Empire State Realty Trust : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Leadership in Forward-Thinking Energy Efficiency Initiatives

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) today announced it has been awarded the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This achievement recognizes ESRT for its outstanding contributions and leadership in the fight against climate change and resultant benefits to the environment and public health.

“Empire State Realty Trust is honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award, that demonstrates our leadership not only through the goals we set, but in the results achieved in energy efficiency,” said Dana Robbins Schneider, ESRT’s senior vice president, director of energy, sustainability & ESG. “We have implemented industry-leading measures across our 10.1 million square foot portfolio that target a reduction in energy usage and engage our tenants to help us make these and future strides in reducing energy use, and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The achievement adds to a list of recent recognition for ESRT, which became the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety for 100% of its portfolio. The REIT received a GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate, and is a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. As of January 2021, ESRT is also the largest commercial real estate purchaser of 100% renewable wind electricity.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

More information about ESRT’s ongoing sustainability initiatives can be found online at https://www.empirestaterealtytrust.com/sustainability.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 31, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit empirestaterealtytrust.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

