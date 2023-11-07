There’s room for everyone on ESB’s nice list! The Empire State Building (ESB) announced plans to treat every day like the holidays as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of New Line Cinema’s holiday classic “Elf” with a special tower lighting, film screenings, and themed décor at the Observatory through the holiday season. The beloved film – that premiered in 2003 – features Buddy the Elf, who travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his father at his office in the Empire State Building.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107129423/en/

The Empire State Building Partners with Warner Bros. Discovery to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of New Line Cinema’s Holiday Classic “Elf” with a Tower Lighting, Special Film Screenings, and Observatory Décor (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Empire State Building plays a lead role in hundreds of films and television shows, and ‘Elf’ has become a celebrated classic,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “Now, our guests can walk in Buddy the Elf’s footsteps in a special holiday experience that brings his adventures to life at the very place where the movie was filmed.”

Celebrations for the milestone anniversary include:

Holiday Cheer – In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, "Elf” will take over the Observatory with themed décor in the building’s Fifth Avenue Lobby and on its famed 86 th Floor Observatory. The iconic Fifth Avenue Lobby windows will depict snowy scenes of Buddy the Elf and his friends as he travels from the North Pole to the “World’s Most Famous Building.” The “Elf”-themed shoppable window displays will be a visual feast for visitors through Jan. 1, and feature a range of “Elf”-inspired products that capture the magic and merriment of the film. Guests can also pose with a life-size version of Buddy the Elf in an “Elf”-themed photo corner on the building’s iconic 86 th Floor Observatory as of Nov. 10.

– In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, "Elf” will take over the Observatory with themed décor in the building’s Fifth Avenue Lobby and on its famed 86 Floor Observatory. The iconic Fifth Avenue Lobby windows will depict snowy scenes of Buddy the Elf and his friends as he travels from the North Pole to the “World’s Most Famous Building.” The “Elf”-themed shoppable window displays will be a visual feast for visitors through Jan. 1, and feature a range of “Elf”-inspired products that capture the magic and merriment of the film. Guests can also pose with a life-size version of Buddy the Elf in an “Elf”-themed photo corner on the building’s iconic 86 Floor Observatory as of Nov. 10. Anniversary Screenings – Fans can purchase a special ticket to view “Elf” at one of four screenings on the Observatory’s 80 th Floor on Sunday, Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Tickets will include holiday-themed drinks and snacks, and full access to ESB’s second floor museum and 86 th Floor Observatory. More information and tickets can be found here .

– Fans can purchase a special ticket to view “Elf” at one of four screenings on the Observatory’s 80 Floor on Sunday, Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Tickets will include holiday-themed drinks and snacks, and full access to ESB’s second floor museum and 86 Floor Observatory. More information and tickets can be found . Festive Pop-Up – On Nov. 7 from 2-5 p.m., Warner Bros. Discovery will host a pop-up cart at the Empire State Building on the 86 th Floor Observatory for guests to receive complimentary treats inspired by the elves’ four food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

– On Nov. 7 from 2-5 p.m., Warner Bros. Discovery will host a pop-up cart at the Empire State Building on the 86 Floor Observatory for guests to receive complimentary treats inspired by the elves’ four food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. Lights – At sunset, the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights will shine in Buddy the Elf’s signature colors — green and yellow — to celebrate the milestone anniversary on Nov. 7.

The Empire State Building’s world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that features a new lobby, an interactive museum with nine galleries, brand-new host uniforms, and iconic Observatories on the 86th and 102nd Floors. The Observatory Experience was recently named #1 attraction in the U.S. for the second consecutive year by TripAdvisor travelers. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive information about each Empire State Building tower lighting.

Hi-res imagery and b-roll of the windows, pop-up and tower lights can be found here.

More information about the Empire State Building Observatory Experience can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Observatory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107129423/en/