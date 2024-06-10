The Empire State Building “Stands for the King” with Iron Throne Photo Opp and Cast Visit

New York City Stands for the King. The Empire State Building (ESB) – in partnership with Max – today unveiled a “House of the Dragon” takeover for fans at its world-famous Observatory Experience that includes a photo opportunity with the iconic Iron Throne, a visit from the show’s cast, and a one-of-a-kind “Game of Thrones” universe photo opportunity on the 80th Floor.

The cast of "House of the Dragon" on ESB's 86th Floor Observatory; ESB lit in green; the Iron Throne on the Grand Staircase. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our iconic Empire State Building Observatory has transformed into Westeros in an epic ‘House of the Dragon’ takeover that fans will not want to miss,” said ESRT Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin. “This limited-time takeover offers fans the once-in-a-lifetime chance to step into the series in the most authentic New York City setting.”

TAKE THE THRONE – “House of the Dragon” fans can sit in the most dangerous seat in the realm and rule from the Iron Throne on the Observatory’s Grand Staircase from June 10-18.

– “House of the Dragon” fans can sit in the most dangerous seat in the realm and rule from the Iron Throne on the Observatory’s Grand Staircase from June 10-18. ENTER WESTEROS – Visitors can be among the first to experience Zynga’s “Game of Thrones: Legends” mobile game and transport themselves into the “Game of Thrones” universe with a personalized video in an interactive photo booth on the 80 th Floor from June 10-18.

– Visitors can be among the first to experience Zynga’s “Game of Thrones: Legends” mobile game and transport themselves into the “Game of Thrones” universe with a personalized video in an interactive photo booth on the 80 Floor from June 10-18. “TEAM GREEN” LIGHTS – On Monday, June 10, the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights will sparkle green.

– On Monday, June 10, the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights will sparkle green. ROYAL VISIT – “House of the Dragon” stars Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, and Phia Saban visited the Empire State Building to tour the iconic Observatory Experience and flip the switch in a lighting ceremony.

– “House of the Dragon” stars Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, and Phia Saban visited the Empire State Building to tour the iconic Observatory Experience and flip the switch in a lighting ceremony. DRAGON FOOD – From June 10-18, local favorite Tipsy Scoop will offer a booze-infused dragon fruit sorbet garnished with Dragon’s Breath Rock Candy and a mini dragon toy figure for guests 21 and older in a pop-up on the building’s 86 th Floor.

– From June 10-18, local favorite Tipsy Scoop will offer a booze-infused dragon fruit sorbet garnished with Dragon’s Breath Rock Candy and a mini dragon toy figure for guests 21 and older in a pop-up on the building’s 86 Floor. WATCH PARTY GIVEAWAY – From June 11-13, fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to join a watch party of the “House of the Dragon” Season Two premiere with a guest on the Observatory’s 80th Floor on June 16. Please check this website tomorrow, June 11, 2024 for more information. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

The Empire State Building Observatory recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that included the addition of a dedicated visitor entrance, an immersive museum with nine galleries, brand-new, bespoke Observatory Host uniforms, and a new 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched views. The reimagined Observatory Experience has been voted the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years.

Tickets to the House of the Dragon takeover at the Empire State Building Observatory can be purchased here. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time information about the Empire State Building’s tower lights.

Hi-res imagery and video of all elements of the House of the Dragon takeover can be found here.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About House of the Dragon

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. Co-Creator/Executive Producer by George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.” Season two returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. New season two cast are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

