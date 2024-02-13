Rewards to include exclusive NFTs, complimentary tickets, and special experiences

Be an ESB VIP. The Empire State Building (ESB) announced today its new ambassador program for locals who host guests in New York City and superfans of its world-famous Observatory Experience. Visitors earn points in the loyalty program for each ticket purchased on the ESB website for the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories and redeem them for complimentary experiences and collectibles.

“Each visit to the Empire State Building is unique, and we made it easier for our loyal locals who bring their guests and our superfans to take in our reimagined Observatory’s exhibits and unparalleled views time and time again,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “We want to show our fans our appreciation for their loyalty and offer exclusive access to premium, authentic experiences and the best views from the heart of New York City.”

Members will progress through four tiers and collect rewards at each tier which include:

Ambassador (Unlocked at 0-439 points) Has registered for the program Not yet eligible for any benefits

(Unlocked at 0-439 points) Bronze Ambassador (Unlocked at 440 points) Inclusion in our Ambassadors’ Newsletter One ticket to the 86 th Floor Observatory One lottery entry for access for two (2) guests to one of the exclusive ESB influencer or celebrity appearances events. Non-transferable.

(Unlocked at 440 points) Silver Ambassador (Unlocked at 880 points) Inclusion in our Ambassadors’ Newsletter One additional ticket to the 86 th Floor Observatory One additional lottery entry for access for two (2) guests to one of the exclusive ESB influencer or celebrity visit events. Non-transferable.

(Unlocked at 880 points) Gold Ambassador (Unlocked at 1,320 points) Inclusion in our Ambassadors’ Newsletter Two tickets to the 86 th and 102 nd Floor Observatories Two tickets to a scheduled Saturday morning Sunrise Experience Two entries to the coveted annual Empire State Building Run-Up (assignable to a family member or friend) or lottery entry for access for two (2) guests to one of the exclusive ESB influencer or celebrity visit events. Non-transferable.

(Unlocked at 1,320 points) Platinum Ambassador (Unlocked at 1,760 points) Inclusion in our Ambassadors’ Newsletter Four tickets to the 86 th and 102 nd Floor Observatories Four tickets to a scheduled Saturday morning Sunrise Experience One entry to the coveted annual Empire State Building Run-Up (assignable to a family member or friend). Entry for access for four (4) guests to one of the exclusive ESB influencer or celebrity visit events. Non-transferable

(Unlocked at 1,760 points)

Each new member of the Ambassador Program will receive a custom NFT upon signup. For each tier achieved, members will receive additional custom NFTs, developed and distributed in partnership with Uptop, which feature the “World’s Most Famous Building” against an Art Deco backdrop in the tier’s respective metallic tone. The exclusive NFTs serve as a digital keepsake and a key to unlock their personalized rewards.

Visitors who join the Ambassador Program who purchased tickets on or after Feb. 1, 2024 will automatically receive points and the new member NFT for their last purchase retroactively. Points and status acquired remain until redemptions and do not expire.

The Empire State Building Observatory recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that includes a dedicated visitor entrance, an immersive museum with nine galleries, brand new bespoke Observatory Host uniforms, and iconic 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories. The reimagined Observatory Experience was recently voted the number one attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor travelers for two consecutive years.

