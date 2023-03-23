Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESRT   US2921041065

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ESRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:48 2023-03-23 pm EDT
5.820 USD   -6.73%
06:10pThe Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's ‘The Dark Side of the Moon'
BU
10:55aThe Empire State Building Announces New Starbucks Reserve® Sunrise Experience
BU
03/22Empire State Realty Trust Recognized as 2023 Great Place to Work in First Year of Participation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's ‘The Dark Side of the Moon'

03/23/2023 | 06:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

50th Anniversary Nod to Prism Spectrum Will Rotate in its Mast

On Friday, March 24, the Empire State Building (ESB) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s legendary album “The Dark Side of the Moon” with a special anniversary version of the famous original album artwork to spin in its mast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005742/en/

The Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ (Photo: Business Wire)

The Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ (Photo: Business Wire)

“‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ is as authentic, global, and iconic an album as the Empire State Building is a building, so it is only logical to celebrate it atop ESB’s world-famous tower,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. “On March 24 she will celebrate this milestone anniversary alongside the multitude of Pink Floyd fans throughout the world.”

Released in 1973, “The Dark Side of the Moon” is one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 45 million copies sold worldwide. The album is praised for its innovative production techniques and creative use of instruments and has influenced countless artists throughout its 50-year history.

Pink Floyd will release a new deluxe box set that day that includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the 2023 remastered studio album and Blu-ray + DVD audio with the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The deluxe set will also include new Blu-ray disk of Atmos mix, CD and LP of “The Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London 1974,” a 160-page hardback photo book, a music book, replica 7” singles, and memorabilia.

The display will kick off at sunset and can be seen throughout New York City, as well as online from the Empire State Building Live Cam. More information about Pink Floyd and the 50th Anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon” can be found online. Hi-res b-roll of the dynamic lighting can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.
Category: Observatory


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
06:10pThe Empire State Building to Light Up in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Pink Fl..
BU
10:55aThe Empire State Building Announces New Starbucks Reserve® Sunrise Experience
BU
03/22Empire State Realty Trust Recognized as 2023 Great Place to Work in First Year of Parti..
BU
03/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Empire State Realty Trust to $6 From $5, Maintains ..
MT
03/06Transcript : Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global P..
CI
03/06North American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week -3-
DJ
03/03Empire State Realty Trust Keeps Q1 Dividend at $0.035 per Share; Payable March 31 to Sh..
MT
03/03Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2023
BU
03/03Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2023 , Payab..
CI
03/03BMO Capital Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust to Outperform From Market Perform, $9 Pr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 568 M - -
Net income 2023 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 941 M 941 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 8,21 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Malkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Chiu Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christopher Blackman Chief Information Officer
Sandy Jacolow Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Heather Lawson Houston Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.42%1 009
EQUINIX, INC.1.22%61 493
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.35%39 235
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.96%26 884
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-19.63%20 265
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.52%15 881
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer