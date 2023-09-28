High Atop the Observatory – Named The #1 Attraction in the U.S. for Two Consecutive Years – Guests Can Now See Fan-Favorite Films Which Feature the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’

The Empire State Building (ESB) announced today a brand-new experience this fall for guests to view beloved movies on the big screen in a movie-theater setting high above New York City. The special ticketed experiences include themed snacks and drinks, as well as access to the building’s immersive second floor museum and the world-famous 86th Floor and 102nd Floor observation decks. Each movie included in the series prominently features ESB.

Fall feature dates will include:

An Affair to Remember – Sunday, Oct. 22 – the Empire State Building co-stars in this 1950s film as the meeting point for a couple who fell in love while on a cruise to Europe from New York. They both agree to reunite in six months at the top of the Empire State Building – "the nearest thing to heaven we have in New York."

James and the Giant Peach – Saturday, Nov. 11 – this 1996 animated musical fantasy film features the Empire State Building as the heroine. The peach gets squelched on the utmost point of the Empire State Building as the insects and James plummet to the earth in the middle of New York City.

Elf – Sunday, Dec. 3, 10, and 17 (three different showings) – this 2003 Christmas comedy – that turns 20 years old in 2023 – features Buddy the Elf, who adventures to find his father whose office is located inside the Empire State Building.

“This diverse line up of movie screenings at the top of the Empire State Building allows guests to immerse themselves in the pop culture icon and brings global fan bases together,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “The Observatory provides an extraordinary venue to watch a feature film on the big screen from above the city skyline.”

Before each movie, guests will experience the building’s second floor museum, that includes the dedicated “World’s Most Famous Building” exhibit. The exhibit features an original score with more than seventy screens which display highlights of ESB’s principal role in pop culture from every decade since the 1930s. Guests from around the world will recognize the hundreds of movies, TV shows, commercials, cartoons, comic books, and video games that feature ESB.

The Empire State Building will welcome a limited 135 guests to enjoy each film. Tickets are available for $130 per person. Ticket holders will be offered an array of complimentary beverages and snacks which include selections from Dylan’s Candy Bar, Rob’s Popcorn, and Culture Pop. After the conclusion of the movie, guests can take in the views from the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories.

The Empire State Building’s world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that features an interactive museum with nine galleries, brand-new host uniforms, and iconic Observatories on the 86th and 102nd Floors. The Observatory Experience was recently named #1 attraction in the U.S. for the second consecutive year by TripAdvisor travelers. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive information about each Empire State Building tower lighting.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

