Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Empiric Student Property plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESP   GB00BLWDVR75

EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC

(ESP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:30 2022-10-31 am EDT
82.90 GBX   -0.36%
07:50aEmpiric Student boasts strong demand amid record revenue occupancy
AN
06:46aSterling Faces Hit From Lower-Than-Forecast Rate Rise
DJ
05:28aBOE's Key Rate to Rise by 75Bps This Week, Peak at 4.50% in March, Nomura Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empiric Student boasts strong demand amid record revenue occupancy

10/31/2022 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Empiric Student Property PLC on Monday said it expects its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in-line with consensus thanks to a record revenue occupancy performance.

The UK student accommodation operator boasted record-higher revenue occupancy of 98% for the 2022/23 academic year, ahead of previous guidance, with like-for-like average weekly rent growth of 5.2%.

As a result, adjusted earnings per share for 2022 are expected to be broadly in-line with consensus at 3.2 pence per share.

Empiric declared an interim quarterly dividend of 0.625p per share and reconfirmed its intention to pay a minimum total dividend of 2.5p for 2022. However, it cautioned that though it intends its dividend to be progressive, "given the significant recent change in macro-economic outlook, in particular the impact of inflation and rising interest rates", it is keeping its forward-looking dividend targets under review.

The London-based firm cited strong demand from students for its premium accommodation and high levels of customer service through its Hello Student platform for the success.

Empiric Student added it now has a greater proportion of UK students than in previous years, as a result of targeted marketing during the pandemic.

UK students now represent half of booking, with the balance being 29% Chinese students and 21% other international students. This compares to a pre-pandemic breakdown of around one third for each.

Shares in Empiric Student were down 0.1% at 83.10 pence on Monday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC -0.12% 83.1 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
HELLO GROUP INC. -2.92% 4.66 Delayed Quote.-48.11%
All news about EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC
07:50aEmpiric Student boasts strong demand amid record revenue occupancy
AN
06:46aSterling Faces Hit From Lower-Than-Forecast Rate Rise
DJ
05:28aBOE's Key Rate to Rise by 75Bps This Week, Peak at 4.50% in March, Nomura Says
DJ
04:37aLBBW Lowers Forecast for BOE's Peak Rate
DJ
04:10aLondon Stocks Seen Edging Higher; BOE, U.S. Jobs Data Eyed This Week
DJ
03:52aLONDON BRIEFING: FTSE 100 called higher ahead of EU data
AN
03:27aUK's Empiric Student Property Logs Record Revenue Occupancy In 2023 Academic Year
MT
08/11Empiric Student Property plc Revises Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/11Transcript : Empiric Student Property plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 202..
CI
08/11Empiric Student Property's H1 Profit Soars Amid Positive Real Estate Reevaluation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 67,7 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net income 2022 79,0 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net Debt 2022 328 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 502 M 582 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Empiric Student Property plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 83,20 GBX
Average target price 104,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Steven Garrood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynne Fennah Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Director
Mark Andrew Pain Non-Executive Chairman
Martin James Ratchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Clair Preston-Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC-3.26%582
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.6.71%30 944
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.7.25%13 333
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.2.65%12 863
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-3.33%4 846
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.5.14%3 886