice with respect to compensation from, any consultant it prefers, including ones that are not independent, after considering the factors specified above. Nothing herein shall be construed: (1) to require the Committee to implement or act consistently with the advice or recommendations of any compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser to the Committee; or (2) to affect the ability or obligation of the Committee to exercise its own judgment in fulfillment of its duties.

VII. Performance Evaluation

The Committee shall produce and provide to the Board an annual performance evaluation of the Committee, including the performance of members, which evaluation shall compare the performance of the Committee with the requirements of this charter and seek to identify specific areas, if any, that need improvement, or strengthening in order to increase the effectiveness of the Committee. This charter may be amended by the recommendation of the Committee and the approval of the Board. The performance evaluation by the Committee shall be conducted in such manner as the Committee deems appropriate. The report to the Board may take the form of an oral report by the Chairman of the Committee or any other person designated by the Committee to make this report.

VIII. Limitation on Scope

The Committee members shall serve on the Committee subject to the understanding on their part and the part of the Company's management, external auditors and internal auditors that:

The Committee members are not employees or officers of the Company and are not directly involved in the Company's daily operations and they will not serve as members of the Committee on a full-time basis.

full-time basis. To the extent permitted by law, the Committee shall be entitled to rely on the information and opinions of the persons and entities noted in Section VI. above in carrying out its responsibilities.

The Committee members, in adopting this charter and in agreeing to serve on the Committee, do so in reliance on, among other things, the provisions of the Company's Articles of Amendment and Restatement which:

