EMPLOYERS®
Business Overview
Who We Are (the Numbers)
EMPLOYERS® is a mono-line writer of workers' compensation (WC) insurance
focused on low-to-mediumhazard risk small businesses.
MARKETS AND DISTRIBUTION
$211 Million
1Q24 Gross Written Premiums
Low-to-Medium Hazard Focus
Shown as a percentage of 3/31/24 in-force premium
92%
8%
Hazard Groups
Hazard Groups
A-E (lower risk)
F-G (higher risk)
Premium Contribution
Specialty
Agents,
Distribution
Partners
Traditional and DTC
Insurance33%
Agents
67%
$758 Million
In-force Premium
at March 31, 2024 (incl. est. audit premium)
127,484 in-force policies $5,942 average policy size
Nationwide Platform
as of 12/31/2023
Who We Are (the Words)
Over 100-year operating history
Strong underwriting focus with established presence in attractive markets
Record number of policies in-force, excellent operating ratios
Unique, long-standing strategic distribution relationships
Conservative risk profile and prudent capital management
Solid financial position and strong balance sheet
UNIQUE GROWTH DRIVERS SPECIFIC TO EMPLOYERS
Transforming how small businesses and insurance agents utilize digital capabilities to improve their customer experience
-
enhancing the agent experience and agent
efficiency
(ii) providing direct-to-
customer workers'
compensation insurance policies through our Cerity brand, which was developed to meet the needs of small businesses seeking an online experience
What We Write
Top Ten Employer Classifications
% of Premium
Restaurants & Other Eating Places
17%
Traveler Accommodation
6%
Automobile Dealers
4%
Services to Buildings and Dwellings
4%
Automobile Repair and Maintenance
3%
Real Estate Management
3%
Schools
3%
Offices of Physicians
3%
Other Store Retailers
3%
Wholesale Stores
3%
EMPLOYERS® plans to further expand into other low-to-medium hazard group classes of business in the future
% of Premium as of December 31, 2023
Marketing And Distribution
We market and sell our workers' compensation insurance products through:
- Local, regional, specialty and national insurance agents and brokers;
- National, regional, and local trade groups and associations; and
- Direct-to-customerinteractions.
Traditional Insurance
Specialty Agents and
DTC
Agents and Brokers
Distribution Partners
Direct-to-customer
~67%
~32%
~1%
of in-force premium at 12/31/23
of in-force premium at 12/31/23
of in-force premium at 12/31/23
We establish and maintain strong, long-term relationships with our vetted and appointed traditional insurance agencies that actively market our products and services. We offer ease of doing business, provide responsive service, and pay competitive commissions. Our sales representatives and underwriters work closely with these agencies to market and underwrite our business. This results in enhanced understanding of the businesses, the risks we underwrite, and the needs of prospective customers. We do not delegate underwriting authority to agents or brokers.
We had approximately 2,500 traditional insurance agencies that marketed and sold our insurance products at December 31, 2023.
We have developed and continue to add other important and emerging distribution channels for our products and services including payroll companies, and health care and property and casualty insurers, as well as digital agents and marketplaces.
A significant concentration of our business is being generated by our specialty agent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). As part of its services, ADP sells our workers' compensation insurance product along with its payroll and accounting services through its insurance agency and field sales staff. ADP generated 16% of our ending 2023 in-force premiums.
Our digital distribution channel utilizes proprietary application programming interfaces (APIs) to submit, quote and bind applications for workers' compensation insurance. Digital agents generated 5% of our ending 2023 in- force premiums.
To address the changing buying behaviors of small and micro-businesses, we continue our commitment to our Cerity brand, which offers digital insurance solutions, including direct-to- customer workers' compensation coverage.
Cerity specializes in smaller risks in those classes of business where we believe that customers prefer an online experience and offers a digital and mobile-friendly experience that allows small businesses to easily acquire and maintain their policies.
as of 12/31/2023
2023 Workers' Compensation Market
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE INDUSTRY
DIRECT
DIRECT
MARKET
PREMIUMS
PREMIUMS
RANK
GROUP/COMPANY NAME
WRITTEN
EARNED
SHARE %
1
TRAVELERS GRP
3,866,767,331
3,849,946,580
6.6
2
HARTFORD FIRE & CAS GRP
3,771,503,918
3,711,058,710
6.5
3
AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERV GRP
3,425,169,973
3,344,212,861
5.9
4
ZURICH INS GRP
2,932,999,433
2,906,799,813
5.0
5
CHUBB LTD GRP
2,378,524,732
2,443,460,739
4.1
6
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY GRP
2,125,792,572
2,113,200,464
3.6
7
LIBERTY MUT GRP
2,093,981,396
2,175,890,153
3.6
8
STATE INS FUND
1,709,192,550
1,728,657,460
2.9
NY State Fund
9
BCBS OF MI GRP
1,670,453,988
1,699,989,988
2.9
10
OLD REPUBLIC GRP
1,471,615,206
1,456,700,846
2.5
11
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GRP
1,418,133,289
1,408,175,823
2.4
12
AMERICAN INTL GRP
1,230,622,818
1,210,299,163
2.1
13
WR BERKLEY CORP GRP
1,219,710,396
1,202,526,654
2.1
14
STATE COMPENSATION INS
1,140,750,936
1,139,003,536
2.0
CA State Fund
15
FUND
1,108,761,083
1,040,813,554
1.9
TX State Fund
ICW GRP ASSETS INC GRP
16
TEXAS MUT INS CO
1,090,472,150
1,067,489,743
1.9
17
CNA INS GRP
1,070,153,508
1,001,634,082
1.8
18
ARCH INS GRP
860,901,296
822,773,731
1.5
19
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS GRP
758,599,058
719,895,632
1.3
20
FAIRFAX FIN GRP
757,824,451
761,509,347
1.3
21
STARR GRP
667,542,449
675,417,170
1.1
22
SAIF CORP
582,017,765
564,114,897
1.0
23
ENCOVA MUT INS GRP
572,309,690
561,526,772
1.0
24
MARKEL CORP GRP
571,279,280
586,001,760
1.0
25
COPPERPOINT GRP
536,254,436
526,059,952
0.9
We are the 19th largest Workers' Compensation writer
$ in millions
Market Conditions
In-Force Policies and Premium
$800
175,000
$750
150,000
$700
125,000
$650
$600
100,000
$550
BEFORE
AFTER
75,000
COVID`-19
COVID-19
$500
PANDEMIC
PANDEMIC
50,000
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/19
12/31/20*
12/31/21*
12/31/22*
12/31/23*
3/31/24*
In-Force Premium
Policies In-Force
* 2020 and onward in-force premiums include an estimate of audit premium
1Q24 Update
Reached a record-level of 127,484 policies in-force
# of policies
Five-Year Annual Financial Performance
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)
$3.83
$3.20
$3.10
$2.93
$2.37
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Combined Ratio excluding LPT
94.0%
93.4%
98.0%
98.1%
96.0%
Adjusted ROE
8.6%
7.6%
8.5%
6.6%
5.5%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Adjusted Book Value per Share
$47.26
$45.67
26.9%
29.5%
27.9%
24.8%
24.9%
14.2%
13.9%
13.2%
12.7%
12.8%
57.2%
54.4%
51.1%
56.9%
59.1%
$42.82
$39.47
$43.78
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Loss & LAE
Commission Ratio
Underwriitng expense ratio
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
