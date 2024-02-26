Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Christina Chiu, President, will present at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at 8:50 AM Eastern time.

For investors interested in listening to the roundtable discussion, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at esrtreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until March 5th, 2025.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The Company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years. As of December 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

