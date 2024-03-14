HENDERSON, Nev., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: EIG) today announced that the chair of its Board of Directors, Michael J. McSally, will be stepping down as Board Chair. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected board member Jeanne L. Mockard as the incoming Board Chair, effective March 20, 2024.

Mr. McSally, who has served on the Board since 2013, and as Board Chair since 2020, will remain on the Board and will continue to serve as a member of the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee. “I have enjoyed leading the Board and look forward to continuing to serve as a board member of this amazing organization. These are exciting times, and I believe we’ll continue to thrive, led by our incoming Board Chair, Jeanne Mockard, and our outstanding Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Antonello.”

“I am honored to serve in this important role and know that I have big shoes to fill,” said Mockard. “Mike has been an excellent Board Chair and on behalf of the Board, I thank him for his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with Mike, my board colleagues, Kathy, and our management team as we continue to lead this dynamic organization.” Ms. Mockard joined the Board in 2018 and currently serves as the Chair of the Finance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Since 2009, Ms. Mockard has been the Principle at JLM Capital and Consulting, performing services as a consultant to financial and technology companies and as an investor in startup businesses. Prior to JLM Capital, she was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with Putnam Investments for over 20 years. Ms. Mockard is a chartered financial analyst and currently serves as a Director, member of the Audit Committee and chair of the Finance Committee of Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, as a Director of Silent Spring Institute, as a member of the Endowment Committee for The Bryn Mawr School, and as the Chair of the Investment Committee and Treasurer of the Lutheran Deaconess Association.

