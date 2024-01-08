Official EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. press release

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it will welcome Ghirardelli Chocolate Company in a 2,758 square foot retail space at the base of the world-famous Empire State Building.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108783806/en/

Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Ghirardelli’s First-Ever New York Store to Its Retail Portfolio at the Empire State Building (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ghirardelli Chocolate is excited to open our first shop in New York. We are proud of our 171-year history that started in San Francisco, and pride ourselves in making quality chocolate so delicious it Makes Life a Bite Better,” said a Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Spokesperson. We can’t wait to welcome our guests in New York to create sweet memories with friends and family for many generations to come. Our shops are designed to showcase our history and heritage and highlight our craft in handmaking our hot fudge. It truly feels like the cherry on top to open in New York City’s iconic Empire State Building. We welcome everyone to visit and grab our World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae this summer!”

Ghirardelli will join the Empire State Building’s stellar roster of food and beverage retailers which include Chipotle, Chopt, Juice Press, Tacombi, STATE Grill and Bar, Samurice, and the new Starbucks Reserve. ESB retail tenants benefit from high volume foot traffic and access to major transportation hubs and subway lines.

“Ghirardelli perfectly complements our excellent mix of food and beverage options for tenants and Observatory visitors at the Empire State Building,” said Fred C. Posniak, senior vice president, leasing. “We are pleased to welcome Ghirardelli Chocolate Company to the most authentic, iconic location in Manhattan.”

Fritz Kemerling of Alvarez & Marsal Inc. represented Ghirardelli in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Matt Ogle, Corey Zolcinski, and Patrick Smith of JLL represented the property owner.

More information about ESRT’s portfolio, and current retail availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Retail

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108783806/en/